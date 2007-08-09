Chesterton Softball outlasts Portage 5-3

Sometimes in a season, you have defining games. Wednesday night might have been one of those for the Chesterton Trojans.

The Trojans overcame three errors and worked out of a bases loaded jam to pick up a 5-3 Duneland Athletic Conference victory over Portage.

“It’s a great win for us,” Chesterton coach LouAnn Hopson said. “It seems like every time we make errors it just gets worse and builds. Before the game, I knew we were going to need one or two big defensive plays to get this done tonight.

“We were going to have to get ourselves out of a jam and we got out of a couple.”

The biggest jam of the night for Chesterton came in the sixth inning with the Trojans on top 4-3.

An error and back-to-back singles by the Indians loaded the bases with nobody out. When Dani Bryan lifted a fly ball to center field, Portage coach Gil Arzola decided to send Rhi Smolar from third.

Chesterton’s Heather Overla threw a one-hop bullet to catcher Sam Gross for a double play. When Haley Hodges grounded out to Jaren Lynch at short, the Indians were turned away.

“He decided to run on Heather and she threw a perfect strike,” Hopson said. “That’s a huge pick-me-up for the girls. The outfield had to make plays and they stood up tonight. Bozak made two plays prior to that where he didn’t send the girl and she made a great throw.”

The Trojans immediately capitalized on the momentum as Sammie Howard reached on an error and went to second on Lynch’s sacrifice bunt. Megan Matheny’s RBI single to center field pushed the score to 5-3.

Relief pitcher Krista Bottos allowed just one runner in the seventh inning as the Trojans picked up the win.

“I told Krista that’s the two or three innings I’ve been looking for to know I can use you in relief,” Hopson said. “We’ve seen some starting innings like that the last couple of years, but to come in with runners on and not throw the ball in the dirt. Now I know.”

Portage and Chesterton both scored in the opening frame and the game remained that way until the third inning when the Trojans put three runs on the board.

“The more runners we get, sooner or later, we’re going to score,” Hopson said. “The more runners you have, the more chances to score.”

Overla started the frame with a single and eventually ended up on third after a pair of ground outs. Jeannette Sosnowski’s ground ball was booted at third base plating Overla. Howard doubled off the right-center field wall just before Lynch singled to center scoring both runners.

Portage scored two runs in the fifth as Kristen Ashby struck out but advanced to first after a dropped third strike. Back-to-back singles by Dani Bryan and Hodges plated a run before a Chesterton error scored the second run.

“All four of our losses are us just continuing to make mistakes,” Hopson said. “We’ve got a couple of wins where we got past it, it’s not the error always. It’s what it leads to.”

Taylor Harlow worked the first five innings for Chesterton to pick up the win.

“Taylor did a pretty good job,” Hopson said. “We made some errors and put some runners on heading into the meat of their order. I get on the defense, but I got on my pitcher and catcher a little bit about keeping the ball out of the dirt.”

The Trojans return to the field on Friday when they travel to Lake Central for a 4:30 p.m. start.