Chesterton Girls win 3 Sectional Track titles

The Chesterton girls track team finished second overall and won three event
titles at the 2010 IHSAA Sectional Tuesday night.
Valparaiso won the team title with 156 points, while the Trojans were
runner-up (120). Portage finished third (101).
“We had a couple of really exceptional performances like you always seem to
see at this time of year,” Chesterton coach Steve Kearney said.
The Trojans’ first win of the night came in the 200 as junior Katie Behrendt
qualified eighth for the Finals, but ran a 27.23 time to beat Wheeler’s
Haley Lovison (27.53) for the title.
“We had three great races from Katie Behrendt with her winning the 200 and
doing what she did in the 400 and the (4x400) relay,” Kearney said. “We
didn’t know Katie was set up to do that (in the 200), but she showed some
people that she’s as good as anybody.”
Behrendt also had a hand in the victorious 4x400 relay (4:10.74) even though
the preceding trio of Shauna Foor, Tori Schroeder and Megan Behrendt had
firm control of the race.
“In the 4x400, we ran three great legs and Katie just had to bring the baton
around,” Kearney said. “A 4:10 unchallenged was a pretty good run.”
The third title for the Trojans came from senior Kelley Freeman in the pole
vault (11-6).
“Kelley Freeman didn’t even bring out her best pole and they said it was a
bad night, so she ties her PR,” Kearney said. “She’s going to surprise some
people next week at the Regional.”
Chesterton got second place finishes from Brianne Hendrix (10-6) in the pole
vault and Marissa Crafton (17-0 3) in the long jump. Milana Socha also
finished with a pair of third place finishes in the 800 (2:27.28) and the
1600 (5:15.96).
“Milana Socha had two tremendous runs in the 800 and 1600 to move on,”
Kearney said.
Brianne Guardiola finished fourth and advanced to the Regional in the 100
hurdles (16.69) and the 300 hurdles (50.23), while Liz Koch finished fourth
in the discus (103-10) and Foor was fourth in the 400 (1:01.95).
“Shauna Foor had a great night moving up in the 400 to earn a berth next
week,” Kearney said. “Elise Gustafson coming out of the slow heat to finish
fifth in the 300 hurdles and Liz Koch with a monster throw to get fourth in
the discus were awesome.”
The final qualifiers for the Trojans came in the 4x100 relay with the
quartet of Anna Raffin, Ari Mahaffey, Catherine Pannekoek and Katie Urycki
finished second in 51.78.
“The 4x100 had a great night,” Kearney said. “Three weeks ago, there’s no
way we could’ve expected this. That’s four young kids that have really
worked and gotten better.”
Team Results
1. Valparaiso, 156.5; 2. Chesterton, 120; 3. Portage, 101; 4. LaPorte, 62;
5. Michigan City, 59.5; 6. New Prairie, 59; 7. South Central, 30; 8.
Wheeler, 26; 9. Westville, 5; 10. Washington Twp., 4; 11. Michigan City
Marquette, 1.
Individual
Results
(Top 4 finishers
advance to Chesterton Regional)
100 – 1. Denisha Mitchell (L), 12.85; 2. Paige Huck (V), 12.96; 3. Kristy
Evans (P), 13.03; 4. Catherine Clifton (MC), 13.32; 5. Keslie Zawada (L),
13.47; 6. Ashley Farley (P), 13.48; 7. Savannah Little (SC), 13.55; 8. Haley
Sheedy (NP), 13.60.
200 – 1. Katie Behrendt (C), 27.23; 2. Haley Lovison (W), 27.53; 3. Kristy
Evans (P), 27.63; 4. Haley Sheedy (NP), 27.92; 5. Catherine Clifton (MC),
27.98; 6. Blaney Keough (V), 28.05; 7. Kelsie Zawada (L), 28.07; 8. Sara
Tumbas (V), 28.08.
400 – 1. Blaney Keough (V), 59.30; 2. Mary Gamble (NP), 1:01.54; 3. Katie
Behrendt (C), 1:01.55; 4. Shauna Foor (C), 1:01.95; 5. Savannah Little (SC),
1:03.74; 6. Sara Vanwaardenburg (NP), 1:04.42; 7. Sara Tumbas (V), 1:04.59;
8. Bella Camacho (P), 1:05.01.
800 – 1. Christina Delturco (P), 2:25.35; 2. Kathryn Sommer (V), 2:27.05; 3.
Milana Socha (C), 2:27.28; 4. Sarah Thompson (NP), 2:29.02; 5. Abby Trader
(P), 2:31.35; 6. Paeton Wantuch (L), 2:33.70; 7. Tricia Joll (V), 2:35.17;
8. Robyn Vanheste (NP), 2:36.77.
1600 – 1. Kathryn Sommer (V), 5:09.09; 2. Katelyn DeVries (V), 5:15.43; 3.
