CHS Football opens DAC play Friday night at Michigan City

It might be
wishful thinking to make the leap that again.
The Chesterton
football team did a complete 180 last Friday night in a dominating 28-0
victory over Munster. The Trojans allowed just 72 yards of total offense,
one week after giving up more than 500 yards in a 30-28 loss at South Bend
St. Joe.
Coach John
Snyder’s team will look to make the same showing as they open Duneland
Athletic Conference play on Friday night at Michigan City. Kickoff is set
for 7 p.m.
The Trojans
dominant defense returned to form with the reinsertion of Julian Raudry and
Dana Konchar at linebacker against the Mustangs.
“Defensively we
obviously had a big change,” Snyder said. “It’s hard to believe that two
guys can make that big a difference. But, it was almost like having six or
seven new guys because people got to move back to their normal positions.
“If we can keep
playing like we did on defense, we’ve got a chance to be pretty decent.”
No one was more
surprised to see the defense turn around so quickly, though surprised may be
the wrong word, than Snyder.
“I really didn’t
see that coming because it’s hard to gauge during the week at practice,”
Snyder said. “You never know if you’re playing that well or if your offense
isn’t playing well or how that all works.”
On offense, the
Trojans were able to throw the football in the first half and open some
holes for the running game after halftime.
“Munster was a
little better on the edge than I thought they’d be and they played a little
different than we thought they would,” Snyder said. “We made some bad reads
early and that got us out of sync. If you’re going to stop the run, you have
to give up something in the passing game. The ability to hit some of those
was huge for us.
“We did a better
job of moving (quarterback) Chris (Katsafaros) around and not keeping him in
a straight dropback in the pocket. Moving him around played to his
strength.”
Chesterton also
took advantage of its special teams much better in week two.
“We played much
better in special teams with the big punt return to start the scoring and
all the field positions we were able to get,” Snyder said. “Kyle kicking the
ball into the end zone consistently is honestly what I expect him to do.
Give a team 80 yards to score and more time’s than not you think you’ll get
stops.
“We are 0-for-3
on field goals and Kyle’s good enough to hit the ones we’re attempting.
We’ve had one blocked, one come up short and one pulled. It’s time to start
getting those points on the board.”
Michigan City’s
revolving door at head coach continues this season and that proves to be a
problem for Snyder and the Trojans.
“Michigan City
has kind of been a new team each year,” Snyder said. “They do return several
starters on both sides of the ball. They are big and physical and very
athletic. That concerns me.”
Offensively, the
Wolves will test the young Chesterton secondary and try to run the ball up
the middle.
“Offensively,
they aren’t doing a lot of things,” Snyder said. “They are just doing what
they think they can right now. They have two running backs that run
extremely hard and I’m worried about the way they throw the ball. They are a
trap, inside running type of team.
“The quarterback
has a quick release and they’ve had some success throwing the ball. Them
throwing the ball concerns me the most.”
Defensively, the
Wolves will present a front seven and defensive philosophy the Trojans
haven’t seen through the first two weeks of the season.
“Defensively,
they do some things differently than we’ve seen the last couple of weeks,”
Snyder said. “We’re going to have to do some things differently on offense.
We’ll run some things that they haven’t seen on film because of the way they
line up.
“We just have to
be physical up front. If we can get into their linebackers, we’ve got a
chance to be pretty successful.”
Posted 9/1/2011