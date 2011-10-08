Chesterton Girls win Hall of Fame Classic

The Chesterton girls swim team outpaced the nine-team field at the Hall of Fame Classic to take top honors at Franklin Community High School on Saturday.

The Trojans amassed 542.5 points to beat Penn (462.5), Fishers (448) and Zionsville (432) in the top four.

Double individual event winners for Chesterton included Julia Campbell in the 1,000 Free (10:27.87) and the 200 Back (2:07.86), while Vanessa Krause won the 50 Fly (26.18) and the 200 Fly (2:06.92).

The Trojans also won the 400 Free Relay with the quartet of Krause, Campbell, Kate Curley and Kelly Craig in 3:38.07.

Curley also finished second overall in the 200 Back (2:09.67) with Krause garnering runner-up honors in the 50 Free (24.72).