CHS Football wins again 31-7 over LaPorte

Things are about to get much more difficult.

The Chesterton football team improved to 3-1 on the season and 2-0 in Duneland Athletic Conference play on Friday night with a 31-7 Homecoming victory over LaPorte.

“It’s great to win Homecoming and we’ll enjoy this one, but a great Valparaiso team comes in next week and that’ll be a true test for us,” Chesterton coach John Snyder said.

The Trojans started the game and marched right down the field on a six-play drive that culminated in a 30-yard field goal by Kyle Schmidt.

“LaPorte changed their defense on us after one play and we had to change our entire game plan and it took our kids a little while to adjust to that,” Snyder said. “

The game would stay that way until the second quarter when the Trojans held the Slicers on a fourth down play to take over at their own 26-yard line.

Chris Katsafaros started the drive with an 11-yard run before Adam Lara scored from seven yards away nine plays later for a 10-0 lead.

“We were able to just turn Chris loose a little bit and let him do what he does,” Snyder said. “Adam Lara’s quickness is very good and we can get him through some holes.”

The Chesterton defense forced another three and out and that gave the offense one more chance to score before halftime.

“Really good teams, championship caliber teams, are built around their defense,” Snyder said. “Right now, we start just one senior on defense, the future is bright. And I’m not talking about next year, I’m talking about right now.”

After three running plays, Katsafaros went up top and found Joe Troop behind everyone for a 37-yard touchdown and a 17-0 lead.

“Everybody right now is keying on Troop and for good reason,” Snyder said. “They call out his number and point where he is on the field. They have to and that’s fine. We got him one-on-one in the secondary and he made a huge play for us.”

The Trojans’ lead ballooned to 31-0 with second half touchdowns by Lara (39 yards) and Zac Jenks (22 yards) as Chesterton played at home on turf in the rain for the first time.

“This turf is the best thing the Duneland School Corporation has done, regardless of what anyone thought,” Snyder said. “And please quote me on that.”

The Trojans allowed just 181 yards of total offense by the Slicers as LaPorte’s offense never really threatened to get on the board.

“We knew they were going to try and control the ball and run the ball at us,” Snyder said. “We had to step up and physically stop that and match them upfront.”

The Trojans’ shutout on the scoreboards ended with just 1:10 to play when Steve Bowser scooped up Chesterton’s second fumble of the night and raced 75 yards for a touchdown.

“The scoreboard may not say it, but the defense got the shutout,” Snyder said. “I think we were a little full of ourselves this week. I think the kids thought they’d come out here and just roll over them. It’s good to have the confidence, but you have to come ready to play.

“That worries me and that’s part of being a young team.”