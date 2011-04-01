Chesterton swim teams beat LaPorte with ease

|
(scroll down for boys results)
The Chesterton girls swim team had little trouble in picking up a 145-40
Duneland Athletic Conference victory Monday night at LaPorte.
The Trojans won all but one event including double individual victories from
Maddie Miller (200 Free, 500 Free) and Olivia Kabacinski (200 IM, 100 Back).
Other winners were Kate Curley (50 Free), Marissa Kroeger (Diving), Julia
Campbell (100 Free) and Meaghan McLaughlin (100 Breast).
Chesterton also swept all three Relays including a victory from Campbell,
Lauren Foor, Kabacinski and McLaughlin in the 200 Medley Relay (1:57.15).
The Trojans also won the 200 Free Relay with the group of Campbell,
McLaughlin, Wendy Banta-Long and Miller (1:44.91), while also taking the 400
Free Relay with Wendy Banta-Long, Gena Banta-Long, Campbell and Foor
(3:55.88).
Chesterton 145,
LaPorte 40
AT CHESTERTON
200 Medley Relay – 1. Chesterton (Julia Campbell, Lauren Foor, Olivia
Kabacinski, Meaghan McLaughlin), 1:57.15; 2. Chesterton (Madisyn Coudriet,
Mae Bass, Erin Socha, Courtney O’Keefe), 2:01.75; 3. LaPorte, 2:05.22
200 Free – 1. Maddie Miller (C), 2:00.24; 2. Jessica Campbell (C), 2:05.16;
3. Erin Kelley (C), 2:11.35.
200 IM – 1. Olivia Kabacinski (C), 2:10.60; 2. Carly Jackson (L), 2:18.66;
3. Mae Bass (C), 2:21.03; 4. Madisyn Coudriet (C), 2:26.61.
50 Free – 1. Kate Curley (C), 26.89; 2. Wendy Banta-Long (C), 26.90; 3.
Courtney O’Keefe (C), 26.91.
1-Meter Diving – 1. Marissa Kroeger (C), 182.40; 2. Lindsey Campbell (C),
141.75; 3. Katie Behrendt (C), 132.10.
100 Fly – 1. Carly Jackson (L), 59.48; 2. Kate Curley (C), 1:04.12; 3.
Jessica Campbell (C), 1:08.70; 4. Wendy Banta-Long (C), 1:10.54.
100 Free – 1. Julia Campbell (C), 54.96; 2. Gena Banta-Long (C), 58.87; 3.
Erin Socha (C), 59.56.
500 Free – 1. Maddie Miller (C), 5:16.50; 2. Stephanie Krause (C), 5:35.27;
3. Erin Kelley (C), 5:51.66.
200 Free Relay – 1. Chesterton (Julia Campbell, Meaghan McLaughlin, Wendy
Banta-Long, Maddie Miller), 1:44.91; 2. Chesterton (Courtney O’Keefe,
Allison McAloon, Kate Curley, Erin Kelley), 1:50.69; 3. Chesterton
(Stephanie Krause, Erin Socha, Mae Bass, Gena Banta-Long), 1:52.73.
100 Back – 1. Olivia Kabacinski (C), 1:00.36; 2. Lauren Foor (C), 1:02.63;
3. Emily Metheny (L), 1:12.13; 5. Amanda Furmankiewicz (C), 1:14.80.
100 Breast – 1. Meaghan McLaughlin (C), 1:12.41; 2. Julia Campbell (C),
1:15.42; 3. Gena Banta-Long (C), 1:17.03.
400 Free Relay – 1. Chesterton (Wendy Banta-Long, Gena Banta-Long, Jessica
Campbell, Lauren Foor), 3:55.88; 2. Chesterton (Olivia Kabacinski, Erin
Socha, Mae Bass, Allison McAloon), 3:57.77; 3. LaPorte, 4:02.66.
Chesterton Boys Swim beats LaPorte 134-46
The Chesterton boys swim team continued its dominant run through the
Duneland Athletic Conference with a 134-46 victory at LaPorte on Monday
night.
The Trojans won every event, except Diving, and got double individual
victories from Chris McGue (200 Free, 500 Free) and Blake Pieroni (200 IM,
100 Breast).
Other winners included Joe Gerard (50 Free), Jack Wallar (100 Fly), Aaron
Whitaker (100 Free) and Tyler Fozkos (100 Back).
Chesterton also swept the three Relays with a victory from Fozkos, Pieroni,
Nick Bozych and Whitaker in the 200 Medley Relay (1:45.13).
The Trojans also won the 200 Free Relay with the group of Pieroni, Collin
Buckles, Whitaker and Wallar (1:34.37), while the quartet of Wallar, Fozkos,
Andy Hurst and McGue won the 400 Free Relay (3:31.80).
Chesterton 134,
LaPorte 46
AT LAPORTE
200 Medley Relay – 1. Chesterton (Tyler Fozkos, Blake Pieroni, Nick Borzych,
Aaron Whitaker), 1:45.13; 2. Chesterton (Cody Olson, Patrick Curley, Andy
Hurst, Ethan Whitaker), 1:50.51; 3. LaPorte, 1:50.74.
200 Free – 1. Chris McGue (C), 1:56.20; 2. Jack Wallar (C), 1:59.02; 3.
Aaron Dobben (L), 2:01.04; 4. Nate Schuster (C), 2:02.36.
200 IM – 1. Blake Pieroni (C), 2:00.61; 2. Aaron Whitaker (C), 2:06.02; 3.
Patrick Curley (C), 2:10.91.
50 Free – 1. Joe Gerard (C), 23.85; 2. Austin Butcher (L), 24.04; 3.
Jonathan Kindmark (C), 25.42; 4. Salvador Mujica (C), 25.62.
1-Meter Diving – 1. Josh Batten (L), 273.95; 2. Derek Smith (L), 254.45; 3.
Josh Arndt (L), 241.10; 4. Matt Miller (C), 213.95; 5. Austin Roach (C),
169.75.
100 Fly – 1. Jack Wallar (C), 57.75; 2. Ethan Whitaker (C), 58.00; 3. David
Diaz (C), 1:00.79.
100 Free – 1. Aaron Whitaker (C), 49.74; 2. Nick Borzych (C), 52.37; 3.
Chris Klimczak (L), 52.60; 5. Joe Gerard (C), 52.63.
500 Free – 1. Chris McGue (C), 5:05.45; 2. Andy Hurst (C), 5:05.83; 3.
Spencer Wright (C), 5:16.63.
200 Free Relay – 1. Chesterton (Blake Pieroni, Collin Buckles, Aaron
Whitaker, Jack Wallar), 1:34.37; 2. Chesterton (Jonathan Kindmark, Joe
Gerard, Ethan Whitaker, Jack Kurfman), 1:40.44; 3. LaPorte, 1:42.98.
100 Back – 1. Tyler Fozkos (C), 58.31; 2. Nick Borzych (C), 1:00.44; 3.
Patrick Curley (C), 1:04.53.
100 Breast – 1. Blake Pieroni (C), 1:05.16; 2. Collin Ringas (C), 1:06.87;
3. Zach Haller (L), 1:08.70; 4. Salvador Mujica (C), 1:11.64.
400 Free Relay – 1. Chesterton (Jack Wallar, Tyler Fozkos, Andy Hurst, Chris
McGue), 3:31.80; 2. Chesterton (Joe Gerard, Nick Borzych, Ethan Whitaker,
Collin Buckles), 3:34.96; 3. LaPorte, 3:41.24.
Posted 1/4/2011