CHS Boys cross country qualifies for IHSAA State Finals

When you reach your goal, it’s time to set a new one

The Chesterton boys cross country team is in that exact situation after an impressive third place showing at the New Prairie Semistate on Saturday.

Valparaiso won the overall team title with 57 points, followed by LaPorte (140), the Trojans (158), Hobart (163), McCutcheon (168) and Crown Point (183).

All six teams qualify for next Saturday’s IHSAA State Finals in Terre Haute.

“Going into the season, we didn’t even talk about if we got to the State Meet,” Chesterton coach Tim Ray said. “Today was kind of our State Meet. We’ll refocus and figure out where we go from here.”

The Trojans were led by a third place individual performance from Tyler Rusboldt in 15:56.2.

“Tyler has some goals, even for next weekend, and he had some ups and downs this year,” Ray said. “His goal is the top 15 for himself, but because the team needed him to be there too. I’m really happy for him.”

Kevin Kenney was the second Chesterton runner to the line in 26th place (16:35.0).

“Kevin’s come a long way,” Ray said. “I don’t think we expected him to breakout this year the way he has. He just blossomed the last three weeks and really came on today.”

The Trojans packed the trio of Austin Palombizio (49th, 16:54.4), Andrew Kearney (53rd, 16:58.0) and Joe Niepokoj (59th, 17:06.2) following Rusboldt and Kenney.

“Austin’s race wasn’t his best, but when he saw Andrew and Joe on him it helped get him to the finish,“ Ray said. “They performed when the time came and that’s what you want from them. Our biggest concern was being consistent. Over the course of the year, that’s been our biggest downfall.

“We hadn’t had a good Saturday race as a team all year so we were a little nervous.”

Evan Mazurkiewicz (97th, 17:35.4) and Joe Larimer (130th, 18:00.6) rounded out the Trojans lineup.

“That was Joe’s first Semistate race and he ran pretty well,” Ray said. “Evan was a huge boost for us. That was a PR by about 15 seconds. If it had come down to a sixth man, he’d have given us a great advantage.”