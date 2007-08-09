CHS Boys Swim Team wins season opener

You can’t fault the Chesterton boys swim and diving team from being a little anxious to get in the pool on Saturday. It’s been a long pre-season.

“We had an intrasquad meet last Tuesday and you would’ve thought it was the Olympics,” Chesterton coach Kevin Kinel said. “They are sick of practicing and I’m tired of watching. They were ready to swim and we’re a little ahead of where I thought we’d be at this point.”

And that’s a great sign especially after an impressive 143-41 victory in the season-opener against Lafayette Jeff on Saturday.

“It’s the first meet and you never know what you are going to get,” Kinel said. “I was really, really pleased and we may be even deeper than I thought we were.”

The Trojans used their entire lineup as the mix of veterans and newcomers won every event against the visiting Bronchos beginning with the Medley Relay group of Nick Brahos, Jack Wallar, Aaron Whitaker and Tyler Fozkos.

“The Medley Relay going 1:38.0 had two freshmen and two seniors on it and that’s pretty impressive,” Kinel said. “It was a great start to the meet.”

Freshman Blake Pieroni followed with his first of two individual victories with a win in the 200 Free (1:46.20). Nate Schuster was third (1:52.79) and Ethan Whitaker was fourth (1:54.49).

“Blake’s 200 Free was really great and Nate Schuster’s time was close to his Sectional time last year,” Kinel said. “Ethan Whitaker had a two second drop as well.”

Jack Wallar, also a freshman, won the 200 IM (2:03.47) and was followed by Nick Brahos (3rd, 2:08.48) and Andy Hurst (4th, 2:11.64).

“The IM line with Jack Wallar going 2:03.4 is a best time,” Kinel said. “Andy Hurst went 2:11.6 and that’s a best time for him too.”

Tyler Fozkos’ defense of back-to-back state title’s in the 50 Free started in impressive fashion (21.37) and Aaron Whitaker backed it up with a best time (22.73) as well.

The Trojan divers got a victory by senior Alex Olson to continue their streak.

“Our Divers are going to be just great,” Kinel said. “Alex going 248 and Matt (Miller) going 202 means those guys are going to help a ton this year.”

Aaron Whitaker’s victory in the 100 Fly was followed by Borzych in third (55.76) and Schuster in fourth (57.00).

“In the Fly, Aaron’s 52.1 is faster than he was at Age Group State last year,” Kinel said. “A 55 and 57 for Nick Borzych and Nate Schuster are a great start to the season.”

Pieroni’s second victory of the day came in the 500 Free (4:51.08) as Ethan Whitaker again backed him up for points (3rd, 5:10.09).

“Blake’s best time ever in the 500 Free and Ethan’s best time too,” Kinel said.

A win by the 200 Free Relay quartet of Waller, Schuster, Joe Gerard and Pieroni (1:32.09) was followed by a 1-2-3 finish in the 100 Back led by Nick Brahos (56.26).

Jack Wallar’s win in the 100 Breast (1:01.33) led another 1-2-3 finish for the Trojans.

“Jack going 1:01 in the Breaststroke is incredible,” Kinel said. “He came into school as a 1:04 kid. That’s unbelievable. Patrick Curley went 1:04 too as a freshman.

“I’ve been telling people this might be the best freshmen class we’ve had and they certainly didn’t disappoint today.”

Chesterton’s final win of the day came in the 400 Free Relay with the group of Pieroni, Aaron Whitaker, Schuster and Fozkos winning in 3:17.26.

“The 400 Free Relay had a terrific time as well,” Kinel said.

The Trojans return to the pool at 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday when they host Crown Point.

“We get a big meet on Tuesday with CP and have some really big meets before Christmas and that’s important for them,” Kinel said.