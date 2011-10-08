Chesterton Tribune

 
 

Chesterton Girls win Hall of Fame Classic

Back to Front Page
 

 
 
 

 

The Chesterton girls swim team outpaced the nine-team field at the Hall of Fame Classic to take top honors at Franklin Community High School on Saturday.

The Trojans amassed 542.5 points to beat Penn (462.5), Fishers (448) and Zionsville (432) in the top four.

Double individual event winners for Chesterton included Julia Campbell in the 1,000 Free (10:27.87) and the 200 Back (2:07.86), while Vanessa Krause won the 50 Fly (26.18) and the 200 Fly (2:06.92).

The Trojans also won the 400 Free Relay with the quartet of Krause, Campbell, Kate Curley and Kelly Craig in 3:38.07.

Curley also finished second overall in the 200 Back (2:09.67) with Krause garnering runner-up honors in the 50 Free (24.72).

Hall of Fame Classic

AT FRANKLIN COMMUNITY

Team Results

1. Chesterton, 542.5; 2. Penn, 462.5; 3. Fishers, 448; 4. Zionsville, 432; 5. Castle, 291; 6. FW Snider, 217; 7. Franklin Community, 140; 8. Terre Haute South, 136; 9. Bloomington North, 84.

Individual Results

400 Medley Relay -- 1. Penn, 3:57.20; 2. Zionsville, 3:59.09; 3. Chesterton (Kate Curley, Kelly Craig, Vanessa Krause, Meagan Curley), 4:07.64; 4. Fishers, 4:11.19; 5. Castle, 4:12.33; 6. FW Snider, 4:12.93; 7. Penn, 4:14.23; 8. Fishers, 4:15.16; 10. Chesterton (Stephanie Krause, Mae Bass, Marita Banta-Long, Madisyn Coudriet), 4:16.59.

1000 Free -- 1. Julia Campbell ©, 10:27.87; 2. Abbey Schneider (F), 10:31.27; 3. Emily Moser (F), 10:36.63; 4. Hannah Miller (FWS), 10:39.77; 5. Emily Meekstroth (P), 10:40.61; 6. Georgia Beldus (FWS), 10:47.90; 7. Olivia Treski (CA), 10:58.05; 8. Anna Savery (Z), 11:04.44; 12. Wendy Banta-Long ©, 11:13.47; 13. Kaylee Slont ©, 11:16.42.

100 IM -- 1. Annie Spalding (P), 59.05; 2. Alex Cleveland (Z), 1:01.11; 3. Michaela Mintch (FWS), 1:02.29; 4. Kate Curley ©, 1:02.68; 5. Christie Jensen (CA), 1:03.22; 6. Katherine Senseman (THS), 1:03.89; 7. Stephanie Krause ©, 1:04.15; 8. Brooke Calvin (BN), 1:04.71.

200 Free -- 1. Bethany Galat (P), 1:53.98; 2. Julia Campbell ©, 1:56.02; 3. Taite Kitchel (Z), 1:56.83; 4. Kelly Craig ©, 1:58.06; 5. Georgia Baldus (FWS), 1:58.16; 6. Olivia Treski (CA), 1:58.28; 7. Emily Moser (F), 1:58.54; 8. Abbey Schneider (F), 1:58.76.

50 Fly -- 1. Vanessa Krause ©, 26.18; 2. Christie Jensen (CA), 26.75; 3. Katie Malasch (CA), 27.37; 4. Anna Darr (P), 27.44; 5. Marita Banta-Long ©, 28.04; 6. Elizabeth Davis (CA), 28.11; 7. Shelby Sexton (BN), 28.43; 8. Audrey Scott (F), 28.44.

200 Back -- 1. Julia Campbell ©, 2:07.86; 2. Kate Curley ©, 2:09.67; 3. Grace Padget (THS), 2:11.39; 4. Alex Cleveland (Z), 2:11.65; 5. Emily Meckstroth (P), 2:12.71; 6. Maggie Jahns (F), 2:14.23; 7. Hannah Miller (FWS), 2:17.02; 8. Abbey Hurst ©, 2:18.10.

