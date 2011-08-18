CHS Boys Basketball stuns No 2 Andrean

Class 3A No. 2 Andrean entered undefeated. They didn’t leave that way.

Just over 72 hours after a disappointing loss to Munster, the Chesterton boys basketball team put it all together Wednesday night in a 68-57 victory over the 59ers.

“The adjustment from the Munster game to this one is just amazing,” Chesterton coach Tom Peller said. “We finished the game off right. We took the right shots and were more poised. We finished instead of losing it at the end.”

After building a 42-37 lead after three quarters, the Trojans knocked down 20-of-25 free throws in the final period to secure the win. Donnie Johnson hit 6-of-6 in the quarter, while Matt Holba hit 6-of-9.

“Hitting 83 percent from the line and making that many in the fourth quarter is clutch,” Peller said. “Donnie came in and went 6-for-6. Matt hit some big ones, but they all did.”

Andrean scored the game’s opening bucket, but gave little resistance as Chesterton answered with 14 straight points over a five minute stretch in the first quarter.

The 59ers responded with six straight points to end the first period and opened the second with an 11-2 run that staked them to a 19-16 lead.

A Johnson triple and layup from Jacob Andert stopped the run and back-to-back treys from Holba and Chris Palombizio put the Trojans up 29-26 at halftime.

Holba led Cheserton with 16 points and 14 rebounds, while Palombizio added 13 points and eight boards. Teal and Andert had 12 points each with Johnson adding 11.

“We had five guys in double figures,” Peller said. “That’s great balance again for us.”

Andrean cut the lead to 35-34 in the third quarter, but Holba continued to dominate the paint area as he recorded three blocked shots on two possessions.

“The three blocked shots in a row were a real turning point I thought,” Peller said. “Andrean really didn’t try to go inside again after that.”

Andert scored on two straight possessions and Teal finished a conventional three-point play for a 42-37 lead after three quarters.

“Andrean turns you over so much that our ability to handle the ball tonight was really big,” Peller said. “They put a lot of pressure on you, but we handled it and got good shots.”

The Trojans hit on 19-of-48 shots (39.6 percent) from the field, while Andrean hit on 23-of-54 (42.6 percent). The difference came at the foul line where CHS was 24-of-29 (82.8 percent) and the 59ers were just 6-of-11 (54.5 percent).

“I think they are growing up and they get it,” Peller said. “I really do. It’s taken some time, but I really think they get it.”