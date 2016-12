The Chesterton boys tennis duo of Scott Homner and Ryan Tarnowski came up one set short of a berth in the IHSAA State Finals on Saturday.

The Trojans won their Semistate semifinal with a victory over Wawasee’s Nick Price and Westin Becker 6-2, 4-6, 6-2. In the finals, Penn’s duo of Sean Anderson and Bradford Walter battled back from one set down for a 4-6, 6-3, 6-3 win.