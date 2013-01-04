CHS Baseball opens season today

Gone are 10 seniors and the top two pitchers from the last year’s Chesterton baseball team, but that hasn’t tempered the enthusiasm of long-time coach Jack Campbell.

“We graduated 10 kids from last year and our top two pitchers,” Campbell said. “Most of our kids played summer ball and worked on their skills, so they should come back better players. Everybody is going to get an opportunity to play because that’s the nature of what we do.

“They’ll all get a chance to show what they can do and earn their way into the lineup.”

Those chances start tonight as the Trojans open the 2013 season at home against Hammond Gavit with the first pitch scheduled for 4:30 p.m.

“We’ve only been outside a couple of times, but inside, I think things were very encouraging,” Campbell said.

Senior Aery Pratt will get the ball on the mound for the Trojans against the Gladiators.

“Aery Pratt will get the ball against Gavit on opening night,” Campbell said. “We’ll probably try to get three or four innings from him and limit everybody’s innings early.”

Classmate Mitch Kobitz will also be counted on to go long innings for the Trojans and Jeremy Jaeger will get action after recovering from shoulder problems.

“Aery and Mitch Kobitz got the most innings last year of the returning guys,” Campbell said. “Jeremy Jaeger has had some arm problems off and on, but has really thrown the ball well early.”

The rest of the pitching staff will include Tyler Sufana, Cameron O’Brien, Eli Taubert, Brandon Roeske, Dallas Milligan and Tyler Quillin.

“We’ve got seven returning letterwinners,” Campbell said. “We get everybody in the first week with five games and we’ll find out just what kind of pitching we have.”

The Trojans will have speed to utilize offensively as well.

“Andrew Ralph, Jaeger and Sufana really run well and give us some speed if we can get them on base,” Campbell said.

Chesterton should also get a boost from the return of senior catcher Mike Crowley.

“Mike Crowley has really looked good behind the plate after two knee surgeries,” Campbell said. “He’s recovered completely and you’ve got to give a lot of credit to the doctors and our trainers.”

The rest of the Trojan roster includes seniors Jordan Morandini, Austin VanderZanden and Nate Crownover, and juniors Chance Lawson, Corey Rusboldt, Colin McEuen and Michael Griffin.

“The conference is really good,” Campbell said. “Crown Point is loaded with pitching and Lake Central is the defending state champ. Valpo should be really good. Portage and Michigan City return a lot of kids too.”