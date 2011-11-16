CHS Girls Basketball season begins tonight

By TR HARLAN

The last time the Chesterton girls basketball team set foot on the floor in a game, the Trojans dropped a tough, hard-fought Regional title game to Penn.

The vast majority of that group is gone and veteran coach Jack Campbell will be looking at a new crew to attack the 2011-2012 season beginning tonight at Munster.

“Having just two seniors, and really one with experience back, we’re going to be very young,” Campbell said. “We want to go out, win games and be competitive. You never want other teams to play harder than you do and if you meet that expectation, you can live with the outcomes.”

Senior Lindsay Gorman is the lone returner that saw significant playing time last season.

“Having Lindsay back as the only kid who saw significant playing time is good and bad,” Campbell said. “We know what she’s capable of, but so does everybody else and I’m sure that they’ll do things to take her away as much as they can. A lot of the things we do go through her.”

The other senior for Chesterton is Annette Frank. Frank missed most of last season with a torn ACL.

“Annette brings a lot of energy to the floor,” Campbell said.

Gorman and Frank were joined by the sophomore trio of Sarah Richards, Caroline Puntillo and Jocelyn Lipscomb in the starting lineup in the Trojans’ pre-season scrimmage against Lowell.

“In the exhibition we started Annette, Lindsay, Jocelyn, Caroline and Sarah,” Campbell said. “Hannah McCafferty and Kelly Braun are juniors coming off the bench for us. We’ve got several kids that are playing junior varsity and varsity as well.

“We had a really good summer. We got a season’s worth of practice and playing in during that time and that certainly will help us.”

The rest of the Chesterton varsity includes juniors Mary Mochen and Hannah VanDrie, along with sophomore Kelsey Conway and freshman McKenzie Sullivan.

“We’ll be limited some by our numbers,” Campbell said. “Some of our kids will play a lot of minutes and some other’s are going to have to come in in spurts and play. As the season goes on and we get in game shape, that should get better and better.”

Offensively, the Trojans were effective against Lowell’s man-to-man defense, but struggled against zone.

“In the scrimmage, we did a good job against man-to-man and against zone we threw the ball into the bleachers,” Campbell said. “We had a lot of unforced turnovers and I think a lot of that is the inexperience and youth. That should get better as we go on throughout the year.”

Defensively last year, the Trojans used a lot of trapping in the half-court and will do that in spurts again, but should rely more on their man-to-man.

“We’ll change defenses a lot,” Campbell said. “I’m sure we’ll hang our hat on man-to-man, but the 1-3-1 zone will be a part of it too. We’re spending time doing a lot of different things until we find the one that works.

“Everything is still a process right now, but every day in practice we’re getting a little bit better.”

