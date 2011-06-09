CHS FB wins DAC opener at Michigan City

The Chesterton football team picked up right where it left off in a
convincing 48-14 Duneland Athletic Conference opening victory at Michigan
City on Friday night.
“We’re happy with the way things are progressing,” Chesterton coach John
Snyder understated. “We know how the DAC is and things are only going to get
tougher and tougher from here on out.”
One week after holding Munster to less than 75 yards of offense, the Trojan
defense forced Michigan City into a punt on its first possession.
It didn’t take long for the Chesterton offense to get going.
“We came out on the opening drive offensively and executed really well,”
Snyder said. “They did some of the things that I thought they’d do.”
Joe Troop carried the ball on the Trojans’ first three offensive plays with
runs of 9, 46 and 5 yards. Zac Jenks finished the drive with an 18-yard
touchdown run and a 7-0 lead.
“It’s really hard in the option to take away everything from us,” Snyder
said. “If you’re physically better than us, we’re just going to struggle. If
you try to scheme something to stop us, we have something else we can do.”
After another forced punt, the Trojans had a chance to score when Kyle
Schmidt missed a 31-yard field goal wide right.
“Physically he’s a Division I kicker,” Snyder said of his senior kicker.
“Now he has to become a Division I kicker mentally. What are you going to do
when things aren’t going well? We know he’s good enough.”
Another punt set the Trojans up on their own 24-yard line, but they didn’t
stay there very long. Chesterton pushed the lead to 14-0 with a 7-play,
76-yard drive that culminated in a Chris Katsafaros 10-yard TD run.
The big play on the drive was a 41-yard pass from Katsafaros to Adam Lara.
“We had a couple of great catches from Troop and Lara and those are huge
plays for us,” Snyder said. “We have to be able to complete some passes to
keep people honest on the perimeter.”
Another punt by the Wolves, would eventually lead to Jenks’ second touchdown
of the night and 21-0 lead.
Then Michigan City made a mistake. Trying to get back into the game, the
Wolves missed on consecutive pass plays and were forced to punt for the
fifth time in the half.
Troop took the kick from Daniel Lemon and returned it 65 yards for a
touchdown and a 28-0 lead at the break.
“When we set the tone defensively, it gives us our punt return guys a chance
to do some things,” Snyder said. “Adam’s (Lara) pretty good back there too.
They tried to kick it away from Joe, so we put two guys back there and let
them pick their poison.”
Chesterton put the proverbial nail in the coffin on the opening possession
of the third quarter when Katsafaros gained 24 yards and then backed that up
with a 41-yard scamper for a 35-0 lead.
“I really like City’s inside linebackers,” Snyder said. “They wanted to take
some things away and they did, but we recognized some things and gave us
some opportunities to do something else.”
The Trojans’ final two touchdowns came on a 22-yard run by Lara and a
38-yard run by Jenks. Chesterton tallied 284 yards on the ground and had 403
yards of offense, compared to City’s 217 yards of offense.
“At any level, defensively, if you’re able to stuff them and take away what
they game-planned to do, it’s frustrating for them,” Snyder said.
“Defensively, we really did a good job again.”
Chesterton 48,
Michigan City 14
AT MICHIGAN CITY
C MC
First Downs 17 15
Rushes-yards 34-284 36-119
Passing yards 119 98
Comp-Att-Int 5-12-0 7-19-0
Total Yards 403 217
Penalties-yards 4-31 6-45
Punts-avg. 0-0 6-32.8
Fumbles-lost 2-0 4-0
SCORING BY
QUARTERS
Chesterton 7 21 14 6 -- 48
Michigan City 0 0 7 7 -- 14
INDIVIDUAL
SCORING
C -- Zac Jenks 18 run (Kyle Schmidt kick)
C -- Chris Katsafaros 10 run (Schmidt kick)
C -- Jenks 5 run (Schmidt kick)
C -- Joe Troop 65 punt return (Schmidt kick)
C -- Katsafaros 41 run (Schmidt kick)
C -- Adam Lara 22 run (Schmidt kick)
MC -- Josh Gondeck 10 pass from Joel Hirsch (Erik Stevenson kick)
C -- Jenks 38 run (kick blocked)
MC -- Hirsch 1 run (Stevenson kick)