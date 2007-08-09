CHS Boys Soccer wins share of DAC title

Cross the first goal off the list.

The Chesterton boys soccer team clinched a share of the Duneland Athletic Conference title with a 3-1 victory over LaPorte on Senior night Wednesday at CHS.

“It feels good,” Chesterton coach Jamie Sensibaugh said. “You work all year for a chance to win a title. These guys put the time in. We worked hard. We worked smart and we gave a lot of effort.”

LaPorte looked like they might play the role of spoiler with a goal from Zach McCoy for a 1-0 lead with 7:07 to play in the first half.

“When we were down 1-0 at the half, we just said we were going to pull it out,” Sensibaugh said. “I had confidence in them and we did a couple of things that we thought we could take advantage of.”

John Morris tied the score just 1:37 into the second half and that seemed to light a fire under the Trojans.

“Once we scored, I really thought we were going to get more than one,” Sensibaugh said.

And they did. Thanks in part to one of those halftime adjustments.

“We thought we could utilize Ben (Molnar) more on the left side and get behind the defender,” Sensibaugh said. “We made a conscious effort to get the ball to him on the flank.”

Molnar got loose down the left sideline and dropped a perfect pass to Billy Biehl with 28:02 left to play.

“Ben has had an incredible season for us,” Sensibaugh said. “He’s just a fighter. He does so many things on the field that you don’t even see. Just winning balls that most people wouldn’t go after. His endurance, athleticism and heart are the difference.”

Kody Lobsiger put the final touches on the scoring with 19:42 left to play.

“Winning the conference is certainly important, but winning for our seniors was meaningful too,” Sensibaugh said. “Knowing what was on the line tonight and still starting them and having them play well was great. What was really special was being able to put them back on the field at the end and let them finish things off on the field.”