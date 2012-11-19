Chesterton Tribune

 
 

Chesterton Wrestlers start season with 4-1 performance at Super Duals

By TR HARLAN

It’s about time Chris Joll started a season happy - well, almost.

The Chesterton wrestling coach watched as his team went 4-1 in the season-opening CHS Super Duals on Saturday with victories over Munster (70-9), Delphi (36-29), Kankakee Valley (36-29) and Lawrence North (46-16).

The Trojans’ only loss came in the day’s opening contest against Elkhart Memorial (42-27).

“That was a pretty good day. It was very successful. I was very happy,” Joll said. “If we had wrestled Elkhart Memorial at the end, or later in the day, I’d have known my team a little better. I think we could’ve beaten them.”

The Trojans featured three undefeated wrestlers (5-0) including Chris Katsafaros at 152, Jaycee Jensen at 170 and Ryley Harlow at 285.

The duo of Jack Davison (138) and Tom St. Germain (160) went 4-1, while Dana Konchar (182) finished 3-1.

“These are the boys that have been around me for a really long time,” Joll said. “The kids that won four or five times today are the one’s that are making sacrifices to be good wrestlers. That’s what’s showing up right now and I think that’s a trend starting to take hold in our program.”

After the loss to Elkhart Memorial, the Trojans rebounded with an impressive win against Munster.

“We took the first two rounds and split some people up to see what we had,” Joll said. “At the end, I just took the guys that won the most matches and put them in there and got some big victories.”

After a victory against Delphi, Joll tested his depth in a victory against Kankakee Valley.

“We had a chance to get some other people in there today too,” Joll said. “Against KV, I wrestled four second-string guys and we still won by 20. That’s the type of depth we want to have.”

Chesterton closed out the day with an impressive victory over perennial Top 20 state-ranked Lawrence North.

“We had a couple of freshman that I thought wrestled very well today,” Joll said. “But, I was happy with just about everybody. I liked what I saw from Ryley (Harlow), Jack (Davison), Chris (Katsafaros), Jaycee (Jensen) and Tommy (St. Germain).”

The Trojans are off until Wednesday, Nov. 28 when they open Duneland Athletic Conference competition against Portage. The first match is set for 6:30 p.m.

“I usually have a whole list of notes that we need to work on after today and this time it’s just five things,” Joll said. “Most importantly, one of them isn’t being tougher. I’m very happy with the fact that we are using technique now instead of just going out and free-styling.”

Elkhart Memorial 42, Chesterton 27

AT CHESTERTON

106 -- Eugene Moody-Newton (EM) pin Josh Jensen, 1:08. 113 -- Zared Hurley (EM) pin Kaitlin Loehmer, 2:29. 120 -- Tony Vaughn (EM) dec. Matt Estill, 20-10. 125 -- Codey Flickinger (EM) pin Brandon Root, 1:36. 132 -- Jermal Moody-Newton (EM) dec. Cliff Eiring, 11-0. 138 -- Jack Davison © pin Phillip Mathick, 3:26. 145 -- Eric Blodgett (EM) dec. Hunter Rucklos, 12-5. 152 -- Chris Katsafaros © pin Jared Peek, 1:47. 160 -- Nick Vaughn (EM) dec. Tom St. Germain, 7-2. 170 -- Jaycee Jensen © dec. John Osoria, 10-5. 182 -- Kain Jenkins (EM) dec. Dana Konchar, 16-7. 195 -- Tieshawn Johnson (EM) pin Joe Ponda, 2:16. 220 -- Connor Smith © pin Kody Gerger, 3:21. 285 -- Ryley Harlow © pin Tevis McDonald, 1:47.

