CHS Boys win Duneland Conference Golf Invitational

Chesterton boys golf coach John Sparks has been waiting on this one all
year.
The Trojans top two performed like they’re supposed to and the team got two
more scores where they want them as they picked up the Duneland Athletic
Conference Invitational title on Monday at The Brassie.
Chesterton shot a 300-team score to beat second place LaPorte (305) and
Valparaiso (308).
“It was tough conditions with the heat, but they found a way to get a
victory,” Sparks said. “We started the season with a tournament win and
ended the season with one.”
The Trojans top two horses of Ryan Grassel and Nick Stasil each shot a
tournament-low 71. Grassel took medalist honors with a victory on the second
playoff hole.
“Nick and Ryan tied for medalist with one-under par scores,” Sparks said.
“They were firing on all cylinders. It’s great to have two guys that can go
low like that.”
The key to the Trojans victory came with matching 79’s from Adam Vander
Zanden and Kyle Kerr.
“I’m really excited about Adam and Kyle shooting 79 and that’s huge,” Sparks
said. “We’ve been looking for that all year.”
Austin Johnson shot 87 to round out the Chesterton scoring.
DAC Invitational
AT THE BRASSIE,
Par 72
Team Results
1. Chesterton, 300; 2. LaPorte, 305; 3. Valparaiso, 308; 4. Lake Central,
325; 5. Crown Point, 327; 6. Portage, 327; 7. Merrillville, 357; 8. Michigan
City, 365.
Individual
Results
Chesterton – Ryan Grassel 71 (MEDALIST), Nick Stasil 71, Adam Vander Zanden
79, Kyle Keller 79, Austin Johnson 87.
LaPorte – Joel Collins 74, Kyle Bowden 75, Jordan Lenard 76, Tyler
Liberatore 80, Taalor Corley 81.
Valparaiso – Kyle Meihofer 75, Brian Bartholomew 76, Danny Sepiol 78, Bobby
Jacobs 79, Logan Bertalan 80.
Lake Central – Cam Caldwell 78, Vince Barker 80, John Gruszczyk 80, Mike
Barenie 87, Adam Groat 87.
Crown Point – Nick Grubnich 72, David Raymond 83, Luke Lambert 84, Matt
Moehl 88, Pat Mudd 90.
Portage – Kyle Adkins 77, Tim Talley 77, Jack Lewis 86, Nate Smock 87, Ryan
Kaminski 92.
Merrillville – Frankie Marisovic 75, Arien Sims 91, Steve Crague 95, Malik
Muhammad 96, Jake Gibson 106.
Michigan City – Blake Jankowski 78, Ryan Brinkman 85, Sam Richman 98, Jared
Christiansen 104, Kyle Krause 134.