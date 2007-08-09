The Chesterton boys cross country team swept a Duneland Athletic Conference double dual at Merrillville on Tuesday afternoon. The Trojans edged Crown Point 27-28 and beat Merrillville 23-38. Chesterton’s Andrew Morris won the individual race in 16:48, while the Trojans packed together four straight runners in spots 7-10. Manny Orlich finished seventh overall in 17:38 followed by Tyler Rusboldt (8th, 17:45), Andrew Kearney (9th, 17:47) and Austin Palombizio (10th, 17:50). Eric Menn was 13th overall in 18:01.

Chesterton 27, Crown Point 28 Chesterton 23, Merrillville 38 AT MERRILLVILLE

1. Morris (C), 16:48; 2. Ray (CP), 16:56; 3. Harrison (M), 17:12; 4. Walters (CP), 17:13; 5. Santalik (CP), 17:24; 6. Caddick (M), 17:26; 7. Orlich (C), 17:38; 8. Rusboldt (C), 17:45; 9. Andrew Kearney (C), 17:47; 10. Palombizio (C), 17:50. Other Chesterton finishers: 13. Menn, 18:01; 14. Williams, 18:22; 16. Niepokoj, 18:25; 23. Miloshoff, 18:56; 26. Larimer, 19:07; 28. Ennis, 19:13; 34. Noel, 19:32; 36. Kenney, 19:40; 38. Nicholas, 19:49; 40. Kusbel, 19:59; 41. Marshall, 20:09; 43. Dadvern, 20:12; 44. Buckles, 20:17; 47. Witty, 20:42; 48. Surgot, 20:44; 49. Mang, 20:45; 51. Vore, 20:47; 57. Freeman, 21:04; 58. Eash, 21:07; 60. DeVries, 21:30; 64. Doman, 22:09; 66. Kaczmarek, 22:42; 67. Mihut, 23:00; 68. Laster, 23:23; 71. Borowiak, 24:09; 72. Jirtle, 24:45; 74. Shapen, 28:20.