CHS baseball team nohits East Chicago Central

Bobby Humphreys and Mike Albano combined to no-hit East Chicago Central as the Chesterton baseball team improved to 2-0 on the season with a 26-0 victory on Wednesday afternoon.

The Trojans scored four runs in the second inning to take the lead with RBIs from Josh Jaeger, Andrew Ralph, Brandon Jenks and KJ Zelenika.

Chesterton put the game out of reach in the third inning as they plated 10 runs on six hits with the aid of two East Chicago errors.

Six-run fourth and fifth innings put the final touches on the scoreboard.

That was more than enough for Humphreys and Albano. Humphreys worked the first three innings, striking out four, while Albano worked the final two innings with three strikeouts.

Offensively, the Trojans got two hits each from Ralph, Zach Jenks, Jake Post, JR Frederick, Jaeger, Jordan Morandini and Max Kerr.

Chesterton returns to the field on Thursday when they open the home portion of their schedule against Bishop Noll. The first pitch is scheduled for 4:30 p.m.