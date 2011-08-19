Chesterton Volleyball outlasts Mishawaka

The Chesterton volleyball team improved to 2-0 on the season with a hard-fought 25-27, 25-22, 25-15, 25-17 victory at Mishawaka on Thursday night.

The Trojans fell behind 6-1 in game one and battled back to close the gap, but didn’t take control of the match until midway through game two.

Offensively, Emily Nix had a team-best nine kills, while Katie Urycki and Shelby Ruffner had eight kills each. Lydia Gill added seven kills and Jennifer Williams tallied five kills.

Kate Nowak dished out 33 assists and recorded seven digs.

Defensively, Korelle Melcarek had 14 digs with Gill adding 12 digs. Urycki also reached double figures with 11 digs.

Nix led the charge at the net with six block kills and Ruffner added four block kills.

The Trojans will open the home portion of their schedule on Monday when they host Andrean beginning with the Junior Varsity contest at 5:30 p.m.