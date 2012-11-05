Chesterton Tennis wraps up Duneland Conference Championship

Mission One accomplished.
The Chesterton girls tennis team finished off a perfect 7-0 Duneland
Athletic Conference season and an outright league title with a 4-1 victory
over LaPorte on Thursday.
“Winning an outright title and going undefeated feels a lot better than
tying for it last year,” Chesterton coach Gretchen Shinn said. “We still may
change the lineup for the post-season, but this one has been pretty solid
all year going through the DAC.”
The Trojans continued to dominate at the top of the lineup as Bobbi Modesto
beat Caroline Boger 6-0, 6-2 at No. 1 singles and Meg Modesto beat Allison
Searle 6-0, 6-0 at No. 2 singles.
“Meg is the only player we have undefeated this year,” Shinn said. “It’s
hard to find a team that really has two good players at the top of the
lineup. She’s really played well all year.”
In doubles, Margaret Shinn and J.J. Lee beat Kayla Worster and Morgan
Sandalski 6-1, 6-0 at No. 1 just after Rachel McCrum and Amanda Susnak beat
Cari Hughes and Lauren Sterling 6-0, 6-0 at No. 2.
“Rachel and Amanda are becoming more comfortable at the net and being more
aggressive,” Shinn said. “They were the first ones off the court tonight and
this could really be a turning point for them. They’ve got some confidence
and I think they’ll be a completely different team in the post-season.”
Chesterton 4,
LaPorte 1
AT CHESTERTON
Singles -- 1. Bobbi Modesto © def. Caroline Boger 6-0, 6-2; 2. Meg Modesto ©
def. Allison Searle 6-0, 6-0; 3. Hannah Barden (L) def. Sunny Lee 6-1, 6-1.
Doubles -- 1. Margaret Shinn/J.J. Lee © def. Kayla Worster/Morgan Sandalski
6-1, 6-0; 2. Rachel McCrum/Amanda Susnak © def. Cari Hughes/Lauren Sterling
6-0, 6-0.
Record: Chesterton 13-2 (7-0 DAC).
Junior Varsity: Chesterton wins 6-3.