CHS Girls Cross Country beats Valparaiso

The Chesterton girls cross country team packed themselves together and got themselves a 27-32 upset victory over Valparaiso Tuesday night at Sunset Hill Farm.

Valparaiso’s Allison Mundell and Katelyn DeVries took the first two spots, but the Trojans finished in eight of the next nine spots to secure the win.

Haley Cushway led the Trojans to the line in 20:22, while Melanie Buckmaster (20:44) and Linda Graff (20:49) rounded out the top five.

Hannah Hoffman (21:11), Josie Tolin (21:30), Nora Schultz (21:35) and Kassidy Scott (21:39) finished seventh through 10th.