CHS Football opens DAC play Friday night at Michigan City

The Chesterton football team did a complete 180 last Friday night in a dominating 28-0 victory over Munster. The Trojans allowed just 72 yards of total offense, one week after giving up more than 500 yards in a 30-28 loss at South Bend St. Joe.

Coach John Snyder’s team will look to make the same showing as they open Duneland Athletic Conference play on Friday night at Michigan City. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m.

The Trojans dominant defense returned to form with the reinsertion of Julian Raudry and Dana Konchar at linebacker against the Mustangs.

“Defensively we obviously had a big change,” Snyder said. “It’s hard to believe that two guys can make that big a difference. But, it was almost like having six or seven new guys because people got to move back to their normal positions.

“If we can keep playing like we did on defense, we’ve got a chance to be pretty decent.”

No one was more surprised to see the defense turn around so quickly, though surprised may be the wrong word, than Snyder.

“I really didn’t see that coming because it’s hard to gauge during the week at practice,” Snyder said. “You never know if you’re playing that well or if your offense isn’t playing well or how that all works.”

On offense, the Trojans were able to throw the football in the first half and open some holes for the running game after halftime.

“Munster was a little better on the edge than I thought they’d be and they played a little different than we thought they would,” Snyder said. “We made some bad reads early and that got us out of sync. If you’re going to stop the run, you have to give up something in the passing game. The ability to hit some of those was huge for us.

“We did a better job of moving (quarterback) Chris (Katsafaros) around and not keeping him in a straight dropback in the pocket. Moving him around played to his strength.”

Chesterton also took advantage of its special teams much better in week two.

“We played much better in special teams with the big punt return to start the scoring and all the field positions we were able to get,” Snyder said. “Kyle kicking the ball into the end zone consistently is honestly what I expect him to do. Give a team 80 yards to score and more time’s than not you think you’ll get stops.

“We are 0-for-3 on field goals and Kyle’s good enough to hit the ones we’re attempting. We’ve had one blocked, one come up short and one pulled. It’s time to start getting those points on the board.”

Michigan City’s revolving door at head coach continues this season and that proves to be a problem for Snyder and the Trojans.

“Michigan City has kind of been a new team each year,” Snyder said. “They do return several starters on both sides of the ball. They are big and physical and very athletic. That concerns me.”

Offensively, the Wolves will test the young Chesterton secondary and try to run the ball up the middle.

“Offensively, they aren’t doing a lot of things,” Snyder said. “They are just doing what they think they can right now. They have two running backs that run extremely hard and I’m worried about the way they throw the ball. They are a trap, inside running type of team.

“The quarterback has a quick release and they’ve had some success throwing the ball. Them throwing the ball concerns me the most.”

Defensively, the Wolves will present a front seven and defensive philosophy the Trojans haven’t seen through the first two weeks of the season.

“Defensively, they do some things differently than we’ve seen the last couple of weeks,” Snyder said. “We’re going to have to do some things differently on offense. We’ll run some things that they haven’t seen on film because of the way they line up.

“We just have to be physical up front. If we can get into their linebackers, we’ve got a chance to be pretty successful.”

Posted 9/1/2011