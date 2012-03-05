CHS Baseball works overtime for DAC win

JR Frederick’s single to left field in the bottom of the ninth plated Andrew Ralph as the Chesterton baseball team beat Michigan City 4-3 on Wednesday.

The Trojans built a 1-0 lead in the fourth inning when Nate Crownover and KJ Zelenika tagged back-to-back doubles.

The lead grew to 2-0 in the sixth when Brandon Jenks and Frederick singled to start the frame. Back-to-back fielders choices off the bats of Crownover and Zelenika brought Jenks in to score.

Michigan City was finally able to get to Chesterton starter Jake Post with a two-run single that forced extra innings. Post would go eight innings and strike out seven, while scattering five hits.

The Wolves would take a 3-2 lead in the seventh as they took advantage of a Chesterton error, but the Trojans tied the game in the bottom of the inning.

Jenks singled to start the inning and moved to second on a sacrifice bunt from Frederick. Crownover’s single plated Jenks to force a ninth inning.

Mike Albano, on in relief of Post, walked the leadoff man, but worked out of a first and third jam to retire the Wolves.

Ralph singled and Jenks singled to set up Frederick’s game-winner.