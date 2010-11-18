CHS Boys Basketball gets started tonight

A revolving door.

That’s what the Chesterton boys basketball team may look like, especially early in the season, as they get things started with a scrimmage at home tonight against East Chicago Central beginning at 6 p.m.

“Our strength is our depth,” Chesterton coach Tom Peller said. “I feel good substituting 10 or 11 guys in throughout a game.”

The Trojans will be without 6-foot-10 center Mitch McGary who enrolled at Brewster Academy Prep School in New Hampshire. McGary took with him his 20+ and 10+ average from last season.

“We talked about Mitch being gone and now the guys that are still here have to get it done,” Peller said. “Everything we did in the summer was built around him and now we have to get out of that mentality.”

The Trojans return three players with varsity experience in senior Scott Homner and juniors KeMonte Price and Kyle Schmidt.

“Those guys are going to be a focal point for us, but we’ve got a lot of guys that can fill in roles,” Peller said. “We’ve got 10 guys that all get 8-10 points on any night. We’ll be very balanced.”

The most notable attribute of the Trojans may be their lack of size. Senior Jordan Peterson is the biggest player on the roster at 6-foot-5, with only junior Bobby Humpreys (6-foot-4) listed above 6-foot-2.

“We’re going to struggle with size,” Peller said. “Jordan Peterson was a nice surprise on the first day. He gives us a little size at 6-5. Size is definitely an issue.

“We’ve been really focused on playing good man-to-man defense, packing it in and rebounding.”

Peterson and Homner will be joined by classmate Tyler Devitte, while juniors K.J. Zelenika, Jake Post and Nathan Apathy join classmates Price, Humphreys and Schmidt.

Sophomores Mike Thanos, Alex Rochowiak and freshman Cole Teal make up the rest of the roster.

“Our lack of experience and how fast they adjust to the speed of varsity basketball will be important early on,” Peller said. “We put some new offensive and defensive systems in and I think we’ve bought into that and are doing a good job.”

The Trojans open up the regular season on Saturday, Nov. 27 at Mishawaka with the junior varsity game beginning at 1 p.m.

“I’m very excited about this group,” Peller said. “They’re great kids and are working really hard. It’s fun to coach them and we’re all looking forward to the challenge.”