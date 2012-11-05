Chesterton Tennis wraps up Duneland Conference Championship

Mission One accomplished.

The Chesterton girls tennis team finished off a perfect 7-0 Duneland Athletic Conference season and an outright league title with a 4-1 victory over LaPorte on Thursday.

“Winning an outright title and going undefeated feels a lot better than tying for it last year,” Chesterton coach Gretchen Shinn said. “We still may change the lineup for the post-season, but this one has been pretty solid all year going through the DAC.”

The Trojans continued to dominate at the top of the lineup as Bobbi Modesto beat Caroline Boger 6-0, 6-2 at No. 1 singles and Meg Modesto beat Allison Searle 6-0, 6-0 at No. 2 singles.

“Meg is the only player we have undefeated this year,” Shinn said. “It’s hard to find a team that really has two good players at the top of the lineup. She’s really played well all year.”

In doubles, Margaret Shinn and J.J. Lee beat Kayla Worster and Morgan Sandalski 6-1, 6-0 at No. 1 just after Rachel McCrum and Amanda Susnak beat Cari Hughes and Lauren Sterling 6-0, 6-0 at No. 2.

“Rachel and Amanda are becoming more comfortable at the net and being more aggressive,” Shinn said. “They were the first ones off the court tonight and this could really be a turning point for them. They’ve got some confidence and I think they’ll be a completely different team in the post-season.”