CHS Girls Cross Country 2nd at DAC meet

If Valparaiso serves as an accurate measuring stick, then the Chesterton girls cross country team should be in pretty good shape as they gear up for the post-season.

"I like our position," Trojans coach Brian Carden said after a second-place finish in Saturday's Duneland Athletic Conference Championship at Lemon Lake Park. "Valpo's a good team to go after in this sport, especially in our conference. We've got four meets left now, hopefully, and we've beaten everybody else (in the area) but them."

Defending champion Valpo scored 42 points, 10 in front of Chesterton. Portage (72) finished third.

"Another solid effort," Carden said. "We had four all-conference. We were hoping for five, but we're really excited. The seniors are just stepping up."

The Trojans were led by their H’s, Haley Cushway and Hannah Hoffmann, who finished in succession, sixth and seventh in respective times of 20:15 and 20:19.

"We knew the course wasn't fast, so we were just talking about races, not about times," Carden said. "Heather and Haley did a good job, getting out front and competing with the top group."

Senior Sam Giordano took 10th (20:34) with Melanie Buckmaster (20:38) completing the top dozen.

"Sam wasn't even on the radar to run varsity and now she's all-conference," Carden said. "She's definitely shown improvement. Mel didn't get out very well, but she stayed steady and smooth, worked her way back up, and kept pressing the pace, concentrating on staying in contact with other runners. That’s hard sometimes."

Leah Sink finished 16th to cap Chesterton's scoring. Kassidy Scott was unable to finish the race, dropping out with about a mile left.

"Leah ran really well for a freshman just getting her feet wet in this kind of competition," Carden said. "Kassidy's had a bad ankle and she had some trouble breathing. We gave her the option to run or not. If she finishes where she usually is, she's at least third for us and who knows. It just didn't work out. Things happen. It's all done now. It is what it is and you just have to move forward."

Chesterton is off until Oct. 9, when it hosts the sectional at Sunset Hill Farm.

"You're always worried about who can sneak up there, but it feels good where we're at," Carden said.