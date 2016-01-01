Chesterton Tribune

 

 

Chesterton Gymnasts beat Michigan City

Back To Front Page

 

The Chesterton gymnastics team posted a 110.90 team score and picked up a Duneland Atheltic Conference victory at Michigan City (105.10) on Tuesday.

Jordan Bush led the Trojans by winning all four events and the All-Around (37.975). Bush posted scores of 9.25 (Vault), 9.50 (Beam), 9.65 (Bars) and 9.575 (Floor).

Runner-up performances for Chesterton came from Madeline Juestel on Beam (9.475) and All-Around (35.925), Zoi Heideman on Bars (9.225) and Lexi Avey on Floor (9.55).

Third place finishers were Avey on Vault (9.0) and All-Around (35.55) and Baylie Lawson on Beam (8.90).

Chesterton 110.90, Michigan City 105.10

AT MICHIGAN CITY

Vault -- 1. Jordan Bush ©, 9.25; 2. Meghan Miller (MC), 9.05; 3. (tie) Lexi Avey ©, Lydia Fuller (MC) and Megan Gushrowski (MC), 9.0; 6. Jordan Kearby ©, 8.75.

Beam -- 1. Jordan Bush ©, 9.50; 2. Madeline Juestel ©, 9.475; 3. Baylie Lawson ©, 8.90; 4. Zoi Heideman ©, 8.80; 5. Lexi Avey ©, 8.55; 6. Becca Jensen (MC), 8.425.

Bars -- 1. Jordan Bush ©, 9.65; 2. Zoi Heideman ©, 9.225; 3. Megan Gushrowski (MC), 9.20; 4. Meghan Miller (MC), 8.90; 5. (tie) Madeline Juestel © and Taylor Rodriguez ©, 8.825.

Floor -- 1. Jordan Bush ©, 9.575; 2. Lexi Avey ©, 9.55; 3. Meghan Miller (MC), 9.325; 4. (tie) Zoi Heideman © and Hailee Ellenwood ©, 9.20; 6. Madeline Juestel ©, 9.075.

All-Around -- 1. Jordan Bush ©, 37.975; 2. Madeline Juestel ©, 35.925; 3. Lexi Avey ©, 35.55; 4. Meghan Miller (MC), 35.425; 5. Hailee Ellenwood ©, 34.80; 6. Megan Gushrowski (MC), 34.50.

 

 

Posted 1/27/2016

 
 
 
 

 

 

Search This Site:
Custom Search