Milana Socha (C), 5:15.96; 4. Mary McBride (NP), 5:33.90; 5. Paeton Wantuch
(L), 5:39.89; 6. Lindsay Smith (MC), 5:52.92; 7. Kim St. Pierre (C),
5:58.47; 8. Paige Mulle (P), 6:00.46.
3200 – 1. Terra Norman (P), 11:35.63; 2. Katelyn DeVries (V), 11:45.14; 3.
Julie Jeszenszky (NP), 11:53.80; 4. Lauren Bigger (V), 11:54.40; 5. Melanie
Buckmaster (C), 11:54.43; 6. Kristina Parrish (MC), 12:02.12; 7. Bri Cipich
(P), 12:31.80; 8. Nora Schultz (C), 12:54.57.
100 H – 1. Taylor Gilles (W), 15.00; 2. Kassidy Swenson (V), 15.77; 3.
Stephanie Fisher (V), 16.22; 4. Brianne Guardiola (C), 16.69; 5. Macenzie
Schoenfelt (C), 17.17; 6. Carlie Erne (L), 17.20; 7. Danielle Randle El (P),
18.29; 8. Joslin Robinson (MC), 18.59.
300 H – 1. Kassidy Swenson (V), 46.76; 2. Katie Bekavac (SC), 47.78; 3.
Stephanie Fisher (V), 48.53; 4. Brianne Guardiola (C), 50.23; 5. Elise
Gustafson (C), 51.50; 6. Shakiea Boyd (P), 51.93; 7. Joslin Robinson (MC),
52.27; 8. Danielle Randle El (P), 52.65.
4x100 Relay – 1. Valparaiso, 51.35; 2. Chesterton (Anna Raffin, Ari
Mahaffey, Catherine Pannekoek, Katie Urycki), 51.78; 3. LaPorte, 51.95; 4.
Portage, 52.07; 5. Michigan City, 52.67; 6. Wheeler, 55.05; 7. Westville,
55.35; 8. Michigan City Marquette, 1:03.41.
4x400 Relay – 1. Chesterton (Shauna Foor, Tori Schroeder, Megan Behrendt,
Katie Behrendt), 4:10.74; 2. New Prairie, 4:13.65; 3. Valparaiso, 4:15.45;
4. Michigan City, 4:22.66; 5. Wheeler, 4:25.03; 6. South Central, 4:28.60;
7. Portage, 4:37.27; 8. LaPorte 4:47.70.
4x800 Relay – 1. Valparaiso, 10:04.80; 2. New Prairie, 10:07.43; 3.
Chesterton (Rosie Biehl, Sarah Bobby, Tori Schroeder, Riley Trella),
10:20.61; 4. Portage, 10:22.27; 5. Michigan City, 10:35.70; 6. Washington
Twp., 11:24.63; 7. LaPorte, 11:57.34; 8. Wheeler, 12:24.72.
HJ – 1. Katie Bekavac (SC), 5-2; 2. Haley Whipps (V), 5-2; 3. Joslyn Edwards
(MC), 5-2; 4. Denisha Mitchell (L), 5-0; 5. Mary Gamble (NP0, 4-10; 6.
Shawnna Ramer (Westville), 4-10; 7. Elaina Gerlach (C), 4-10; 8. Mackenzie
Barcelli (P), 4-10.
PV – 1. Kelley Freeman (C), 11-6; 2. Brianne Hendrix (C), 10-6; 3. Steffanie
Long (V), 10-0; 4. Courtni Fryer (L), 9-6; 5. Megan Nibert (L), 9-0; 6.
Haley Whipps (V), 9-0; 7. Amanda Pollock (P), 8-6; 8. Mackenzie Barcelli
(P), 8-6.
LJ – 1. Denisha Mitchell (L), 17-2 1; 2. Marissa Crafton (C), 17-0 3; 3.
Claudia Kalin (V), 16-2; 4. Kristy Evans (P), 15-10 1; 5. Paige Huck (V),
15-2; 6. Jayna Colanese (NP), 14-8 1; 7. Kristin Lestinsky (NP), 13-11 3; 8.
Carlie Erne (L), 13-11 1.
SP – 1. Tori Bliss (P), 47-7; 2. Alana Rivera (MC), 38-0; 3. Markeya Taylor
(MC), 34-3; 4. McKenzie Harsha (P), 34-0; 5. Kalley Staples (V), 33-5; 6.
Carolyn Wheeler (C), 33-1; 7. Carley Furto (C), 31-10; 8. Jessica Johnson (WTWP),
30-7.
DIS – 1. Tori Bliss (P), 134-9; 2. Alana Rivera (MC), 128-1; 3. McKenzie
Harha (P), 113-10; 4. Liz Koch (C), 103-10; 5. Jessica Nyiro (V), 100-7; 6.
Sara Greer (SC), 99-7; 7. Renate Wiltfong (L), 94-1; 8. (tie) Mariah Franz
(V) and Na’kia Jones (MC), 91-7.