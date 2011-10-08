Chesterton volleyball team continues hot streak with win over Crown Point

The dramatics from last Thursday’s win over Valparaiso weren’t there and neither was the efficiency from Monday’s win over Hobart, but the result was the same for the Chesterton volleyball team on Tuesday night against Crown Point.

The Trojans used a business-like approach to hold off a rally from the Bulldogs and pull out a 31-29, 25-14, 23-25, 25-16 win to improve to 15-5 overall this season and 7-3 in the Duneland Athletic Conference.

Katie Urycki delivered a strong effort for the Trojans, collecting 18 kills and 23 digs to lead Chesterton to its fourth straight victory and ninth win in the last ten matches.

“I don’t feel like we have any nervousness right now,” Urycki said. “We have a lot of trust with each other. We are coming together at this point of the year.”

The Trojans looked like they were going to cruise to a first game victory over Crown Point when they took a 23-16 lead, but the Bulldogs fought back to tie the match at 24-24 before Chesterton pulled out a 31-29 win. The second game was an easier task for the Trojans, who won 25-14 to take a 2-0 lead.

Crown Point battled back in the third game and used a strong push at the end of the match to get within a game with a 25-23 win over Chesterton. For Chesterton coach TR Harlan, it was more of the same from his Trojan team.

“That’s got to be at least the fifth or sixth time that we’ve had a 2-0 lead and we couldn’t close it out,” Harlan said. “We’re still learning how to win.”

The Trojans looked strong in the fourth game and closed out with an impressive 25-16 win that clinched the match and continued Chesterton’s recent hot streak.

“We’re going to continue to get better,” Harlan said. “That’s the goal of everyone right now. You want to play well, get to the sectional and then catch fire.”