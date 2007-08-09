CHS Baseball falls in regular season finale

Munster pounded out 14 hits and scored 13 runs as they put the final touches on the Chesterton baseball regular season with a 13-3 victory on Tuesday.

The Trojans will return to the field today when they open IHSAA Sectional play at Merrillville against Valparaiso beginning at 4:30 p.m.

The visiting Mustangs jumped out to a 12-0 lead with two runs in the second, three in the third, three in the fourth and four more runs in the fifth inning.

Chesterton finally mounted a rally in the fifth inning when Aery Pratt started the frame with a single. After two outs, Austin VanderZanden was hit by a pitch and Max Kerr singled to load the bases.

Zac Jenks walked to plate Pratt and Andrew Ralph’s single scored VanderZanden and Kerr.

Munster would score one more run in the top of the sixth to set the final score.