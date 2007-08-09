CHS Football improves to 2-0 with 38-0 shutout

In theory, the pre-season is over.

The Chesterton football team improved to 2-0 on the season with an impressive 38-0 victory over New Prairie Friday night.

“I’m most pleased with the lack of mistakes we had tonight,” Chesterton coach John Snyder said. “We’re not getting a lot of penalties or doing things to hurt ourselves. If we can maintain that and our composure, I really like where we’re at right now.

“Week one of the Duneland Conference is coming up and I think we’re ready to go.”

The Chesterton defense immediately forced a three-and-out from the visiting Cougars and got things going offensively.

The Trojans executed a flawless eight-play, 68-yard drive that was capped by Justin Jenks’ first touchdown of the night from nine yards out.

“That was my first touchdown in my life today,” Jenks said. “I played one year of Pop Warner and last year on JV, so this is only my third year.”

After the defense held when New Prairie tried a fake punt near midfield, quarterback Jon Watson capped a four-play drive with a 24-yard touchdown pass to Jenks down the middle of the field. On the night, Watson hit on 5-of-7 passes for 89 yards and two scores.

“I thought Jon threw the ball really well tonight,” Snyder said. “If we have the ability to balance things up like that, we’re going to be tough to stop on offense. You can only take so much away.”

The lead went to 17-0 on a 41-yard field goal by junior Kyle Schmidt and the half ended 24-0 after Watson found Jenks in the end zone for a 27-yard score.

“When I’m in the slot, the only guy I have to beat is the free safety,” Jenks said. “Once he rolled, I just go the opposite way on the pass plays.”

Things continued along the same story line in the second half as the Trojans got yet another touchdown run from Jenks. On the night, Jenks carried the ball eight times for 101 yards.

“A lot of those were called for Nate (Majcher) but the defense was set up where we had to go the other way,” Jenks said. “We got great perimeter blocking on the outside. I mean, it was really good, all I had to do was run.”

“Going into the season we talked about all the options we had,” Snyder said. “I knew about Justin, but I don’t think anybody else did. It was his number tonight because of what they decided to take away.

“You have to give him a lot of credit for coming through when we called his number.”

The Trojans’ final touchdown came as an 11-play, 74-yard drive ended in Adam Lara’s first varsity touchdown from 15 yards away.

The Chesterton defense held the New Prairie offense to just 196 yards on the night.

“With the exception of a long play in week one, that’s two shutouts for our defense,” Snyder said. “That’s great. We just have to keep getting better.”

The Trojans return to the field on Friday night when they open DAC play at home against Michigan City. Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m.

Chesterton 38, New Prairie 0