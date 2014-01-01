Chesterton softball shuts out LaPorte behind Sydney Cooley

Sydney Cooley
tossed a no-hitter into the seventh inning and the Chesterton softball team
picked up another Duneland Athletic Conference victory 2-0 over LaPorte on
Monday.
The Trojans scored
both of their runs in the bottom of the first inning as Sarah Richards led
off with a double. Richards scored on Mallory McKee’s single.
McKee moved to
third on a single by Jill Bohnert. McKee scored the game’s second run on a
double steal.
Chesterton 2,
LaPorte 0
AT CHESTERTON
SCORING BY INNINGS
LaPorte 000 000 0 -
0 1 4
Chesterton 200 000
x - 2 6 3
2B - Sarah
Richards, Sydney Cooley ©. Pitching Summary - LaPorte - Stasia Merkel (6 IP,
6 H, 2 K, 1 BB); Chesterton - Sydney Cooley (7 IP, 1 H, 4 K, 0 BB). WP -
Sydney Cooley. LP - Stasia Merkel.
Junior Varsity
Chesterton 3,
LaPorte 1
The Chesterton
junior varsity picked up a 3-1 victory over LaPorte on Monday night.
Natalie Anderson
scored in the bottom of the second inning for the Trojans on a double by
Elizabeth Zehner.
CHS’ final two runs
came in the third inning as Britta Johnson singled and moved to second when
Michelle Vasquez reached on a bunt. Haley McBride singled to score Johnon
and Anderson plated Vasquez with a single.
Anderson pitched
five innings and struck out two in getting the win for the Trojans.