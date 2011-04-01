Chesterton swim teams beat LaPorte with ease

(scroll down for boys results)

The Chesterton girls swim team had little trouble in picking up a 145-40 Duneland Athletic Conference victory Monday night at LaPorte.

The Trojans won all but one event including double individual victories from Maddie Miller (200 Free, 500 Free) and Olivia Kabacinski (200 IM, 100 Back).

Other winners were Kate Curley (50 Free), Marissa Kroeger (Diving), Julia Campbell (100 Free) and Meaghan McLaughlin (100 Breast).

Chesterton also swept all three Relays including a victory from Campbell, Lauren Foor, Kabacinski and McLaughlin in the 200 Medley Relay (1:57.15).

The Trojans also won the 200 Free Relay with the group of Campbell, McLaughlin, Wendy Banta-Long and Miller (1:44.91), while also taking the 400 Free Relay with Wendy Banta-Long, Gena Banta-Long, Campbell and Foor (3:55.88).