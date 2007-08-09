CHS Boys win Duneland Conference Golf Invitational

Chesterton boys golf coach John Sparks has been waiting on this one all year.

The Trojans top two performed like they’re supposed to and the team got two more scores where they want them as they picked up the Duneland Athletic Conference Invitational title on Monday at The Brassie.

Chesterton shot a 300-team score to beat second place LaPorte (305) and Valparaiso (308).

“It was tough conditions with the heat, but they found a way to get a victory,” Sparks said. “We started the season with a tournament win and ended the season with one.”

The Trojans top two horses of Ryan Grassel and Nick Stasil each shot a tournament-low 71. Grassel took medalist honors with a victory on the second playoff hole.

“Nick and Ryan tied for medalist with one-under par scores,” Sparks said. “They were firing on all cylinders. It’s great to have two guys that can go low like that.”

The key to the Trojans victory came with matching 79’s from Adam Vander Zanden and Kyle Kerr.

“I’m really excited about Adam and Kyle shooting 79 and that’s huge,” Sparks said. “We’ve been looking for that all year.”

Austin Johnson shot 87 to round out the Chesterton scoring.