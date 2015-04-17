Chesterton Softball beats Michigan City 10 1

It took a little while, but the Chesterton bats came alive.

The Trojans plated five runs in the fifth and four more in the sixth en route to a 10-1 Duneland Athletic Conference victory at Michigan City on Thursday.

“It was frustrating,” Chesterton coach LouAnn Hopson said. “We went four innings hitting the ball hard, but right at somebody. When we finally broke through, we hit the ball even harder and things started getting through or going over the top.”

Brittany Milzarek got things going in the fifth with a one-out double. Jill Bohnert followed with a single and courtesy runners Madeline Hamady and Kari LaFreniere scored on Lia Lombardini’s single.

After Lombardini went to second on an error, she scored on an RBI single from Hayley McBride. Becky Rizer and Shelby Grimm both singled and scored on Bailey Slivka’s single.

After the Wolves scored one run, the Trojan bats got going again.

Milzarek led off with a single and Bohnert followed with another single. Courtesy runner Hamady scored on Lombardini’s ground out. Bohnert scored on Rizer’s ground out.

Grimm tripled with two outs and scored when Kristy Stevenson reached on an error.

The final run for Chesterton came when Bohnert doubled to score Hamady after a single by Milzarek.

Bohnert and Milzarek each tallied three hits to lead the Trojan offense. Milzarek also recorded the victory in the pitching circle with nine strikeouts.