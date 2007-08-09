CHS Football hosts DAC leader Friday

The loss on the scoreboard was bad enough, but there is no rest for weary.

Here comes DAC leader Lake Central on Friday night.

“Having seen them on film now in all their games, they are for real,” Chesterton coach John Snyder said. “They are undefeated and leading the conference for a reason. It’ll be a big win for us to knock them off and stay in contention for the league title ourselves.”

The Trojans will have to pull the “upset” without quarterback Chris Katsafaros who left the fourth quarter of Saturday night’s game with Portage with a leg injury.

“We were faced with this exact situation a few years ago when Aaron Knight went down and Andy Miller stepped in at quarterback,” Snyder said. “We rep this stuff all summer for a reason, so that all of our quarterbacks feel comfortable.”

That means Cole Teal takes over as the Chesterton signal caller Friday night with back-up Michael Crowley also liable to see time.

“I have to understand what Cole (Teal) and Michael Crowley do best and put them in a position to succeed,” Snyder said. “I have to know what they can and can’t do. But, we’re going to do what we do and take some shots down the field.”

Teal did hit Adam Lara for a go-ahead touchdown late in the fourth quarter Saturday night.

“Cole throws the ball fairly well, but most importantly he’s just going to have to relax,” Snyder said. “And that’s easier said than done. Once the game starts and he gets used to the speed of the game. The nice thing about Cole is that he’s competed at the varsity level in basketball so he understands what he’s getting into.”

The Lake Central defense will prove to be a tough test for Teal and the Trojans. The Indians have allowed just 9.8 points per game this season and have held five straight opponents under 10 points.

“They are very good on defense and I don’t think they’ve given up a big play yet this year,” Snyder said. “They just don’t give up a lot of points.”

When Lake Central has the ball, the Trojans will be faced with another running quarterback just like they were Saturday at Portage.

“Offensively, the key is their quarterback (David Yancey),” Snyder said. “He’s big and strong and likes to run. He’s just a big play waiting to happen. They’ve got some real good complimentary players at the skill positions and their front line is doing a nice job of creating holes.”

On the year, Yancey has rushed for 671 yards on 76 carries and eight touchdowns. Through the air, he’s completed just 19-of-41 passes for 226 yards, including four touchdowns and six interceptions.

“We have to figure out what hurt us against Portage and correct those things,” Snyder said. “We have to put more people in the box to stop the run and take some more chances. We just have to put an eighth and ninth guy down there. I feel pretty good about that.”

The one thing that Snyder is sure of … his team will be ready Friday night.

“We’ve really got nothing to lose,” Snyder said. “We’ll go out and play the best we possibly can and if our best isn’t good enough, it’s not good enough.

“If our best is, then something pretty exciting can happen.”

Posted 9/29/2011