CHS Girls Cross Country 2nd at DAC meet

If Valparaiso serves as an accurate measuring stick, then the Chesterton
girls cross country team should be in pretty good shape as they gear up for
the post-season.
"I like our position," Trojans coach Brian Carden said after a second-place
finish in Saturday's Duneland Athletic Conference Championship at Lemon Lake
Park. "Valpo's a good team to go after in this sport, especially in our
conference. We've got four meets left now, hopefully, and we've beaten
everybody else (in the area) but them."
Defending champion Valpo scored 42 points, 10 in front of Chesterton.
Portage (72) finished third.
"Another solid effort," Carden said. "We had four all-conference. We were
hoping for five, but we're really excited. The seniors are just stepping
up."
The Trojans were led by their H’s, Haley Cushway and Hannah Hoffmann, who
finished in succession, sixth and seventh in respective times of 20:15 and
20:19.
"We knew the course wasn't fast, so we were just talking about races, not
about times," Carden said. "Heather and Haley did a good job, getting out
front and competing with the top group."
Senior Sam Giordano took 10th (20:34) with Melanie Buckmaster (20:38)
completing the top dozen.
"Sam wasn't even on the radar to run varsity and now she's all-conference,"
Carden said. "She's definitely shown improvement. Mel didn't get out very
well, but she stayed steady and smooth, worked her way back up, and kept
pressing the pace, concentrating on staying in contact with other runners.
That’s hard sometimes."
Leah Sink finished 16th to cap Chesterton's scoring. Kassidy Scott was
unable to finish the race, dropping out with about a mile left.
"Leah ran really well for a freshman just getting her feet wet in this kind
of competition," Carden said. "Kassidy's had a bad ankle and she had some
trouble breathing. We gave her the option to run or not. If she finishes
where she usually is, she's at least third for us and who knows. It just
didn't work out. Things happen. It's all done now. It is what it is and you
just have to move forward."
Chesterton is off until Oct. 9, when it hosts the sectional at Sunset Hill
Farm.
"You're always worried about who can sneak up there, but it feels good where
we're at," Carden said.
DAC Championship
AT LEMON LAKE
PARK
Team Results
1. Valparaiso, 42; 2. Chesterton, 52; 3. Portage, 72; 4. LaPorte, 86; 5.
Lake Central, 127; 6. Crown Point, 134; 7. Merrillville, 169; 8. Michigan
City, 238.
Individual
Results
(Complete
results were not available)
1. Elena Lancioni (LP), 19:18; 2. Alison Mundell (V), 19:59; 3. Kyra Bell
(P), 20:08; 4. Aurora Bonner (V), 20:10; 5. Ellie Joll (V), 20:13; 6. Haley
Cushway ©, 20:15; 7. Hannah Hoffmann ©, 20:19; 8. Kayla McGurk (CP), 20:26;
9. Kaylee Schoof (LP), 20:33; 10. Sam Giordano ©, 20:34.
Other Chesterton finishers: 12. Melanie Buckmaster, 20:38; 16. Leah Sink.