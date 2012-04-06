CHS Boys Golf wins Sectional Title

Sectional Champions: The Chesterton boys golf team fired a 305-team score to win the IHSAA Valparaiso Sectional on Friday at Forest Park. The Trojans will play in the IHSAA Regional on Friday at Beechwood in LaPorte. Pictured are (l to r) CHS Head Coach Kent Butler, Jay Crots, Brandon Martin, Zach Von Huben, Austin Johnson, Evan Zondor and CHS Asst. Coach Tommy Berry. (Photo provided)

Improbable, yes. Shocking, no.

Two days after a disappointing showing in the Duneland Athletic Conference Meet, the Chesterton boys golf team rebounded with a 305-team score and four-shot victory over host Valparaiso at the IHSAA Sectional Meet at Forest Park.

“We’ve been capable of putting scores in the 70’s all year,” Chesterton coach Kent Butler said. “We just haven’t been able to all do it on the same day. Today we did.”

Zach Von Huben led the Trojans with a 75 after an even-par front nine 36 and a back nine that included a birdie on hole 10.

Austin Johnson backed up Von Huben with a 76 including a birdie (hole 13) and five pars on the back nine.

Jay Crots and Brandon Martin each fired 77’s for the Trojans. Crots overcame double bogeys on the first and second holes, while Martin used back-to-back birdies on the fourth and fifth holes.

Evan Zondor rounded out the scoring with an 83.