Chesterton volleyball learns a lesson in knocking off Lake Central

There were plenty of teachable moments in Tuesday night’s Duneland Athletic Conference match for the Chesterton girls volleyball team.

Whether it was on how to handle a hotter-than-fire team coming into the Trojans’ gym before the game, dealing with adversity in the second set or figuring out how to close the match late, Chesterton coach TR Harlan never wasted an opportunity to drive home a point.

The Trojans listened on Tuesday night, knocking off Lake Central 25-20, 23-25, 25-16, 21-25, 15-10 to keep a firm hold on third place in the conference with a huge DAC match coming up against Valparaiso on Thursday.

“Every time we talked tonight, we talked about the process,” Harlan said. “We can’t jump ahead, we can’t skip steps. It’s just like math; you have to do the work. I think they finally started to understand that tonight; they finally started to understand the process.”

Harlan’s lesson came at an opportune time as the Indians came to Chesterton after knocking off conference foes LaPorte and Valparaiso last week as well as Lowell on Monday night. The Trojans traveled to Saint John earlier this season and won the first game against Lake Central before the Indians captured the next three to secure the victory.

Tuesday’s match looked more of the same as the Trojans won a close battle in the first game before falling behind 8-0 in the second set. Harlan never wavered and let his team play out of the hole. Even though Chesterton ultimately dropped the second game, the Trojans picked up some confidence heading into the third set of the night.

“I didn’t call a timeout and the reason was because I wanted to see if they could play through it,” Harlan said. “I trusted that they could do it and they battled all the way back (to tie the game). The problem was that we didn’t leave ourselves any type of safety net.”

The Trojans looked on fire in the third game as they raced out to a big lead and finished strong for a 25-16 win. Chesterton had chances in the fourth game to put the match away, but the Indians were too strong and pulled out a 25-21 victory to set up the deciding fifth match and another teachable moment from Harlan.

“He told us that we couldn’t be afraid to lose,” Chesterton senior Lydia Gill said. “He told us to take chances, to take the big swings and not be afraid to mess up. That’s the focus that we had going into the last game.”

Gill answered the call as the senior made a pair of big plays late in the fifth game. With Chesterton leading 11-9, Gill came up with a block against Lake Central senior Nikki Adams. On the following volley, Gill put down a thunderous kill to give the Trojans a 13-9 lead. Shelby Ruffner finished off the Indians two plays later with a kill down the right side of the court.

“I thought that we played hard all night,” Harlan said. “I was happy with every game, even when we were down 8-0 in the second game. We fought back. Are there things we can do better? Yes, but we refused to lose tonight and we tried to win.”

The Trojans step out-of-conference for a road match against Calumet this evening and then will travel to Valparaiso on Thursday night for a pivotal conference contest with the Vikings.

“I’ll worry about Thursday on Thursday,” Harlan said. “I’m worried about (sectionals) 30 days from now. After playing Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday, I’ll be happy if we can make it to the bus on Thursday.”