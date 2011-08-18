CHS Boys Basketball stuns No 2 Andrean

Class 3A No. 2 Andrean entered undefeated. They didn’t leave that way.
Just over 72 hours after a disappointing loss to Munster, the Chesterton
boys basketball team put it all together Wednesday night in a 68-57 victory
over the 59ers.
“The adjustment from the Munster game to this one is just amazing,”
Chesterton coach Tom Peller said. “We finished the game off right. We took
the right shots and were more poised. We finished instead of losing it at
the end.”
After building a 42-37 lead after three quarters, the Trojans knocked down
20-of-25 free throws in the final period to secure the win. Donnie Johnson
hit 6-of-6 in the quarter, while Matt Holba hit 6-of-9.
“Hitting 83 percent from the line and making that many in the fourth quarter
is clutch,” Peller said. “Donnie came in and went 6-for-6. Matt hit some big
ones, but they all did.”
Andrean scored the game’s opening bucket, but gave little resistance as
Chesterton answered with 14 straight points over a five minute stretch in
the first quarter.
The 59ers responded with six straight points to end the first period and
opened the second with an 11-2 run that staked them to a 19-16 lead.
A Johnson triple and layup from Jacob Andert stopped the run and
back-to-back treys from Holba and Chris Palombizio put the Trojans up 29-26
at halftime.
Holba led Cheserton with 16 points and 14 rebounds, while Palombizio added
13 points and eight boards. Teal and Andert had 12 points each with Johnson
adding 11.
“We had five guys in double figures,” Peller said. “That’s great balance
again for us.”
Andrean cut the lead to 35-34 in the third quarter, but Holba continued to
dominate the paint area as he recorded three blocked shots on two
possessions.
“The three blocked shots in a row were a real turning point I thought,”
Peller said. “Andrean really didn’t try to go inside again after that.”
Andert scored on two straight possessions and Teal finished a conventional
three-point play for a 42-37 lead after three quarters.
“Andrean turns you over so much that our ability to handle the ball tonight
was really big,” Peller said. “They put a lot of pressure on you, but we
handled it and got good shots.”
The Trojans hit on 19-of-48 shots (39.6 percent) from the field, while
Andrean hit on 23-of-54 (42.6 percent). The difference came at the foul line
where CHS was 24-of-29 (82.8 percent) and the 59ers were just 6-of-11 (54.5
percent).
“I think they are growing up and they get it,” Peller said. “I really do.
It’s taken some time, but I really think they get it.”
Chesterton 68,
Andrean 57
AT CHESTERTON
Andrean (8-18-11-20)
Daniel Keilman 1-5 2-4 5, Matt Ruberry 1-3 0-0 2, Nick Davidson 7-18 2-4 16,
Collin Wojcik 4-12 2-3 10, Skyler Moss 3-8 0-0 6, DJ Gonzalez 2-5 0-0 4, Sam
Toporski 5-8 0-0 14. Totals 23-54 6-11 57.
Chesterton (14-15-13-26)
Matt Holba 4-5 7-10 16, Chris Palombizio 3-10 5-6 13, Cole Teal 4-13 2-3 12,
Corey Rusboldt 1-6 2-2 4, Jacob Andert 5-10 2-2 12, Andrew Ralph 0-1 0-0 0,
Donnie Johnson 2-4 6-6 11. Totals 19-48 24-29 68.
3-point field goals: Andrean 5-20 (Keilman 1-5, Ruberry 0-1, Davidson0-3,
Wojcik 0-4, Toporski 4-7); Chesterton 6-24 (Holba 1-1, Palombizio 2-6, Teal
2-7, Rusboldt 0-2, Ralph 0-1, Andert 0-4, Johnson 1-3). Rebounds: Andrean 34
(Davidson 10, Wojcik 10); Chesterton 38 (Holba 14). Assists: Andrean 9
(Gonzalez 3); Chesterton 9 (Holba 4). Steals: Andrean 2 (Davidson 2);
Chesterton 4 (Teal 2).
Junior Varsity
Chesterton 30,
Andrean 28
The Chesterton junior varsity basketball team improved to 5-8 on the season
with a 30-28 victory over Andrean Wednesday night.
Jordan Dilosa led the Trojans with 12 points and three steals, while Niles
Dilosa added six points and four rebounds.
Steffan Dines
finished with five points and a team-best six boards as Avery Beeks added
two points, five rebounds and five assists.
Posted 1/18/2013