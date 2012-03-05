CHS Baseball works overtime for DAC win

JR Frederick’s single to left field in the bottom of the ninth plated Andrew
Ralph as the Chesterton baseball team beat Michigan City 4-3 on Wednesday.
The Trojans built a 1-0 lead in the fourth inning when Nate Crownover and KJ
Zelenika tagged back-to-back doubles.
The lead grew to 2-0 in the sixth when Brandon Jenks and Frederick singled
to start the frame. Back-to-back fielders choices off the bats of Crownover
and Zelenika brought Jenks in to score.
Michigan City was finally able to get to Chesterton starter Jake Post with a
two-run single that forced extra innings. Post would go eight innings and
strike out seven, while scattering five hits.
The Wolves would take a 3-2 lead in the seventh as they took advantage of a
Chesterton error, but the Trojans tied the game in the bottom of the inning.
Jenks singled to start the inning and moved to second on a sacrifice bunt
from Frederick. Crownover’s single plated Jenks to force a ninth inning.
Mike Albano, on in relief of Post, walked the leadoff man, but worked out of
a first and third jam to retire the Wolves.
Ralph singled and Jenks singled to set up Frederick’s game-winner.
Chesterton 4,
Michigan City 3
AT CHESTERTON
SCORING BY INNINGS
Michigan City 000 000 210 -- 3 5 3
Chesterton 000 101 011 -- 4 10 2
2B -- Andrew Ralph, Nate Crownover, KJ Zelenika ©. Pitching Summary --
Michigan City -- Kachmor (8.2 IP, 10 H, 3 K, 4 BB); Chesterton -- Jake Post
(8 IP, 5 H, 7 K, 0 BB), Mike Albano (1 IP, 0 H, 1K, 1 BB). WP -- Albano. LP
-- Kachmor.
Junior Varsity
Chesterton 21,
Michigan City 3
The Chesterton junior varsity pounded out 19 hits and had little trouble in
getting a 21-3 victory over Michigan City on Wednesday.
Cam O’Brien led the offense with four hits, while Tyler Sufana had three
hits. Michael Griffin, Josh Holmes, Brandon Roseke, Tyler Quillin and Chance
Lawson all had two hits in the victory.
Sufana got the win on the mound after striking out three in three innings of
work. Roeske worked the final two frames and struck out four.