The Chesterton boys basketball team will open its 2011-2012 season on Saturday at home against Mishawaka hoping to rebound from a disappointing season.

The Trojans managed just two wins last year, but will rely on three seniors and host of new faces to turn things around.

“We have a nice mixture of youth and veterans,” Chesterton coach TomPeller said. “The key is going to be being patient with the younger kids. How quickly do they develop to the DAC’s level of play?”

Seniors KeMonte Price, KJ Zelenika and Nathan Apathy all saw significant minutes last year and will have to be the stabilizing forces for coach Tom Peller’s team.

“I think KJ, Nathan and KeMonte have really shown a lot of leadership,” Peller said.“It all starts with a determined attitude to right the ship.”

Sophomore Cole Teal also returns to the Trojan lineup after having a solid freshman campaign.

Classmates Corey Rusboldt and Jake Wasielewski will be counted on for heavy minutes as well.

Freshman Matt Holba is recovering from a knee injury in the offseason and should return after missing a few games early in the season. Holba’s size and athelticism should pay immediate dividends on the court.

“It’s a lot different than what they saw in the past,” Peller said. “Everyone is much quicker and better. It’s not that easy to just walk out there and win.”

Juniors Mike Thanos, Alex Rochowiak, Jacob Andert, Tevin Dilosa and Bobby Humphreys all provide depth for the Trojans. Freshman Chris Palombizio may also figure into the mix.

Offensively, Peller’s team will likely continue to run motion offense with a lot of high ball screen’s to free up Price’s ability to drive to the basket. Consistent 3-point shooting will be a key to the Trojans’ attack also.

“We want to win, but are we doing what we are supposed to,” Peller said. “How are we playing and competing? That’s what I want to find out early on.”

Defensively, Chesterton will feature its man-to-man defense, but will also have the ability to play zone and pressure the opposition in the full-court.

With Holba and Wasielewski inside, along with Apathy, the Trojans will have to learn to play physical to withstand the pounding of the DAC.

“I’m not really worried about that stuff because of the summer,” Peller said.“We played 20 games and against the best teams in the area. After going through that, they know what to expect.

“I know what they can do.”