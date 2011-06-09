CHS FB wins DAC opener at Michigan City

The Chesterton football team picked up right where it left off in a convincing 48-14 Duneland Athletic Conference opening victory at Michigan City on Friday night.

“We’re happy with the way things are progressing,” Chesterton coach John Snyder understated. “We know how the DAC is and things are only going to get tougher and tougher from here on out.”

One week after holding Munster to less than 75 yards of offense, the Trojan defense forced Michigan City into a punt on its first possession.

It didn’t take long for the Chesterton offense to get going.

“We came out on the opening drive offensively and executed really well,” Snyder said. “They did some of the things that I thought they’d do.”

Joe Troop carried the ball on the Trojans’ first three offensive plays with runs of 9, 46 and 5 yards. Zac Jenks finished the drive with an 18-yard touchdown run and a 7-0 lead.

“It’s really hard in the option to take away everything from us,” Snyder said. “If you’re physically better than us, we’re just going to struggle. If you try to scheme something to stop us, we have something else we can do.”

After another forced punt, the Trojans had a chance to score when Kyle Schmidt missed a 31-yard field goal wide right.

“Physically he’s a Division I kicker,” Snyder said of his senior kicker. “Now he has to become a Division I kicker mentally. What are you going to do when things aren’t going well? We know he’s good enough.”

Another punt set the Trojans up on their own 24-yard line, but they didn’t stay there very long. Chesterton pushed the lead to 14-0 with a 7-play, 76-yard drive that culminated in a Chris Katsafaros 10-yard TD run.

The big play on the drive was a 41-yard pass from Katsafaros to Adam Lara.

“We had a couple of great catches from Troop and Lara and those are huge plays for us,” Snyder said. “We have to be able to complete some passes to keep people honest on the perimeter.”

Another punt by the Wolves, would eventually lead to Jenks’ second touchdown of the night and 21-0 lead.

Then Michigan City made a mistake. Trying to get back into the game, the Wolves missed on consecutive pass plays and were forced to punt for the fifth time in the half.

Troop took the kick from Daniel Lemon and returned it 65 yards for a touchdown and a 28-0 lead at the break.

“When we set the tone defensively, it gives us our punt return guys a chance to do some things,” Snyder said. “Adam’s (Lara) pretty good back there too. They tried to kick it away from Joe, so we put two guys back there and let them pick their poison.”

Chesterton put the proverbial nail in the coffin on the opening possession of the third quarter when Katsafaros gained 24 yards and then backed that up with a 41-yard scamper for a 35-0 lead.

“I really like City’s inside linebackers,” Snyder said. “They wanted to take some things away and they did, but we recognized some things and gave us some opportunities to do something else.”

The Trojans’ final two touchdowns came on a 22-yard run by Lara and a 38-yard run by Jenks. Chesterton tallied 284 yards on the ground and had 403 yards of offense, compared to City’s 217 yards of offense.

“At any level, defensively, if you’re able to stuff them and take away what they game-planned to do, it’s frustrating for them,” Snyder said. “Defensively, we really did a good job again.”