Chesterton softball shuts out LaPorte behind Sydney Cooley

Sydney Cooley tossed a no-hitter into the seventh inning and the Chesterton softball team picked up another Duneland Athletic Conference victory 2-0 over LaPorte on Monday.

The Trojans scored both of their runs in the bottom of the first inning as Sarah Richards led off with a double. Richards scored on Mallory McKee’s single.

McKee moved to third on a single by Jill Bohnert. McKee scored the game’s second run on a double steal.

Chesterton 2, LaPorte 0

AT CHESTERTON

SCORING BY INNINGS

LaPorte 000 000 0 - 0 1 4

Chesterton 200 000 x - 2 6 3

2B - Sarah Richards, Sydney Cooley ©. Pitching Summary - LaPorte - Stasia Merkel (6 IP, 6 H, 2 K, 1 BB); Chesterton - Sydney Cooley (7 IP, 1 H, 4 K, 0 BB). WP - Sydney Cooley. LP - Stasia Merkel.

Junior Varsity

Chesterton 3, LaPorte 1

The Chesterton junior varsity picked up a 3-1 victory over LaPorte on Monday night.

Natalie Anderson scored in the bottom of the second inning for the Trojans on a double by Elizabeth Zehner.

CHS’ final two runs came in the third inning as Britta Johnson singled and moved to second when Michelle Vasquez reached on a bunt. Haley McBride singled to score Johnon and Anderson plated Vasquez with a single.

Anderson pitched five innings and struck out two in getting the win for the Trojans.

 

 

