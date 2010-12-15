Chesterton Tribune                                                                                   Adv.

CHS Boys swim team overwhelms Valparaiso

The Chesterton boys swim team continued its undefeated dual meet season with a 136-49 victory at Valparaiso on Tuesday.

Blake Pieroni and Chris McGue were the only double individual event winners for the Trojans. Pieroni won the 50 Free (24.78) and the 100 Back (1:02.79), while McGue tied for the top spot in the 200 Free (2:09.19) and won the 400 Free (4:29.35).

All races were in meters.

Other individual winners included Ethan Whitaker (200 Free, 2:09.19), Alex Olson (Diving, 265.80), Aaron Whitaker (100 Fly, 59.66) and Tyler Fozkos (100 Free, 54.99).

The Trojans also swept all three Relays with the quartet of Pieroni, Jack Wallar, Fozkos and Nick Brahos winning the 200 Medley (1:53.07).

The 200 Free Relay group of Aaron Whitaker, Joe Gerard, Brahos and Fozkos won in 1:42.63, while the Pieroni, Nick Borzych, Aaron Whitaker and Fozkos won the 400 Free Relay in 3:46.36.

Chesterton 136, Valparaiso 49

AT VALPARAISO

(All races in meters)

200 Medley Relay – 1. Chesterton (Blake Pieroni, Jack Wallar, Tyler Fozkos, Nick Brahos), 1:53.07; 2. Valparaiso, 1:55.96; 3. Chesterton (Nick Borzych, Patrick Curley, Andy Hurst, Salvador Mujica), 2:02.23.

200 Free – 1. (tie) Ethan Whitaker © and Chris McGue ©, 2:09.19; 3. Joe Gerard ©, 2:13.55.

200 IM – 1. Dion Low (V), 2:16.16; 2. Jack Wallar ©, 2:18.71; 3. Nick Borzych ©, 2:23.60; 4. Patrick Curley ©, 2:27.11.

50 Free – 1. Blake Pieroni ©, 24.78; 2. Aaron Whitaker ©, 24.95; 3. Nick Brahos ©, 26.19.

1-Meter Diving – 1. Alex Olson ©, 265.80; 2. Matt Miller ©, 205.90; 3. Enrique Anaya ©, 183.90.

100 Fly – 1. Aaron Whitaker ©, 59.66; 2. Jack Wallar ©, 1:04.49; 3. Andy Hurst ©, 1:05.25.

100 Free – 1. Tyler Fozkos ©, 54.99; 2. Ethan Whitaker ©, 58.94; 3. Ben Keller (V), 59.98; 4. Joe Gerard ©, 1:00.25.

400 Free – 1. Chris McGue ©, 4:29.35; 2. Andy Hurst ©, 4:32.17; 3. Matthew Cain (V), 4:39.30; 4. Spencer Wright ©, 4:39.95.

200 Free Relay – 1. Chesterton (Aaron Whitaker, Joe Gerard, Nick Brahos, Tyler Fozkos), 1:42.63; 2. Valparaiso, 1:44.76; 3. Chesterton (Salvador Mujica, Collin Buckles, Chris McGue, Ethan Whitaker), 1:51.05.

100 Back – 1. Blake Pieroni ©, 1:02.79; 2. Matthew Cain (V), 1:04.15; 3. Nick Borzych ©, 1:04.84; 5. Cody Olson ©, 1:10.92.

100 Breast – 1. Dion Low (V), 1:10.77; 2. Patrick Curley ©, 1:12.71; 3. Nick Brahos ©, 1:14.49; 4. Collin Ringas ©, 1:15.86.

400 Free Relay – 1. Chesterton (Blake Pieroni, Nick Borzych, Aaron Whitaker, Tyler Fozkos), 3:46.36; 2. Chesterton (Ethan Whitaker, Andy Hurst, Chris McGue, Collin Buckles), 4:01.20; 3. Valparaiso, 4:05.14.

　

