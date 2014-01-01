Chesterton softball shuts out LaPorte behind Sydney Cooley

Sydney Cooley tossed a no-hitter into the seventh inning and the Chesterton softball team picked up another Duneland Athletic Conference victory 2-0 over LaPorte on Monday.

The Trojans scored both of their runs in the bottom of the first inning as Sarah Richards led off with a double. Richards scored on Mallory McKee’s single.

McKee moved to third on a single by Jill Bohnert. McKee scored the game’s second run on a double steal.