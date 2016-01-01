Chesterton Gymnasts beat Michigan City

The Chesterton
gymnastics team posted a 110.90 team score and picked up a Duneland Atheltic
Conference victory at Michigan City (105.10) on Tuesday.
Jordan Bush led the
Trojans by winning all four events and the All-Around (37.975). Bush posted
scores of 9.25 (Vault), 9.50 (Beam), 9.65 (Bars) and 9.575 (Floor).
Runner-up
performances for Chesterton came from Madeline Juestel on Beam (9.475) and
All-Around (35.925), Zoi Heideman on Bars (9.225) and Lexi Avey on Floor
(9.55).
Third place
finishers were Avey on Vault (9.0) and All-Around (35.55) and Baylie Lawson
on Beam (8.90).
Vault -- 1. Jordan
Bush ©, 9.25; 2. Meghan Miller (MC), 9.05; 3. (tie) Lexi Avey ©, Lydia
Fuller (MC) and Megan Gushrowski (MC), 9.0; 6. Jordan Kearby ©, 8.75.
Beam -- 1. Jordan
Bush ©, 9.50; 2. Madeline Juestel ©, 9.475; 3. Baylie Lawson ©, 8.90; 4. Zoi
Heideman ©, 8.80; 5. Lexi Avey ©, 8.55; 6. Becca Jensen (MC), 8.425.
Bars -- 1. Jordan
Bush ©, 9.65; 2. Zoi Heideman ©, 9.225; 3. Megan Gushrowski (MC), 9.20; 4.
Meghan Miller (MC), 8.90; 5. (tie) Madeline Juestel © and Taylor Rodriguez
©, 8.825.
Floor -- 1. Jordan
Bush ©, 9.575; 2. Lexi Avey ©, 9.55; 3. Meghan Miller (MC), 9.325; 4. (tie)
Zoi Heideman © and Hailee Ellenwood ©, 9.20; 6. Madeline Juestel ©, 9.075.
All-Around -- 1.
Jordan Bush ©, 37.975; 2. Madeline Juestel ©, 35.925; 3. Lexi Avey ©, 35.55;
4. Meghan Miller (MC), 35.425; 5. Hailee Ellenwood ©, 34.80; 6. Megan
Gushrowski (MC), 34.50.