Chesterton Softball beats Michigan City 10 1

It took a little
while, but the Chesterton bats came alive.
The Trojans plated
five runs in the fifth and four more in the sixth en route to a 10-1
Duneland Athletic Conference victory at Michigan City on Thursday.
“It was
frustrating,” Chesterton coach LouAnn Hopson said. “We went four innings
hitting the ball hard, but right at somebody. When we finally broke through,
we hit the ball even harder and things started getting through or going over
the top.”
Brittany Milzarek
got things going in the fifth with a one-out double. Jill Bohnert followed
with a single and courtesy runners Madeline Hamady and Kari LaFreniere
scored on Lia Lombardini’s single.
After Lombardini
went to second on an error, she scored on an RBI single from Hayley McBride.
Becky Rizer and Shelby Grimm both singled and scored on Bailey Slivka’s
single.
After the Wolves
scored one run, the Trojan bats got going again.
Milzarek led off
with a single and Bohnert followed with another single. Courtesy runner
Hamady scored on Lombardini’s ground out. Bohnert scored on Rizer’s ground
out.
Grimm tripled with
two outs and scored when Kristy Stevenson reached on an error.
The final run for
Chesterton came when Bohnert doubled to score Hamady after a single by
Milzarek.
Bohnert and
Milzarek each tallied three hits to lead the Trojan offense. Milzarek also
recorded the victory in the pitching circle with nine strikeouts.
Chesterton 10,
Michigan City 1
AT MICHIGAN CITY
SCORING BY INNINGS
Chesterton 000 054
1 -- 10 11 1
Michigan City 000
010 0 -- 1 5 4
2B -- Brittany
Milzarek, Jill Bohnert ©. 3B -- Shelby Grimm ©. Pitching Summary --
Chesterton -- Brittany Milzarek (7 IP, 5 H, 9 K, 5 BB). WP -- Brittany
Milzarek.