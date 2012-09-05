Chesterton Tribune

Chesterton Tennis wraps up share of DAC title

The Chesterton girls tennis team wrapped up a share of the Duneland Athletic Conference regular season title with a 5-0 victory over Michigan City on Tuesday.

The Trojans are now 6-0 in DAC play with a lone match against LaPorte on Thursday for an outright title.

In singles, Bobbi Modesto had little trouble in picking up a 6-1, 6-0 victory at No. 1 singles against Allante Wright. Meg Modesto was even quicker in a 6-0, 6-0 win at No. 2 against Kailah Geiser.

Sunny Lee completed the singles sweep with a 6-2, 6-1 victory over Claire Hirsch at No. 3.

In doubles, Margaret Shinn and J.J. Lee beat Megan Methner and Kristen Palmer 6-4, 6-1 at No. 1 ahead of Rachel McCrum and Amanda Susnak’s victory over Dayna Pedzynski and Theresa Werner 6-3, 6-0 at No. 2.

The Trojans return to the court tonight as they host Munster beginning at 4:15 p.m.

Chesterton 5, Michigan City 0

AT MICHIGAN CITY

Singles -- 1. Bobbi Modesto © def. Allante Wright 6-1, 6-0; 2. Meg Modesto © def. Kailah Geiser 6-0, 6-0; 3. Sunny Lee © def. Claire Hirsch 6-2, 6-1.

Doubles -- 1. Margaret Shinn/J.J. Lee © def. Megan Methner/Kristen Palmer 6-4, 6-1; 2. Rachel McCrum/Amanda Susnak © def. Dayna Pedzynski/Theresa Werner 6-3, 6-0.

Record: Chesterton 12-1 (6-0 DAC).

Junior Varsity: Chesterton wins 13-2.

　

