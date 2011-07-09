CHS Girls Cross Country beats Valparaiso

The Chesterton girls cross country team packed themselves together and got
themselves a 27-32 upset victory over Valparaiso Tuesday night at Sunset
Hill Farm.
Valparaiso’s Allison Mundell and Katelyn DeVries took the first two spots,
but the Trojans finished in eight of the next nine spots to secure the win.
Haley Cushway led the Trojans to the line in 20:22, while Melanie Buckmaster
(20:44) and Linda Graff (20:49) rounded out the top five.
Hannah Hoffman (21:11), Josie Tolin (21:30), Nora Schultz (21:35) and
Kassidy Scott (21:39) finished seventh through 10th.
Chesterton 27,
Valparaiso 32
AT SUNSET HILL
FARM
1. Allison Mundell (V), 20:06; 2. Katelyn DeVries (V), 20:16; 3. Haley
Cushway ©, 20:22; 4. Melanie Buckmaster ©, 20:44; 5. Linda Graff ©, 20:49.
Other Chesterton finishers: 7. Hannah Hoffman, 21:11; 8. Josie Tolin, 21:30;
9. Nora Schultz, 21:35; 10. Kassidy Scott, 21:39; 11. Erin Socha, 21:44; 14.
Kaylee Slont, 22:12; 15. Sam Giordano, 22:25; 16. Sarah Bobby, 22:31; 18.
Katie Haggerty, 22:38; 22. Kelly Arlow, 22:03; 24. Nicole Newton, 23:26; 25.
Jami Ritchie, 23:51; 26. Natalie Iatarola, 24:15; 27. Anna Raffin, 24:29;
29. Haley Thoreson, 24:40; 31. Allison Keator, 24:49; 33. Katie Conway,
25:24; 34. April Spenny, 25:25; 36. Maria Burelli, 25:48; 37. Anna Zelenika,
25:48; 38. Emma Lynn, 26:26; 39. Molly McCoy, 27:09; 40. Alisha Whitticker,
27:36; 41. Cassidy Smenyak, 27:41; 43. Angelica Pabon, 29:02.