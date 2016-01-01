Chesterton Gymnasts beat Michigan City

The Chesterton gymnastics team posted a 110.90 team score and picked up a Duneland Atheltic Conference victory at Michigan City (105.10) on Tuesday.

Jordan Bush led the Trojans by winning all four events and the All-Around (37.975). Bush posted scores of 9.25 (Vault), 9.50 (Beam), 9.65 (Bars) and 9.575 (Floor).

Runner-up performances for Chesterton came from Madeline Juestel on Beam (9.475) and All-Around (35.925), Zoi Heideman on Bars (9.225) and Lexi Avey on Floor (9.55).

Third place finishers were Avey on Vault (9.0) and All-Around (35.55) and Baylie Lawson on Beam (8.90).