Chesterton 70, Munster 9

AT CHESTERTON

106 -- Anthony Osorio © pin Jeremy Saranowski, :30. 113 -- Kaitlin Loehmer © pin Connor Zunica, 2:50. 120 -- Matt Estill © pin Mateo Singleton , 3:40. 125 -- Ryan Glasen (M) dec. Brandon Root, 7-3. 132 -- Mike Double © pin Adam Kulan, 2:10. 138 -- Jack Davison © pin Tim Kragi, 2:34. 145 -- Zach Slosser (M) pin Hunter Rucklos, 2:30. 152 -- Chris Katsafaros © pin Adam Bogs, 3:36. 160 -- Tom St. Germain © dec. Joe Kimak, 15-7. 170 -- Jaycee Jensen © FFW. 182 -- Dana Konchar © pin John Naurcy, 4:37. 195 -- Joe Ponda © pin Reggie McKemy, 1:47. 220 -- Connor Smith © pin Sahib Singh, 1:34. 285 -- Ryley Harlow © pin Tim Weiser, :24.

Chesterton 36, Delphi 29

AT CHESTERTON

106 -- Dean Hampton (D) dec. Josh Jensen, 6-0. 113 -- Kaitlin Loehmer © dec. Wyatt Rumell, 11-5. 120 -- Matt Estill © dec. Walker Alderman, 2-1. 126 -- Adam Marvel (D) pin Brandon Root, :51. 132 -- Johnny Little (D) tech fall Cliff Eiring, 19-3. 138 -- Jack Davison © dec. Billy Coller, 18-4. 145 -- Aaron Madison (D) pin Hunter Rucklos, 3:24. 152 -- Chris Katsafaros © pin Hunter Mote, :33. 160 -- Tom St. Germain © pin Tanner Watson, 5:59. 170 -- Jaycee Jensen © dec. Mason Gray, 17-2. 182 -- Dana Konchar © pin Tyler Burns, :41. 195 -- Alanzo Berwmen (D) dec. Joe Ponda, 11-6. 220 -- Bryer Houston (D) pin Connor Smith, 2:56. 285 -- Ryley Harlow © dec. Kyle Fehlberg, 8-3.

Chesterton 50, Kankakee Valley 30

AT CHESTERTON

106 -- Anthony Osorio © pin Logan Kidwell, 1:52. 113 -- Kaitlin Loehmer © FFW. 120 -- AJ Hamstra (KV) pin Eric Kramer, 3:12. 126 -- Matt Estill © tech fall Alex Thompson, 16-1. 132 -- Mike Double © dec. Ayden Blake, 14-6. 138 -- Jack Davison © dec. Timmy Marich, 18-2. 145 -- Andrew Schulteis (KV) pin Dontae Rodriguez, 3:29. 152 -- Chris Katsafaros © pin Beau Tauber, 1:39. 160 -- Tom St. Germain © pin Mike Mikovetz, 3:16. 170 -- Jaycee Jensen © pin Jacob Tilliger, 1:44. 182 -- Tim Schoonveld (KV) pin Chase Cota, 1:56. 195 -- Joel Bolen (KV) pin Cody Watson, 3:48. 220 -- Al Berdine (KV) pin Connor Smith, 3:25. 285 -- Ryley Harlow © FFW.

Chesterton 46, Lawrence North 16

AT CHESTERTON

106 -- Anthony Osorio © pin Isaac Castro, 1:32. 113 -- Nick Smith (LN) dec. Kaitlin Loehmer, 13-7. 120 -- Alex Sparks (LN) dec. Matt Estill, 12-3. 126 -- Brandon Root © dec. Dylan McQueen, 12-6. 132 -- Mike Double © dec. David Miller, 10-3. 138 -- Juwan Bartlett (LN) pin Jack Davison, 1:26. 145 -- Dan Reed (LN) dec. Dontae Rodriguez, 2-0. 152 -- Chris Katsafaros © dec. Ivory Dureson, 8-0. 160 -- Tom St. Germain © dec. Andrew Rattaw, 8-2. 170 -- Jaycee Jensen © pin Joe Fowler, 2:12. 182 -- Dana Konchar © pin Ricky Samuels, :51. 195 -- Joe Ponda © pin John Ogarek, :58. 220 -- Connor Smith © dec. Treymayne Perrymane, 6-5. 285 -- Ryley Harlow © pin Austin Berg, 1:36.

　

 

