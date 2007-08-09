CHS Boys Swim Team wins season opener

You can’t fault the Chesterton boys swim and diving team from being a little
anxious to get in the pool on Saturday. It’s been a long pre-season.
“We had an intrasquad meet last Tuesday and you would’ve thought it was the
Olympics,” Chesterton coach Kevin Kinel said. “They are sick of practicing
and I’m tired of watching. They were ready to swim and we’re a little ahead
of where I thought we’d be at this point.”
And that’s a great sign especially after an impressive 143-41 victory in the
season-opener against Lafayette Jeff on Saturday.
“It’s the first meet and you never know what you are going to get,” Kinel
said. “I was really, really pleased and we may be even deeper than I thought
we were.”
The Trojans used their entire lineup as the mix of veterans and newcomers
won every event against the visiting Bronchos beginning with the Medley
Relay group of Nick Brahos, Jack Wallar, Aaron Whitaker and Tyler Fozkos.
“The Medley Relay going 1:38.0 had two freshmen and two seniors on it and
that’s pretty impressive,” Kinel said. “It was a great start to the meet.”
Freshman Blake Pieroni followed with his first of two individual victories
with a win in the 200 Free (1:46.20). Nate Schuster was third (1:52.79) and
Ethan Whitaker was fourth (1:54.49).
“Blake’s 200 Free was really great and Nate Schuster’s time was close to his
Sectional time last year,” Kinel said. “Ethan Whitaker had a two second drop
as well.”
Jack Wallar, also a freshman, won the 200 IM (2:03.47) and was followed by
Nick Brahos (3rd, 2:08.48) and Andy Hurst (4th, 2:11.64).
“The IM line with Jack Wallar going 2:03.4 is a best time,” Kinel said.
“Andy Hurst went 2:11.6 and that’s a best time for him too.”
Tyler Fozkos’ defense of back-to-back state title’s in the 50 Free started
in impressive fashion (21.37) and Aaron Whitaker backed it up with a best
time (22.73) as well.
The Trojan divers got a victory by senior Alex Olson to continue their
streak.
“Our Divers are going to be just great,” Kinel said. “Alex going 248 and
Matt (Miller) going 202 means those guys are going to help a ton this year.”
Aaron Whitaker’s victory in the 100 Fly was followed by Borzych in third
(55.76) and Schuster in fourth (57.00).
“In the Fly, Aaron’s 52.1 is faster than he was at Age Group State last
year,” Kinel said. “A 55 and 57 for Nick Borzych and Nate Schuster are a
great start to the season.”
Pieroni’s second victory of the day came in the 500 Free (4:51.08) as Ethan
Whitaker again backed him up for points (3rd, 5:10.09).
“Blake’s best time ever in the 500 Free and Ethan’s best time too,” Kinel
said.
A win by the 200 Free Relay quartet of Waller, Schuster, Joe Gerard and
Pieroni (1:32.09) was followed by a 1-2-3 finish in the 100 Back led by Nick
Brahos (56.26).
Jack Wallar’s win in the 100 Breast (1:01.33) led another 1-2-3 finish for
the Trojans.
“Jack going 1:01 in the Breaststroke is incredible,” Kinel said. “He came
into school as a 1:04 kid. That’s unbelievable. Patrick Curley went 1:04 too
as a freshman.
“I’ve been telling people this might be the best freshmen class we’ve had
and they certainly didn’t disappoint today.”
Chesterton’s final win of the day came in the 400 Free Relay with the group
of Pieroni, Aaron Whitaker, Schuster and Fozkos winning in 3:17.26.
“The 400 Free Relay had a terrific time as well,” Kinel said.
The Trojans return to the pool at 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday when they host Crown
Point.
“We get a big meet on Tuesday with CP and have some really big meets before
Christmas and that’s important for them,” Kinel said.
Chesterton 143,
Lafayette Jeff 41
AT CHESTERTON
200 Medley Relay -- 1. Chesterton (Nick Brahos, Jack Wallar, Aaron Whitaker,
Tyler Fozkos), 1:38.00; 2. Chesterton (Nick Borzych, Patrick Curley, Andy
Hurst, Joe Gerard), 1:46.62; 3. Lafayette Jeff, 2:15.34.
200 Free -- 1. Blake Pieroni ©, 1:46.20; 2. Rich Sunkel (LJ), 1:51.87; 3.
Nate Schuster ©, 1:52.79; 4. Ethan Whitaker ©, 1:54.49.
200 IM -- 1. Jack Wallar ©, 2:03.47; 2. Zachary Sprague (LJ), 2:07.51; 3.
Nick Brahos ©, 2:08.48; 4. Andy Hurst ©, 2:11.64.
50 Free -- 1. Tyler Fozkos ©, 21.37; 2. Aaron Whitaker ©, 22.73; 3. Joe
Gerard ©, 23.78.
1-Meter Diving -- 1. Alex Olson ©, 248.55; 2. Dustin Miller (LJ), 238.90; 3.
Matt Miller ©, 202.20; 4. Enrique Anaya ©, 169.25.
100 Fly -- 1. Aaron Whitaker ©, 52.15; 2. Zachary Sprague (LJ), 54.92; 3.
Nick Borzych ©, 55.76; 4. Nate Schuster ©, 57.00.
100 Free -- 1. Tyler Fozkos ©, 47.93; 2. Patrick Curley ©, 52.55; 3. Joe
Gerard ©, 53.20.
500 Free -- 1. Blake Pieroni ©, 4:51.08; 2. Rich Sunkel (LJ), 5:05.69; 3.
Ethan Whitaker ©, 5:10.09; 4. Chris McGee ©, 5:22.56.
200 Free Relay -- 1. Chesterton (Jack Wallar, Nate Schuster, Joe Gerard,
Blake Pieroni), 1:32.09; 2. Chesterton (Patrick Curley, Salvador Mujica,
Brian Mabry, Ethan Whitaker), 1:38.08; 3. Lafayette Jeff 1:38.24.
100 Back -- 1. Nick Brahos ©, 56.26; 2. Nick Borzych ©, 58.15; 3. Cody Olson
©, 1:00.94.
100 Breast -- 1. Jack Wallar ©, 1:01.33; 2. Patrick Curley ©, 1:04.57; 3.
Collin Ringas ©, 1:06.63.
400 Free Relay -- 1. Chesterton (Blake Pieroni, Aaron Whitaker, Nate
Schuster, Tyler Fozkos), 3:17.26; 2. Chesterton (Ethan Whitaker, Collin
Buckles, Chris McGue, Nick Borzych), 3:35.55; 3. Lafayette Jeff, 3:39.08.