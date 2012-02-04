CHS Baseball blows out Gavit

The Chesterton baseball team opened its 2012 season in style Monday with a 21-1 victory at Hammond Gavit.

The Trojans got on the board with a solo run in the top of the first as Brandon Jenks plated Andrew Ralph on a fielders choice.

CHS jumped on Gavit in the second with four runs as Zach Jenks was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded scoring Bobby Humphreys. A two-run double by Jake Post made it 4-0 and Brandon Jenks scored on an error for a 5-0 lead.

Chesterton scored a pair of runs in the fourth and fifth innings before exploding for 12 runs in the top of the sixth to end the game.

The Trojan offense pounded out 13 hits including two each from Zach Jenks, Aery Pratt and Austin VanderZanden.

Post cruised through the first four innings allowing just two hits and striking out 10 in getting the victory. Pratt pitched the final two innings and struck out four for the Trojans.

Chesterton returns to the field on Wednesday when they travel to East Chicago Central for a 4:30 p.m. scheduled first pitch.