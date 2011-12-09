CHS Football wins again 31-7 over LaPorte

Things are about to get much more difficult.
The Chesterton football team improved to 3-1 on the season and 2-0 in
Duneland Athletic Conference play on Friday night with a 31-7 Homecoming
victory over LaPorte.
“It’s great to win Homecoming and we’ll enjoy this one, but a great
Valparaiso team comes in next week and that’ll be a true test for us,”
Chesterton coach John Snyder said.
The Trojans started the game and marched right down the field on a six-play
drive that culminated in a 30-yard field goal by Kyle Schmidt.
“LaPorte changed their defense on us after one play and we had to change our
entire game plan and it took our kids a little while to adjust to that,”
Snyder said. “
The game would stay that way until the second quarter when the Trojans held
the Slicers on a fourth down play to take over at their own 26-yard line.
Chris Katsafaros started the drive with an 11-yard run before Adam Lara
scored from seven yards away nine plays later for a 10-0 lead.
“We were able to just turn Chris loose a little bit and let him do what he
does,” Snyder said. “Adam Lara’s quickness is very good and we can get him
through some holes.”
The Chesterton defense forced another three and out and that gave the
offense one more chance to score before halftime.
“Really good teams, championship caliber teams, are built around their
defense,” Snyder said. “Right now, we start just one senior on defense, the
future is bright. And I’m not talking about next year, I’m talking about
right now.”
After three running plays, Katsafaros went up top and found Joe Troop behind
everyone for a 37-yard touchdown and a 17-0 lead.
“Everybody right now is keying on Troop and for good reason,” Snyder said.
“They call out his number and point where he is on the field. They have to
and that’s fine. We got him one-on-one in the secondary and he made a huge
play for us.”
The Trojans’ lead ballooned to 31-0 with second half touchdowns by Lara (39
yards) and Zac Jenks (22 yards) as Chesterton played at home on turf in the
rain for the first time.
“This turf is the best thing the Duneland School Corporation has done,
regardless of what anyone thought,” Snyder said. “And please quote me on
that.”
The Trojans allowed just 181 yards of total offense by the Slicers as
LaPorte’s offense never really threatened to get on the board.
“We knew they were going to try and control the ball and run the ball at
us,” Snyder said. “We had to step up and physically stop that and match them
upfront.”
The Trojans’ shutout on the scoreboards ended with just 1:10 to play when
Steve Bowser scooped up Chesterton’s second fumble of the night and raced 75
yards for a touchdown.
“The scoreboard may not say it, but the defense got the shutout,” Snyder
said. “I think we were a little full of ourselves this week. I think the
kids thought they’d come out here and just roll over them. It’s good to have
the confidence, but you have to come ready to play.
“That worries me and that’s part of being a young team.”
Chesterton 31,
LaPorte 7
AT CHESTERTON
L C
First Downs 9 22
Rushes-yards 41-123 38-294
Passing yards 58 35
Comp-Att-Int 6-16-1 2-3-0
Total Yards 181 327
Penalties-yards 2-20 5-50
Punts-avg. 4-19.0 0-0
Fumbles-lost 3-1 2-2
SCORING BY QUARTERS
LaPorte 0 0 0 7 -- 7
Chesterton 3 14 7 7 -- 31
INDIVIDUAL SCORING
C -- Kyle Schmidt 30 field goal
C -- Adam Lara 7 run (Schmidt kick)
C -- Joe Troop 37 pass from Chris Katsafaros (Schmidt kick)
C -- Lara 39 run (Schmidt kick)
C -- Zac Jenks 22 run (Schmidt kick)
L -- Steve Bowser 75 fumble return (John Shuble kick)
Junior Varsity
Chesterton 24,
LaPorte 8
The Chesterton junior varsity got back to its winning ways with a 24-8
victory over LaPorte on Saturday morning.
A strong defensive effort led the way for the Trojans with quarterback
Michael Crowley getting two rushing touchdowns in the victory. Jon Horvath
also had a touchdown run and Austin Krieter kicked a field goal.
Freshman
Michigan City
14, Chesterton 13
The Chesterton freshman football team lost a heartbreaker to the Michigan
City Wolves Thursday night by the score of 14-13.
Scoring for the Trojans came from Sawyer Hallas on the opening kickoff. The
second score came in the second quarter when Tyler Gillespie went 85 yards
on a sweep play.
The Chesterton defense played pretty solid for much of the game.
The Trojans will be at home on Thursday evening against the LaPorte Slicers
with kickoff set for 6 p.m.