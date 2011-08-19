Chesterton Volleyball outlasts Mishawaka

The Chesterton volleyball team improved to 2-0 on the season with a
hard-fought 25-27, 25-22, 25-15, 25-17 victory at Mishawaka on Thursday
night.
The Trojans fell behind 6-1 in game one and battled back to close the gap,
but didn’t take control of the match until midway through game two.
Offensively, Emily Nix had a team-best nine kills, while Katie Urycki and
Shelby Ruffner had eight kills each. Lydia Gill added seven kills and
Jennifer Williams tallied five kills.
Kate Nowak dished out 33 assists and recorded seven digs.
Defensively, Korelle Melcarek had 14 digs with Gill adding 12 digs. Urycki
also reached double figures with 11 digs.
Nix led the charge at the net with six block kills and Ruffner added four
block kills.
The Trojans will open the home portion of their schedule on Monday when they
host Andrean beginning with the Junior Varsity contest at 5:30 p.m.
Chesterton
25-25-25-25, Mishawaka 27-22-15-17
AT MISHAWAKA
Chesterton -- Jennifer Williams 5 kills, 3 assists; Katie Urycki 8 kills, 11
digs; Korelle Melcarek 2 service aces, 14 digs; Michaela Raffin 7 digs;
Emily Nix 9 kills, 6 block kills; Kate Nowak 33 assists, 7 digs; Shelby
Ruffner 8 kills, 4 block kills; Lydia Gill 7 kills, 12 digs.
Record -- Chesterton 2-0.
Junior Varsity
Mishawaka
21-25-15, Chesterton 25-23-9
The Chesterton junior varsity won the opening game 25-21, but couldn’t hang
on and dropped a decision at Mishawaka on Thursday.
Jocelyn Lipscomb led the offense with four kills, while Emily Marcus and Ali
Ostrom each had three kills. Shelby Snyder, Kristin Lorenz and Jessica
Urycki all added two kills.
Jessica Thornton dished out a team-best six assists and Snyder tallied five
assists.
Defensively, Allie Sink had 16 digs with Ashley Hecimovich adding 12 digs.
Marcus and Snyder each had nine digs.
Freshmen
Chesterton
25-25,
Mishawaka 18-22
The Chesterton freshmen made it two wins in a row to start the season with a
25-18, 25-22 victory at Mishawaka.
Jacklyn Moleski had four kills to lead the Trojans. Whitney Schreiber had
three kills and Lauren Kusbel had two kills.
April Melcarek had four assists and Aubrey Nagdeman had three assists.
Defensively, Jordyn Moleski had a team-best five digs with Schreiber adding
four digs.
