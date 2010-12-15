CHS Boys swim team overwhelms Valparaiso

The Chesterton boys swim team continued its undefeated dual meet season with a 136-49 victory at Valparaiso on Tuesday.

Blake Pieroni and Chris McGue were the only double individual event winners for the Trojans. Pieroni won the 50 Free (24.78) and the 100 Back (1:02.79), while McGue tied for the top spot in the 200 Free (2:09.19) and won the 400 Free (4:29.35).

All races were in meters.

Other individual winners included Ethan Whitaker (200 Free, 2:09.19), Alex Olson (Diving, 265.80), Aaron Whitaker (100 Fly, 59.66) and Tyler Fozkos (100 Free, 54.99).

The Trojans also swept all three Relays with the quartet of Pieroni, Jack Wallar, Fozkos and Nick Brahos winning the 200 Medley (1:53.07).

The 200 Free Relay group of Aaron Whitaker, Joe Gerard, Brahos and Fozkos won in 1:42.63, while the Pieroni, Nick Borzych, Aaron Whitaker and Fozkos won the 400 Free Relay in 3:46.36.