50 Free -- 1. Bethany Galat (P), 24.02; 2. Vanessa Krause ©, 24.72; 3. Michaela Mintch (FWS), 24.81; 4. Grace Emterz (Z), 24.96; 5. Katherine Senseman (THS), 25.16; 6. Audrey Scott (F), 25.60; 7. Marita Banta-Long ©, 25.92; 8. Madisyn Coudriet ©, 25.94.

1-Meter Diving -- 1. Corntee Williams (F), 382.45; 2. Chloe Jones (F), 373.10; 3. Mikaila Buening (FC), 346.95; 4. Courtney Stein (Z), 343.55; 5. Alexis Dodge (P), 339.05; 6. Danielle Forbes (P), 321.70; 7. Tiffany Jarmin (FC), 271.25; 8. Cheyanne Comer ©, 240.95.

400 IM -- 1. Bethany Galat (P), 4:23.72; 2. Abbey Schneider (F), 4:38.17; 3. Hannah Miller (FWS), 4:40.87; 4. Maggie Jahns (F), 4:44.47; 5. Emily Meckstroth (P), 4:44.38; 6. Stephanie Krause ©, 4:46.18; 7. Kelly Craig ©, 4:46.70; 8. Amanda Short (Z), 4:47.75; 15. Gena Banta-Long ©, 5:03.89.

200 Free Relay -- 1. Penn, 1:38.18; 2. Zionsville, 1:38.26; 3. Castle, 1:41.08; 4. Chesterton (Madisyn Coudriet, Marita Banta-Long, Meagan Curley, Julia Campbell), 1:41.87; 5. Fishers, 1:42.21; 6. Zionsville, 1:44.37; 7. Franklin Community, 1:44.95; 8. Chesterton (Brittany Borzych, Jillian Connors, Abbey Hurst, Trenee Fancher-Keller), 1:45.05.

50 Breast -- 1. Annie Spalding (P), 29.77; 2. Mikayla Carroll (FC), 31.48; 3. Taite Kitchel (Z), 31.98; 4. Amanda Short (Z), 32.00; 5. Kelly Craig ©, 32.34; 6. Abby Hildebrandt (P), 32.41; 7. Brittany Borzych ©, 33.18; 8. Michaela Mintch (FWS), 33.46.

200 Fly -- 1. Vanessa Krause ©, 2:06.92; 2. Georgia Baldus (FWS), 2:14.05; 3. Belle Eden (F), 2:14.36; 4. Anna Savery (Z), 2:16.38; 5. Grace Einterz (Z), 2:17.36; 6. Mary Thielking (F), 2:18.19; 7. Elizabeth Davis (CA), 2:19.94; 8. Kaylee Slont ©, 2:20.90.

50 Back -- 1. Alex Cleveland (Z), 27.19; 2. Katie Malachi (CA), 28.44; 3. Courtney Sampson (Z), 29.00; 4. Grace Padget (THS), 29.25; 5. Cally Sampson (Z), 29.42; 6. Katherine Senseman (THS), 29.46; 7. Stephanie Krause ©, 29.65; 8. Maddie Bradford (P), 29.81.

200 Breast -- 1. Annie Spalding (P), 2:20.23; 2. Mikayla Carroll (FC), 2:28.53; 3. Abby Hildebrandt (P), 2:30.09; 4. Kate Curley ©, 2:33.71; 5. Amanda Short (Z), 2:34.27; 6. Brooke Calvin (BN), 2:35.60; 7. Becca Carr (F), 2:37.04; 8. Mae Bass ©, 2:39.86.

400 Free Relay -- 1. Chesterton (Vanessa Krause, Julia Campbell, Kate Curley, Kelly Craig), 3:38.07; 2. FW Snider, 3:40.54; 3. Fishers, 3:41.68; 4. Zionsville, 3:42.58; 5. Castle, 3:42.91; 6. Chesterton (Madisyn Coudriet, Marita Banta-Long, Trenee Fancher-Keller, Meagan Curley), 3:45.43; 7. Penn, 3:46.66; 8. Terre Haute South, 3:50.97.

　

Posted 12/3/2102

 

 

 
 
 

 

 