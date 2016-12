CHS Girls finish 3rd at DAC Track Meet

The Chesterton girls track team won just one event title, but battled their way to a third place finish in the Duneland Athletic Conference Meet on Tuesday at Merrillville.

“Our only winner was the first event (4x800 relay) and the other 15 we just managed to do well,” Chesterton coach Steve Kearney said. “Overall, it was a really good meet.”

The Trojans did start the day the right way as the quartet of Kristen Homme, Tori Schroeder, Rosie Biehl and Kassidy Scott won in 9:37.84.

“The 4x8 ran 12 seconds better than they’ve run all year,” Kearney said. “All four girls ran season bests.”

The lone second place finisher for the Trojans was Homme in the 800 (2:22.62) and the 1600 (5:15.72).

“Kristen had a PR in the 1600 and ran a 2:22 800,” Kearney said. “She also had a 61 second leadoff in the 4x4. She had a great day.”

Third place finishers included Anna Raffin in the 400 (59.91), Schroeder in the 800 (223.28), Emily Kozak in the pole vault (10-6), Kaitlyn Loehmer in the long jump (16-8 3) and the 4x400 relay of Raffin, Homme, Jordyn Kincy and Tia Peters (4:10.17).

“Elizabeth going 10-6 (in the pole vault) is a PR,” Kearney said. “Anna was really good for us today. She ran four races and broke 60 in the 400. Kaitlyn getting third for us in the long jump was nice and so was Tori’s run in the 800.”