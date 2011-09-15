CHS Boys Soccer upsets No. 2 Lake Central

The Lake Central boys soccer team, the defending state champions, have dominated Duneland Athletic Conference play to the tune of 27 straight victories over the past four seasons.

Not anymore.

The Chesterton boys soccer team got a goal from sophomore Jonathan Blake with 15 seconds left in regulation to get a stunning 2-1 victory Wednesday night at LC.

“This is a nice win,” Chesterton coach Jamie Sensibaugh said. “It’s possible this was the conference championship, but we’ve been here before and still have two games to go.”

After Kyle Uzubell put the Indians, who’s last loss came in 2007 to Chesterton, on the board just over seven minutes into the first half, Sensibaugh had to make a few adjustments at the half.

“What we did in the second half was a good adjustment by us,” Sensibaugh said. “We started putting the ball on frame and making their keeper have to make saves. He bobbled a couple and we took advantage of it.”

Ben Molnar tied the score for the Trojans with a rebound goal in the 73rd minute past LC goalkeeper Joey Majchrowicz.

“Once we scored, you could really feel the momentum swing to us,” Sensibaugh said. “We didn’t play really well and our guys know that. We had a lot of near misses, but I’m really proud of our guys for sticking with it.”

Blake’s goal also came off a rebound as Majchrowicz mishandled a ball at fell to the sophomores left foot for the game-winner.

Chesterton goalkeepers Jacob Garmany (5 saves) and Caleb Gmyrek (3 saves) combined for eight saves in the victory.