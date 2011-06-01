Chesterton Wrestlers get first DAC win

The Chesterton wrestling team picked up its first Duneland Athletic Conference victory of the season with a 48-27 win over Michigan City on Wednesday night.

“It was a team victory because we really had to fight for this one,” Chesterton coach Chris Joll said. “The score looks like it wasn’t close, but it’s not indicitive of how it really was. It should’ve been bigger than it was.

“We were without three starters tonight and we pulled it off.”

The Trojans started the night with back-to-back pins from Chad Shaw (160) and Tony Sanchez (171).

“We got a good start from the first two guys (Shaw and Sanchez) being down and wearing the guy out and pinning him,” Joll said. “That’s what we like to see.”

Vicente Quiroga won by decision at 189 and Ryley Harlow stuck his opponent at the 3:25 mark of the heavyweight match.

“Vinnie did a nice job at 89 against a guy a little more athletic than him,” Joll said. “It looks like we have a kid who’s ready to make a move at heavyweight as well.”

Kaitlin Loehmer pushed the Chesterton lead to 24-3 with a 10-7 win over Alec Burns at 103.

“Kaitlin did a nice job of doing what we’ve been practicing all year,” Joll said. “I’m proud of her.”

Michigan City jumped right back into the match with three straight wins by fall.

“We had some mistakes at the other lower weights where we’ve been struggling all year,” Joll said. “We have to find answers for that. I’m still not happy with where were at especially at the bottom weights. We have kids out there just ‘rasslin instead of wrestling.

“We’re not doing the moves we work on in practice and solve that.”

Alex Katsafaros and Chris Katsafaros got wins at 130 and 135 for a 36-21 Chesterton lead. When Will Butz beat AJ Yeranstan 10-3 the match was decided.

“We got two nice pins from the Katsafaros’ as well,” Joll said. “We were going to forfeit 145 and bump Will (Butz) up to 152. I asked him what he wanted to do and he said he didn’t care, he’d wrestle both.

“Can’t do that, so we put him out there at 145 and he handled the kid.”

Jaycee Jensen put the final touches on the match with a pin of Trey Isabell in 2:54 at 152.