CHS Boys Soccer upsets No. 2 Lake Central

The Lake Central boys soccer team, the defending state champions, have
dominated Duneland Athletic Conference play to the tune of 27 straight
victories over the past four seasons.
Not anymore.
The Chesterton boys soccer team got a goal from sophomore Jonathan Blake
with 15 seconds left in regulation to get a stunning 2-1 victory Wednesday
night at LC.
“This is a nice win,” Chesterton coach Jamie Sensibaugh said. “It’s possible
this was the conference championship, but we’ve been here before and still
have two games to go.”
After Kyle Uzubell put the Indians, who’s last loss came in 2007 to
Chesterton, on the board just over seven minutes into the first half,
Sensibaugh had to make a few adjustments at the half.
“What we did in the second half was a good adjustment by us,” Sensibaugh
said. “We started putting the ball on frame and making their keeper have to
make saves. He bobbled a couple and we took advantage of it.”
Ben Molnar tied the score for the Trojans with a rebound goal in the 73rd
minute past LC goalkeeper Joey Majchrowicz.
“Once we scored, you could really feel the momentum swing to us,” Sensibaugh
said. “We didn’t play really well and our guys know that. We had a lot of
near misses, but I’m really proud of our guys for sticking with it.”
Blake’s goal also came off a rebound as Majchrowicz mishandled a ball at
fell to the sophomores left foot for the game-winner.
Chesterton goalkeepers Jacob Garmany (5 saves) and Caleb Gmyrek (3 saves)
combined for eight saves in the victory.
Chesterton 2,
Lake Central 1
AT LAKE CENTRAL
Chesterton -- Jonathan Blake 1 goal; Ben Molnar 1 goal; Jacob Garmany 5
saves; Caleb Gmyrek 3 saves.
Lake Central -- Kyle Uzubell 1 goal; Joey Majchrowicz 1 save.
Records -- Chesterton 8-1-1 (5-0 DAC); Lake Central 8-1-2 (4-1 DAC).