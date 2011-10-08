Chesterton volleyball team continues hot streak with win over Crown Point

By ALEX DANIELS
The dramatics from last Thursday’s win over Valparaiso weren’t there and
neither was the efficiency from Monday’s win over Hobart, but the result was
the same for the Chesterton volleyball team on Tuesday night against Crown
Point.
The Trojans used a business-like approach to hold off a rally from the
Bulldogs and pull out a 31-29, 25-14, 23-25, 25-16 win to improve to 15-5
overall this season and 7-3 in the Duneland Athletic Conference.
Katie Urycki delivered a strong effort for the Trojans, collecting 18 kills
and 23 digs to lead Chesterton to its fourth straight victory and ninth win
in the last ten matches.
“I don’t feel like we have any nervousness right now,” Urycki said. “We have
a lot of trust with each other. We are coming together at this point of the
year.”
The Trojans looked like they were going to cruise to a first game victory
over Crown Point when they took a 23-16 lead, but the Bulldogs fought back
to tie the match at 24-24 before Chesterton pulled out a 31-29 win. The
second game was an easier task for the Trojans, who won 25-14 to take a 2-0
lead.
Crown Point battled back in the third game and used a strong push at the end
of the match to get within a game with a 25-23 win over Chesterton. For
Chesterton coach TR Harlan, it was more of the same from his Trojan team.
“That’s got to be at least the fifth or sixth time that we’ve had a 2-0 lead
and we couldn’t close it out,” Harlan said. “We’re still learning how to
win.”
The Trojans looked strong in the fourth game and closed out with an
impressive 25-16 win that clinched the match and continued Chesterton’s
recent hot streak.
“We’re going to continue to get better,” Harlan said. “That’s the goal of
everyone right now. You want to play well, get to the sectional and then
catch fire.”
Chesterton
31-25-23-25, Crown Point 29-14-25-16
AT CHESTERTON
Chesterton -- Jennifer Williams 4 kills, 21 assists, 8 digs; Katie Urycki 18
kills, 23 digs, 2 block kills; Sara Tarnowski 21 digs; Emily Nix 9 kills, 3
digs; Jordyn Moleski 15 digs; Jessica Urycki 6 kills; Shelby Ruffner 11
kills, 7 digs; 4 block kills; Ariane Mahaffey 9 kills, 22 assists, 11 digs.
Records: Chesterton 15-5 (7-3 DAC).
Junior Varsity
Chesterton
25-25,
Crown Point
22-24
The Chesterton junior varsity outlasted Crown Point 25-22, 25-24 for a
victory on Tuesday night.
Offensively, Samantha Stueber led the way with six kills. Kaitlin Kuypers
and Abby Moon each tallied three kills. Shelby Snyder and Lia Lombardini
each added two kills.
Snyder dished out a team-best nine assists.
Defensively, Snyder led the way with eight digs, while Emily Parkerson added
seven digs. Aubrey Nagdeman recorded six digs as Ashley Hecimovich and Lia
Lombardini had five digs.
Freshmen
Crown Point
13-25-15, Chesterton 25-14-10
The Chesterton freshmen dropped a hard-fought 13-25, 25-14, 15-10 decision
to Crown Point.
Offensively, Kaylee Goin, Elena Azcona and Taylor Rodriguez all had two
kills. Caitlyn Toth dished out six assists.
Defensively,
Rodriguez had a team-best nine digs, while Goin and Azcona each had seven
digs. Toth added six digs in the loss.
