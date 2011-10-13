CHS Football heads to Merrillville for regular season finale

By TR HARLAN
John Snyder is
an Iowa fan.
He looks like
Hawkeye. Only it’s like Hawkeye Pierce (aka Alan Alda) from the old MASH
television show.
“You go through
illnesses and injuries every year because it’s part of the game,” Snyder
said. “I’ve never had this many this sudden and grouped together. And it’s
been key players. One guy doesn’t make a team, but seven, eight, nine guys,
that makes a team.”
The Chesterton
football team travels to Merrillville tomorrow night for a 7 p.m. kickoff in
the regular season finale for both teams. And the Trojans could be without
the services of up to seven starters.
“My biggest
concern is finding replacements for injured guys and sick guys,” Snyder
said. “We continue to wait for guys to get back and get healthy to help us
out, but we continue to have new injuries and that illness that’s going
around.”
Which means
somebody has to step in and make a difference.
“If the kids
have done what we asked them to do all year, they should be ready to go,”
Snyder said. “Whether they can physically get it done or not is one thing,
but they should mentally be ready to do what we ask them to do. That’s
troublesome right now because it’s becoming apparent we had some kids that
were just coasting through practice.”
Merrillville
enters Friday night’s game after handing Lake Central its first loss of the
season last week.
“They are a
typical Merrillville team on offense that looks like they’ve put some things
together now,” Snyder said. “They’ve added some new wrinkles and have a
power-type of game that is new for them as well. Defensively, they are
playing sound, solid football. They just let their kids go and make plays.
We have to take advantage of the things they are going to give us and
physically match their intensity.”
That means
Snyder and his staff know what they’re up against.
“Right now, it’s
more about what we do than what Merrillville does,” Snyder said. “We know
what they do and how good they are. Now, it’s a matter of us making sure we
can line up on offense and defense and handle our own responsibilities.
“If you can’t do
those things, it doesn’t matter who you play.”
Chesterton wins
if: The Trojans have to keep the Merrillville offense off the field.
Chesterton has struggled finishing drives and needs to establish themselves
early to prove to the Pirates, and themselves, that they can get the job
done.
Merrillville
wins if: The Pirates can physically dominate the Trojans. If Merrillville’s
big, fast, athletic defense can control the Chesterton offense, it could be
a long night for the Trojans.
Posted
10/13/2011