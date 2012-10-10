Chesterton Girls XC runner up at Sectional

The Chesterton Sectional was Tuesday, but it was business as usual at practice the day before the post-season for the Chesterton girls cross country team.

"We do the same loop every Monday, so if we took it off now, it might screw things up," Trojans coach Brian Carden said. "We basically worked through the race, knowing there are bigger ones ahead, hopefully."

Chesterton advanced to Saturday's New Prairie Regional with a runner-up finish at Sunset Hill Farm County Park, scoring 69 points. Valparaiso won its third straight title, posting 51, with New Prairie third at 77. Portage (95) and LaPorte (103) also qualified.

"Another good, solid performance," Carden said. "New Prairie was a little closer than we wanted, but their top two are pretty tough. I'd like to be a little closer to Valpo, but I think we can do that."

Elena Lancioni of LaPorte pulled away to a comfortable victory in a time of 18:43.8. Hannah Hoffmann paced the Trojans, crossing sixth in 19:37.1. Haley Cushway finished 12th (19:57.1).

"Hannah ran solid," Carden said. "Haley ran OK. What I liked about her was it looked like she was losing it for a second, we yelled at her and she was back in it."

Kassidy Scott (16th, 20:10.5), Rosie Biehl (17th, 20:12.1) and Melanie Buckmaster (18th, 20:12.3) finished in succession. Josie Tolin (24th, 20:38.8) and Erin Socha (30th, 20:56.2) also ran for the Trojans.

"We had a good pack," Carden said. "I'd like to see (our three, four, five) move up a little more, like I've said all year, but they weren't bad. Kassidy ran much better. Melanie fell, but got back up. Josie was right there with 1,000 (meters) to go."

Chesterton ran without freshman regulars Sam Giordano and Leah Sink.

"Sam had a (sore) knee pop up so we figured why risk it," Carden said. "In hindsight, there was another we could've held. That's OK. I don't really like the Tuesday-Saturday (schedule) too much and this way, we can see who's going to run the next time."

Next race will be Saturday's New Prairie Regional.