CHS baseball team nohits East Chicago Central

Bobby Humphreys and Mike Albano combined to no-hit East Chicago Central as
the Chesterton baseball team improved to 2-0 on the season with a 26-0
victory on Wednesday afternoon.
The Trojans scored four runs in the second inning to take the lead with RBIs
from Josh Jaeger, Andrew Ralph, Brandon Jenks and KJ Zelenika.
Chesterton put the game out of reach in the third inning as they plated 10
runs on six hits with the aid of two East Chicago errors.
Six-run fourth and fifth innings put the final touches on the scoreboard.
That was more than enough for Humphreys and Albano. Humphreys worked the
first three innings, striking out four, while Albano worked the final two
innings with three strikeouts.
Offensively, the Trojans got two hits each from Ralph, Zach Jenks, Jake
Post, JR Frederick, Jaeger, Jordan Morandini and Max Kerr.
Chesterton returns to the field on Thursday when they open the home portion
of their schedule against Bishop Noll. The first pitch is scheduled for 4:30
p.m.
Chesterton 26,
EC Central 0
AT EAST CHICAGO
SCORING BY INNINGS
Chesterton 04(10) 66 -- 26 19 0
East Chicago Central 000 00 -- 0 0 5
2B -- Zack Jenks, Brandon Jenks, KJ Zelenika, Max Kerr 2 ©. Pitching Summary
-- Chesterton -- Bobby Humphreys (3 IP, 0 H, 4 K, 1 BB), Mike Albano (2 IP,
0 H, 3 K, 0 BB); EC Central -- Rodriguez (2.1 IP, 12 H, 1 K, 2 BB),
Fernandez (1 IP, 1 H, 1 K, 6 BB), Torres (1.2 IP, 6 H, 2 K, 3 BB). WP --
Humphreys. LP -- Rodriguez.
Posted 4/5/2012