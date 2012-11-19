Chesterton Wrestlers start season with 4-1 performance at Super Duals

It’s about time Chris Joll started a season happy - well, almost.

The Chesterton wrestling coach watched as his team went 4-1 in the season-opening CHS Super Duals on Saturday with victories over Munster (70-9), Delphi (36-29), Kankakee Valley (36-29) and Lawrence North (46-16).

The Trojans’ only loss came in the day’s opening contest against Elkhart Memorial (42-27).

“That was a pretty good day. It was very successful. I was very happy,” Joll said. “If we had wrestled Elkhart Memorial at the end, or later in the day, I’d have known my team a little better. I think we could’ve beaten them.”

The Trojans featured three undefeated wrestlers (5-0) including Chris Katsafaros at 152, Jaycee Jensen at 170 and Ryley Harlow at 285.

The duo of Jack Davison (138) and Tom St. Germain (160) went 4-1, while Dana Konchar (182) finished 3-1.

“These are the boys that have been around me for a really long time,” Joll said. “The kids that won four or five times today are the one’s that are making sacrifices to be good wrestlers. That’s what’s showing up right now and I think that’s a trend starting to take hold in our program.”

After the loss to Elkhart Memorial, the Trojans rebounded with an impressive win against Munster.

“We took the first two rounds and split some people up to see what we had,” Joll said. “At the end, I just took the guys that won the most matches and put them in there and got some big victories.”

After a victory against Delphi, Joll tested his depth in a victory against Kankakee Valley.

“We had a chance to get some other people in there today too,” Joll said. “Against KV, I wrestled four second-string guys and we still won by 20. That’s the type of depth we want to have.”

Chesterton closed out the day with an impressive victory over perennial Top 20 state-ranked Lawrence North.

“We had a couple of freshman that I thought wrestled very well today,” Joll said. “But, I was happy with just about everybody. I liked what I saw from Ryley (Harlow), Jack (Davison), Chris (Katsafaros), Jaycee (Jensen) and Tommy (St. Germain).”

The Trojans are off until Wednesday, Nov. 28 when they open Duneland Athletic Conference competition against Portage. The first match is set for 6:30 p.m.

“I usually have a whole list of notes that we need to work on after today and this time it’s just five things,” Joll said. “Most importantly, one of them isn’t being tougher. I’m very happy with the fact that we are using technique now instead of just going out and free-styling.”