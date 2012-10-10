Chesterton Girls XC runner up at Sectional

The Chesterton Sectional was Tuesday, but it was business as usual at
practice the day before the post-season for the Chesterton girls cross
country team.
"We do the same loop every Monday, so if we took it off now, it might screw
things up," Trojans coach Brian Carden said. "We basically worked through
the race, knowing there are bigger ones ahead, hopefully."
Chesterton advanced to Saturday's New Prairie Regional with a runner-up
finish at Sunset Hill Farm County Park, scoring 69 points. Valparaiso won
its third straight title, posting 51, with New Prairie third at 77. Portage
(95) and LaPorte (103) also qualified.
"Another good, solid performance," Carden said. "New Prairie was a little
closer than we wanted, but their top two are pretty tough. I'd like to be a
little closer to Valpo, but I think we can do that."
Elena Lancioni of LaPorte pulled away to a comfortable victory in a time of
18:43.8. Hannah Hoffmann paced the Trojans, crossing sixth in 19:37.1. Haley
Cushway finished 12th (19:57.1).
"Hannah ran solid," Carden said. "Haley ran OK. What I liked about her was
it looked like she was losing it for a second, we yelled at her and she was
back in it."
Kassidy Scott (16th, 20:10.5), Rosie Biehl (17th, 20:12.1) and Melanie
Buckmaster (18th, 20:12.3) finished in succession. Josie Tolin (24th,
20:38.8) and Erin Socha (30th, 20:56.2) also ran for the Trojans.
"We had a good pack," Carden said. "I'd like to see (our three, four, five)
move up a little more, like I've said all year, but they weren't bad.
Kassidy ran much better. Melanie fell, but got back up. Josie was right
there with 1,000 (meters) to go."
Chesterton ran without freshman regulars Sam Giordano and Leah Sink.
"Sam had a (sore) knee pop up so we figured why risk it," Carden said. "In
hindsight, there was another we could've held. That's OK. I don't really
like the Tuesday-Saturday (schedule) too much and this way, we can see who's
going to run the next time."
Next race will be Saturday's New Prairie Regional.
Girls Cross
Country
Chesterton
Sectional
AT SUNSET HILL
FARM COUNTY PARK
(Top five teams
and 15 individuals qualify for Saturday's New Prairie Regional)
Team Results
1. Valparaiso 51, 2. Chesterton 69, 3. New Prairie 77, 4. Portage 95, 5.
LaPorte 103, 6. Wheeler 163, 7. Boone Grove 171, 8. Westville 275, 9. South
Central 276, 10. Washington Township 289, 11. Michigan City 316, 12. Lake
Station 331, 13. Marquette NTS.
Individual
Results
1. Elena Lancioni (LP) 18;43.8, 2. Rachel Thompson (NP) 18:54.5, 3. Kyleigh
Werner (NP) 19:07.9, 4. Alison Mundell (V) 19:21.1, 5. Kyra Ball (P)
19:25.5, 6. Hannah Hoffmann (C) 19:37.1, 7. Mary McBride (NP) 19:39.7, 8.
Kelly O'Shea (Wh) 19:47.3, 9. Aurora Bonner (V) 19:49.7, 10. Paige Pizer (P)
19:53.1, 11. Michaela Gazdich (V) 19:56.4, 12. Haley Cushway (C) 19:57.1,
13. Sydnye Nossbusch (V) 20:02.5, 14. Ellie Joll (V) 20:04.3, 15. Kelsey
Tyler (NP) 20:09.3, 16. Kassidy Scott (C) 20:10.5, 17. Rosie Biehl (C)
20:12.1, 18. Melanie Buckmaster (C) 20:12.3, 19. Alena Tonne (V) 20:23.6,
20. Mya Rordiguez (BG) 20:32.2.
Other Chesterton finishers: 24. Josie Tolin 20:38.8, 30. Erin Socha 20:56.2.