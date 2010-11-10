CHS Boys Soccer wins Sectional Title

For the fourth time in five years, the Chesterton boys soccer team has brought home the IHSAA Wheeler Sectional title.

This time, the Trojans beat the host Bearcats 5-0 to set up a Regional date on Wednesday against Kankakee Valley beginning at 4:30 p.m. at Thomas Jefferson Middle School in Valparaiso. The other Regional semifinal matchup will be Culver Academy against Portage.

Coming off the natural high of winning their opener over Valparaiso on Thursday, the Trojans were sluggish in the first half building only a 1-0 lead at the half.

Ben Molnar and Austin Haire combined together at the 11:49 mark to beat Wheeler goalkeeper Peter Berg, but not without controversy.

Wheeler coach Dragon Dobras received a yellow and red card arguing an offsides call should have been made and was subsequently ejected from the game.

Coach Jamie Sensibaugh’s team regrouped at halftime and scored four goals to hoist the trophy. Evan Coudriet was awarded a penalty kick in the game’s 45th minute for a 2-0 lead.

Molnar and John Morris combined with each other for the next two Trojan goals. Molnar scored on a cross from John Morris at the 49:46 mark, before Molnar returned the favor to Morris at 56:40.

Kody Lobsiger scored the final tally of the night for Chesterton.