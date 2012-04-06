CHS Boys Golf wins Sectional Title

Improbable, yes. Shocking, no.
Two days after a disappointing showing in the Duneland Athletic Conference
Meet, the Chesterton boys golf team rebounded with a 305-team score and
four-shot victory over host Valparaiso at the IHSAA Sectional Meet at Forest
Park.
“We’ve been capable of putting scores in the 70’s all year,” Chesterton
coach Kent Butler said. “We just haven’t been able to all do it on the same
day. Today we did.”
Zach Von Huben led the Trojans with a 75 after an even-par front nine 36 and
a back nine that included a birdie on hole 10.
Austin Johnson backed up Von Huben with a 76 including a birdie (hole 13)
and five pars on the back nine.
Jay Crots and Brandon Martin each fired 77’s for the Trojans. Crots overcame
double bogeys on the first and second holes, while Martin used back-to-back
birdies on the fourth and fifth holes.
Evan Zondor rounded out the scoring with an 83.
IHSAA Valparaiso
Sectional
AT FOREST PARK,
Par 70
Team Results
1. Chesterton 305, 2. Valparaiso 309, 3. Portage 324, 4. Andrean 327, 5.
Michigan City 335, 6. Michigan City Marquette 337, 7. Wheeler 358, 8.
Rensselaer 363, 9. North Judson 371, 10. Kankakee Valley 383, 11. Westville
394, 12. Oregon-Davis 398, 13. South Central 407, 14. Morgan Twp. 432, 15.
LaCrosse 457.
Individual
Results
LaCrosse -- Tyler Bailey 105, Sam Culver 100, Matt Bennet 139, Mathis
Michael 135, Cody Mathis 117.
Knox -- Hunter Gilbert 106, Bailey Barnett 104, Curtis Sherer 105.
South Central -- Chris Babjak 102, Austin Howell 101, Ben Gibbs 97, Ben
Denecho 107.
Oregon-Davis -- Blake Hurford 101, Christopher Hammand 89, Jack Minter 115,
Samuel Seese 98, Frank Turner 110.
Morgan Twp. -- Brandin Bryan 103, Aidan Heinold 112, Braden Hirstein 103,
Tyler Abbett 114.
Westville -- Christian Porter 98, Christopher Ryba 96, Kirt Geslak 106,
Nickolas Woloszyn 104, Corey Bartow 96.
North Judson -- David Jachim 89, Kaleb Homan 94, Lee Lukac 99, Levi Bailey
95, Connor Dvorscak 93.
Kankakee Valley -- Ryan Beere 89, Tyler DeHaan 102, Skyler Davis 95, Cody
Snowden 99, Eric Vorst 100.
Rensselaer -- Chris Salrin 86, Ben Phillips 94, Isaac Hillan 97, Brandon
Bennemar 102, Jacob Spurgeon 86.
Portage -- Nick Lewis 80, Jordan Henson 79, Tepparid Junyanid 85, Noah
Kunstek 80, James Brasseur 92.
Wheeler -- Jordan Long 97, Drew Heinold 83, Brad Young 95, David Sparks 90,
Nick Dooling 90.
Chesterton -- Jay Crots 77, Brandon Martin 77, Evan Zondor 83, Zach VonHuben
75, Austin Johnson 76.
Michigan City Marquette -- Jack Clancy 75, Patrick Roder 77, Hunter Paholski
89, Alex Ganz 96, Sam Debkowski 97.
Michigan City -- Ryan Brinckman 79, Joshua Palmer 81, Caleb Havlin 85, Devin
Gambill 94, Noah Nieman 90.
Andrean -- Jack Musgrave 77, Phillip Paras 82, Garrett Wisniewski 77,
Brendan Mulshine 92, Nick Schneider 91.
Valparaiso -- Kyle Meihofer 79, Bobby Jacobs 74, Logan Bertalan 78, Andrew
Gariup 78, Patrick Andrie 81.