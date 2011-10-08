Chesterton Girls win Hall of Fame Classic

Hall of Fame
Classic
AT FRANKLIN
COMMUNITY
Team Results
1. Chesterton, 542.5; 2. Penn, 462.5; 3. Fishers, 448; 4. Zionsville, 432;
5. Castle, 291; 6. FW Snider, 217; 7. Franklin Community, 140; 8. Terre
Haute South, 136; 9. Bloomington North, 84.
Individual
Results
400 Medley Relay -- 1. Penn, 3:57.20; 2. Zionsville, 3:59.09; 3. Chesterton
(Kate Curley, Kelly Craig, Vanessa Krause, Meagan Curley), 4:07.64; 4.
Fishers, 4:11.19; 5. Castle, 4:12.33; 6. FW Snider, 4:12.93; 7. Penn,
4:14.23; 8. Fishers, 4:15.16; 10. Chesterton (Stephanie Krause, Mae Bass,
Marita Banta-Long, Madisyn Coudriet), 4:16.59.
1000 Free -- 1. Julia Campbell ©, 10:27.87; 2. Abbey Schneider (F),
10:31.27; 3. Emily Moser (F), 10:36.63; 4. Hannah Miller (FWS), 10:39.77; 5.
Emily Meekstroth (P), 10:40.61; 6. Georgia Beldus (FWS), 10:47.90; 7. Olivia
Treski (CA), 10:58.05; 8. Anna Savery (Z), 11:04.44; 12. Wendy Banta-Long ©,
11:13.47; 13. Kaylee Slont ©, 11:16.42.
100 IM -- 1. Annie Spalding (P), 59.05; 2. Alex Cleveland (Z), 1:01.11; 3.
Michaela Mintch (FWS), 1:02.29; 4. Kate Curley ©, 1:02.68; 5. Christie
Jensen (CA), 1:03.22; 6. Katherine Senseman (THS), 1:03.89; 7. Stephanie
Krause ©, 1:04.15; 8. Brooke Calvin (BN), 1:04.71.
200 Free -- 1. Bethany Galat (P), 1:53.98; 2. Julia Campbell ©, 1:56.02; 3.
Taite Kitchel (Z), 1:56.83; 4. Kelly Craig ©, 1:58.06; 5. Georgia Baldus (FWS),
1:58.16; 6. Olivia Treski (CA), 1:58.28; 7. Emily Moser (F), 1:58.54; 8.
Abbey Schneider (F), 1:58.76.
50 Fly -- 1. Vanessa Krause ©, 26.18; 2. Christie Jensen (CA), 26.75; 3.
Katie Malasch (CA), 27.37; 4. Anna Darr (P), 27.44; 5. Marita Banta-Long ©,
28.04; 6. Elizabeth Davis (CA), 28.11; 7. Shelby Sexton (BN), 28.43; 8.
Audrey Scott (F), 28.44.
200 Back -- 1. Julia Campbell ©, 2:07.86; 2. Kate Curley ©, 2:09.67; 3.
Grace Padget (THS), 2:11.39; 4. Alex Cleveland (Z), 2:11.65; 5. Emily
Meckstroth (P), 2:12.71; 6. Maggie Jahns (F), 2:14.23; 7. Hannah Miller (FWS),
2:17.02; 8. Abbey Hurst ©, 2:18.10.
50 Free -- 1. Bethany Galat (P), 24.02; 2. Vanessa Krause ©, 24.72; 3.
Michaela Mintch (FWS), 24.81; 4. Grace Emterz (Z), 24.96; 5. Katherine
Senseman (THS), 25.16; 6. Audrey Scott (F), 25.60; 7. Marita Banta-Long ©,
25.92; 8. Madisyn Coudriet ©, 25.94.
1-Meter Diving -- 1. Corntee Williams (F), 382.45; 2. Chloe Jones (F),
373.10; 3. Mikaila Buening (FC), 346.95; 4. Courtney Stein (Z), 343.55; 5.
Alexis Dodge (P), 339.05; 6. Danielle Forbes (P), 321.70; 7. Tiffany Jarmin
(FC), 271.25; 8. Cheyanne Comer ©, 240.95.
400 IM -- 1. Bethany Galat (P), 4:23.72; 2. Abbey Schneider (F), 4:38.17; 3.
Hannah Miller (FWS), 4:40.87; 4. Maggie Jahns (F), 4:44.47; 5. Emily
Meckstroth (P), 4:44.38; 6. Stephanie Krause ©, 4:46.18; 7. Kelly Craig ©,
4:46.70; 8. Amanda Short (Z), 4:47.75; 15. Gena Banta-Long ©, 5:03.89.
200 Free Relay -- 1. Penn, 1:38.18; 2. Zionsville, 1:38.26; 3. Castle,
1:41.08; 4. Chesterton (Madisyn Coudriet, Marita Banta-Long, Meagan Curley,
Julia Campbell), 1:41.87; 5. Fishers, 1:42.21; 6. Zionsville, 1:44.37; 7.
Franklin Community, 1:44.95; 8. Chesterton (Brittany Borzych, Jillian
Connors, Abbey Hurst, Trenee Fancher-Keller), 1:45.05.
50 Breast -- 1. Annie Spalding (P), 29.77; 2. Mikayla Carroll (FC), 31.48;
3. Taite Kitchel (Z), 31.98; 4. Amanda Short (Z), 32.00; 5. Kelly Craig ©,
32.34; 6. Abby Hildebrandt (P), 32.41; 7. Brittany Borzych ©, 33.18; 8.
Michaela Mintch (FWS), 33.46.
200 Fly -- 1. Vanessa Krause ©, 2:06.92; 2. Georgia Baldus (FWS), 2:14.05;
3. Belle Eden (F), 2:14.36; 4. Anna Savery (Z), 2:16.38; 5. Grace Einterz
(Z), 2:17.36; 6. Mary Thielking (F), 2:18.19; 7. Elizabeth Davis (CA),
2:19.94; 8. Kaylee Slont ©, 2:20.90.
50 Back -- 1. Alex Cleveland (Z), 27.19; 2. Katie Malachi (CA), 28.44; 3.
Courtney Sampson (Z), 29.00; 4. Grace Padget (THS), 29.25; 5. Cally Sampson
(Z), 29.42; 6. Katherine Senseman (THS), 29.46; 7. Stephanie Krause ©,
29.65; 8. Maddie Bradford (P), 29.81.
200 Breast -- 1. Annie Spalding (P), 2:20.23; 2. Mikayla Carroll (FC),
2:28.53; 3. Abby Hildebrandt (P), 2:30.09; 4. Kate Curley ©, 2:33.71; 5.
Amanda Short (Z), 2:34.27; 6. Brooke Calvin (BN), 2:35.60; 7. Becca Carr
(F), 2:37.04; 8. Mae Bass ©, 2:39.86.
400 Free Relay -- 1. Chesterton (Vanessa Krause, Julia Campbell, Kate
Curley, Kelly Craig), 3:38.07; 2. FW Snider, 3:40.54; 3. Fishers, 3:41.68;
4. Zionsville, 3:42.58; 5. Castle, 3:42.91; 6. Chesterton (Madisyn Coudriet,
Marita Banta-Long, Trenee Fancher-Keller, Meagan Curley), 3:45.43; 7. Penn,
3:46.66; 8. Terre Haute South, 3:50.97.