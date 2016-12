Chesterton trio ends careers at State Finals

While their classmates walked across the stage at graduation, the Chesterton trio of Marissa Crafton, Kelley Freeman and Brianne Hendrix saw their high school careers come to an end on Friday night at the IHSAA State Track and Field Championships in Bloomington.

Crafton made her third appearance at the State Finals in the long jump and finished 20th overall by leaping 16-feet, 7-inches. Lawrence Central’s Lauren Cowden won the event at 18-feet, 3-inches.

Freeman and Hendrix both competed in the pole vault and started the day by clearing the opening height of 10 feet. Hendrix finished 17th overall. Freeman would also clear 10-feet, 6-inches as she finished 13th overall.

The day’s top story locally came from Portage junior Tori Bliss who became just the seventh girl ever to win both the shot put (48-8) and the discus (144-2).