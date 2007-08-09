|
The Chesterton boys cross country team swept a Duneland Athletic Conference
double dual at Merrillville on Tuesday afternoon.
The Trojans edged Crown Point 27-28 and beat Merrillville 23-38.
Chesterton’s Andrew Morris won the individual race in 16:48, while the
Trojans packed together four straight runners in spots 7-10.
Manny Orlich finished seventh overall in 17:38 followed by Tyler Rusboldt
(8th, 17:45), Andrew Kearney (9th, 17:47) and Austin Palombizio (10th,
17:50). Eric Menn was 13th overall in 18:01.
Chesterton 27,
Crown Point 28
Chesterton 23,
Merrillville 38
AT MERRILLVILLE
1. Morris (C), 16:48; 2. Ray (CP), 16:56; 3. Harrison (M), 17:12; 4. Walters
(CP), 17:13; 5. Santalik (CP), 17:24; 6. Caddick (M), 17:26; 7. Orlich (C),
17:38; 8. Rusboldt (C), 17:45; 9. Andrew Kearney (C), 17:47; 10. Palombizio
(C), 17:50.
Other Chesterton finishers: 13. Menn, 18:01; 14. Williams, 18:22; 16.
Niepokoj, 18:25; 23. Miloshoff, 18:56; 26. Larimer, 19:07; 28. Ennis, 19:13;
34. Noel, 19:32; 36. Kenney, 19:40; 38. Nicholas, 19:49; 40. Kusbel, 19:59;
41. Marshall, 20:09; 43. Dadvern, 20:12; 44. Buckles, 20:17; 47. Witty,
20:42; 48. Surgot, 20:44; 49. Mang, 20:45; 51. Vore, 20:47; 57. Freeman,
21:04; 58. Eash, 21:07; 60. DeVries, 21:30; 64. Doman, 22:09; 66. Kaczmarek,
22:42; 67. Mihut, 23:00; 68. Laster, 23:23; 71. Borowiak, 24:09; 72. Jirtle,
24:45; 74. Shapen, 28:20.
CHS Girls CC splits
The Chesterton girls cross country team split a Duneland Athletic Conference
double dual at Merrillville on Tuesday afternoon.
The Trojans beat the host Pirates 15-50, while dropping a 21-37 decision to
Crown Point.
“We ran ok,” Chesterton coach Brian Carden said. “We were on tired legs, but
I thought Hannah (Hoffman) and Melanie (Buckmaster) really ran tough
considering the workout we ran yesterday.”
Chesterton was led by Hannah Hoffman’s fourth place finish, while Melanie
Buckmaster was fifth and Kim St. Pierre was sixth. Haley Cushway was 10th,
followed by Molly Stauffer (12th), Nora Schultz (14th) and Jenna Norgaard
(16th).
No times were available following the meet.
Posted 9/22/2010