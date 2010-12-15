CHS Boys swim team overwhelms Valparaiso

The Chesterton boys swim team continued its undefeated dual meet season with
a 136-49 victory at Valparaiso on Tuesday.
Blake Pieroni and Chris McGue were the only double individual event winners
for the Trojans. Pieroni won the 50 Free (24.78) and the 100 Back (1:02.79),
while McGue tied for the top spot in the 200 Free (2:09.19) and won the 400
Free (4:29.35).
All races were in meters.
Other individual winners included Ethan Whitaker (200 Free, 2:09.19), Alex
Olson (Diving, 265.80), Aaron Whitaker (100 Fly, 59.66) and Tyler Fozkos
(100 Free, 54.99).
The Trojans also swept all three Relays with the quartet of Pieroni, Jack
Wallar, Fozkos and Nick Brahos winning the 200 Medley (1:53.07).
The 200 Free Relay group of Aaron Whitaker, Joe Gerard, Brahos and Fozkos
won in 1:42.63, while the Pieroni, Nick Borzych, Aaron Whitaker and Fozkos
won the 400 Free Relay in 3:46.36.
Chesterton 136, Valparaiso 49
AT VALPARAISO
(All races in meters)
200 Medley Relay – 1. Chesterton (Blake Pieroni, Jack Wallar, Tyler Fozkos,
Nick Brahos), 1:53.07; 2. Valparaiso, 1:55.96; 3. Chesterton (Nick Borzych,
Patrick Curley, Andy Hurst, Salvador Mujica), 2:02.23.
200 Free – 1. (tie) Ethan Whitaker © and Chris McGue ©, 2:09.19; 3. Joe
Gerard ©, 2:13.55.
200 IM – 1. Dion Low (V), 2:16.16; 2. Jack Wallar ©, 2:18.71; 3. Nick
Borzych ©, 2:23.60; 4. Patrick Curley ©, 2:27.11.
50 Free – 1. Blake Pieroni ©, 24.78; 2. Aaron Whitaker ©, 24.95; 3. Nick
Brahos ©, 26.19.
1-Meter Diving – 1. Alex Olson ©, 265.80; 2. Matt Miller ©, 205.90; 3.
Enrique Anaya ©, 183.90.
100 Fly – 1. Aaron Whitaker ©, 59.66; 2. Jack Wallar ©, 1:04.49; 3. Andy
Hurst ©, 1:05.25.
100 Free – 1. Tyler Fozkos ©, 54.99; 2. Ethan Whitaker ©, 58.94; 3. Ben
Keller (V), 59.98; 4. Joe Gerard ©, 1:00.25.
400 Free – 1. Chris McGue ©, 4:29.35; 2. Andy Hurst ©, 4:32.17; 3. Matthew
Cain (V), 4:39.30; 4. Spencer Wright ©, 4:39.95.
200 Free Relay – 1. Chesterton (Aaron Whitaker, Joe Gerard, Nick Brahos,
Tyler Fozkos), 1:42.63; 2. Valparaiso, 1:44.76; 3. Chesterton (Salvador
Mujica, Collin Buckles, Chris McGue, Ethan Whitaker), 1:51.05.
100 Back – 1. Blake Pieroni ©, 1:02.79; 2. Matthew Cain (V), 1:04.15; 3.
Nick Borzych ©, 1:04.84; 5. Cody Olson ©, 1:10.92.
100 Breast – 1. Dion Low (V), 1:10.77; 2. Patrick Curley ©, 1:12.71; 3. Nick
Brahos ©, 1:14.49; 4. Collin Ringas ©, 1:15.86.
400 Free Relay – 1. Chesterton (Blake Pieroni, Nick Borzych, Aaron Whitaker,
Tyler Fozkos), 3:46.36; 2. Chesterton (Ethan Whitaker, Andy Hurst, Chris
McGue, Collin Buckles), 4:01.20; 3. Valparaiso, 4:05.14.