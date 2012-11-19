Chesterton Wrestlers start season with 4-1 performance at Super Duals

It’s about time Chris Joll started a season happy - well, almost.
The Chesterton wrestling coach watched as his team went 4-1 in the
season-opening CHS Super Duals on Saturday with victories over Munster
(70-9), Delphi (36-29), Kankakee Valley (36-29) and Lawrence North (46-16).
The Trojans’ only loss came in the day’s opening contest against Elkhart
Memorial (42-27).
“That was a pretty good day. It was very successful. I was very happy,” Joll
said. “If we had wrestled Elkhart Memorial at the end, or later in the day,
I’d have known my team a little better. I think we could’ve beaten them.”
The Trojans featured three undefeated wrestlers (5-0) including Chris
Katsafaros at 152, Jaycee Jensen at 170 and Ryley Harlow at 285.
The duo of Jack Davison (138) and Tom St. Germain (160) went 4-1, while Dana
Konchar (182) finished 3-1.
“These are the boys that have been around me for a really long time,” Joll
said. “The kids that won four or five times today are the one’s that are
making sacrifices to be good wrestlers. That’s what’s showing up right now
and I think that’s a trend starting to take hold in our program.”
After the loss to Elkhart Memorial, the Trojans rebounded with an impressive
win against Munster.
“We took the first two rounds and split some people up to see what we had,”
Joll said. “At the end, I just took the guys that won the most matches and
put them in there and got some big victories.”
After a victory against Delphi, Joll tested his depth in a victory against
Kankakee Valley.
“We had a chance to get some other people in there today too,” Joll said.
“Against KV, I wrestled four second-string guys and we still won by 20.
That’s the type of depth we want to have.”
Chesterton closed out the day with an impressive victory over perennial Top
20 state-ranked Lawrence North.
“We had a couple of freshman that I thought wrestled very well today,” Joll
said. “But, I was happy with just about everybody. I liked what I saw from
Ryley (Harlow), Jack (Davison), Chris (Katsafaros), Jaycee (Jensen) and
Tommy (St. Germain).”
The Trojans are off until Wednesday, Nov. 28 when they open Duneland
Athletic Conference competition against Portage. The first match is set for
6:30 p.m.
“I usually have a whole list of notes that we need to work on after today
and this time it’s just five things,” Joll said. “Most importantly, one of
them isn’t being tougher. I’m very happy with the fact that we are using
technique now instead of just going out and free-styling.”
Elkhart Memorial
42, Chesterton 27
AT CHESTERTON
106 -- Eugene Moody-Newton (EM) pin Josh Jensen, 1:08. 113 -- Zared Hurley (EM)
pin Kaitlin Loehmer, 2:29. 120 -- Tony Vaughn (EM) dec. Matt Estill, 20-10.
125 -- Codey Flickinger (EM) pin Brandon Root, 1:36. 132 -- Jermal
Moody-Newton (EM) dec. Cliff Eiring, 11-0. 138 -- Jack Davison © pin Phillip
Mathick, 3:26. 145 -- Eric Blodgett (EM) dec. Hunter Rucklos, 12-5. 152 --
Chris Katsafaros © pin Jared Peek, 1:47. 160 -- Nick Vaughn (EM) dec. Tom
St. Germain, 7-2. 170 -- Jaycee Jensen © dec. John Osoria, 10-5. 182 -- Kain
Jenkins (EM) dec. Dana Konchar, 16-7. 195 -- Tieshawn Johnson (EM) pin Joe
Ponda, 2:16. 220 -- Connor Smith © pin Kody Gerger, 3:21. 285 -- Ryley
Harlow © pin Tevis McDonald, 1:47.
Chesterton 70,
Munster 9
AT CHESTERTON
106 -- Anthony Osorio © pin Jeremy Saranowski, :30. 113 -- Kaitlin Loehmer ©
pin Connor Zunica, 2:50. 120 -- Matt Estill © pin Mateo Singleton , 3:40.
