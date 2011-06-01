Chesterton Wrestlers get first DAC win

The Chesterton wrestling team picked up its first Duneland Athletic
Conference victory of the season with a 48-27 win over Michigan City on
Wednesday night.
“It was a team victory because we really had to fight for this one,”
Chesterton coach Chris Joll said. “The score looks like it wasn’t close, but
it’s not indicitive of how it really was. It should’ve been bigger than it
was.
“We were without three starters tonight and we pulled it off.”
The Trojans started the night with back-to-back pins from Chad Shaw (160)
and Tony Sanchez (171).
“We got a good start from the first two guys (Shaw and Sanchez) being down
and wearing the guy out and pinning him,” Joll said. “That’s what we like to
see.”
Vicente Quiroga won by decision at 189 and Ryley Harlow stuck his opponent
at the 3:25 mark of the heavyweight match.
“Vinnie did a nice job at 89 against a guy a little more athletic than him,”
Joll said. “It looks like we have a kid who’s ready to make a move at
heavyweight as well.”
Kaitlin Loehmer pushed the Chesterton lead to 24-3 with a 10-7 win over Alec
Burns at 103.
“Kaitlin did a nice job of doing what we’ve been practicing all year,” Joll
said. “I’m proud of her.”
Michigan City jumped right back into the match with three straight wins by
fall.
“We had some mistakes at the other lower weights where we’ve been struggling
all year,” Joll said. “We have to find answers for that. I’m still not happy
with where were at especially at the bottom weights. We have kids out there
just ‘rasslin instead of wrestling.
“We’re not doing the moves we work on in practice and solve that.”
Alex Katsafaros and Chris Katsafaros got wins at 130 and 135 for a 36-21
Chesterton lead. When Will Butz beat AJ Yeranstan 10-3 the match was
decided.
“We got two nice pins from the Katsafaros’ as well,” Joll said. “We were
going to forfeit 145 and bump Will (Butz) up to 152. I asked him what he
wanted to do and he said he didn’t care, he’d wrestle both.
“Can’t do that, so we put him out there at 145 and he handled the kid.”
Jaycee Jensen put the final touches on the match with a pin of Trey Isabell
in 2:54 at 152.
Chesterton 48,
Michigan City 27
AT CHESTERTON
103 -- Kaitlin Loehmer © dec. Alec Burns, 10-7. 112 -- Max Lutz (MC) pin
Ashlee Barkeloo, 1:38. 119 -- John Isabell (MC) pin Chris Thompson, 1:31.
125 -- Kenny Smith (MC) pin AJ Martin, 3:35. 130 -- Alex Katsafaros C) pin
Dalton Yeranstan, 4:48. 135 -- Chris Katsafaros C) pin Max Harmon, 1:42. 140
-- Chris Felske (MC) pin Justin Zosso, 3:37. 145 -- Will Butz © dec. AJ
Yeranstan, 10-3. 152 -- Jaycee Jensen © dec. Trey Isabell, 6-0. 160 -- Chad
Shaw © pin Denzel Anderson, 2:27. 171 -- Tony Sanchez © pin Josh Rudd, 5:46.
189 -- Vicente Quiroga © dec. Justin Puetzer, 5-1. 215 -- Andrew Schroeder
(MC) dec. Julian Raudry, 7-3. Hwt -- Ryley Harlow © pin Edgar Uriostegen,
3:25.