125 -- Ryan Glasen (M) dec. Brandon Root, 7-3. 132 -- Mike Double © pin Adam
Kulan, 2:10. 138 -- Jack Davison © pin Tim Kragi, 2:34. 145 -- Zach Slosser
(M) pin Hunter Rucklos, 2:30. 152 -- Chris Katsafaros © pin Adam Bogs, 3:36.
160 -- Tom St. Germain © dec. Joe Kimak, 15-7. 170 -- Jaycee Jensen © FFW.
182 -- Dana Konchar © pin John Naurcy, 4:37. 195 -- Joe Ponda © pin Reggie
McKemy, 1:47. 220 -- Connor Smith © pin Sahib Singh, 1:34. 285 -- Ryley
Harlow © pin Tim Weiser, :24.
Chesterton 36,
Delphi 29
AT CHESTERTON
106 -- Dean Hampton (D) dec. Josh Jensen, 6-0. 113 -- Kaitlin Loehmer © dec.
Wyatt Rumell, 11-5. 120 -- Matt Estill © dec. Walker Alderman, 2-1. 126 --
Adam Marvel (D) pin Brandon Root, :51. 132 -- Johnny Little (D) tech fall
Cliff Eiring, 19-3. 138 -- Jack Davison © dec. Billy Coller, 18-4. 145 --
Aaron Madison (D) pin Hunter Rucklos, 3:24. 152 -- Chris Katsafaros © pin
Hunter Mote, :33. 160 -- Tom St. Germain © pin Tanner Watson, 5:59. 170 --
Jaycee Jensen © dec. Mason Gray, 17-2. 182 -- Dana Konchar © pin Tyler
Burns, :41. 195 -- Alanzo Berwmen (D) dec. Joe Ponda, 11-6. 220 -- Bryer
Houston (D) pin Connor Smith, 2:56. 285 -- Ryley Harlow © dec. Kyle Fehlberg,
8-3.
Chesterton 50,
Kankakee Valley 30
AT CHESTERTON
106 -- Anthony Osorio © pin Logan Kidwell, 1:52. 113 -- Kaitlin Loehmer ©
FFW. 120 -- AJ Hamstra (KV) pin Eric Kramer, 3:12. 126 -- Matt Estill © tech
fall Alex Thompson, 16-1. 132 -- Mike Double © dec. Ayden Blake, 14-6. 138
-- Jack Davison © dec. Timmy Marich, 18-2. 145 -- Andrew Schulteis (KV) pin
Dontae Rodriguez, 3:29. 152 -- Chris Katsafaros © pin Beau Tauber, 1:39. 160
-- Tom St. Germain © pin Mike Mikovetz, 3:16. 170 -- Jaycee Jensen © pin
Jacob Tilliger, 1:44. 182 -- Tim Schoonveld (KV) pin Chase Cota, 1:56. 195
-- Joel Bolen (KV) pin Cody Watson, 3:48. 220 -- Al Berdine (KV) pin Connor
Smith, 3:25. 285 -- Ryley Harlow © FFW.
Chesterton 46,
Lawrence North 16
AT CHESTERTON
106 -- Anthony Osorio © pin Isaac Castro, 1:32. 113 -- Nick Smith (LN) dec.
Kaitlin Loehmer, 13-7. 120 -- Alex Sparks (LN) dec. Matt Estill, 12-3. 126
-- Brandon Root © dec. Dylan McQueen, 12-6. 132 -- Mike Double © dec. David
Miller, 10-3. 138 -- Juwan Bartlett (LN) pin Jack Davison, 1:26. 145 -- Dan
Reed (LN) dec. Dontae Rodriguez, 2-0. 152 -- Chris Katsafaros © dec. Ivory
Dureson, 8-0. 160 -- Tom St. Germain © dec. Andrew Rattaw, 8-2. 170 --
Jaycee Jensen © pin Joe Fowler, 2:12. 182 -- Dana Konchar © pin Ricky
Samuels, :51. 195 -- Joe Ponda © pin John Ogarek, :58. 220 -- Connor Smith ©
dec. Treymayne Perrymane, 6-5. 285 -- Ryley Harlow © pin Austin Berg, 1:36.