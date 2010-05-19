Chesterton Girls win 3 Sectional Track titles

The Chesterton girls track team finished second overall and won three event titles at the 2010 IHSAA Sectional Tuesday night.

Valparaiso won the team title with 156 points, while the Trojans were runner-up (120). Portage finished third (101).

“We had a couple of really exceptional performances like you always seem to see at this time of year,” Chesterton coach Steve Kearney said.

The Trojans’ first win of the night came in the 200 as junior Katie Behrendt qualified eighth for the Finals, but ran a 27.23 time to beat Wheeler’s Haley Lovison (27.53) for the title.

“We had three great races from Katie Behrendt with her winning the 200 and doing what she did in the 400 and the (4x400) relay,” Kearney said. “We didn’t know Katie was set up to do that (in the 200), but she showed some people that she’s as good as anybody.”

Behrendt also had a hand in the victorious 4x400 relay (4:10.74) even though the preceding trio of Shauna Foor, Tori Schroeder and Megan Behrendt had firm control of the race.

“In the 4x400, we ran three great legs and Katie just had to bring the baton around,” Kearney said. “A 4:10 unchallenged was a pretty good run.”

The third title for the Trojans came from senior Kelley Freeman in the pole vault (11-6).

“Kelley Freeman didn’t even bring out her best pole and they said it was a bad night, so she ties her PR,” Kearney said. “She’s going to surprise some people next week at the Regional.”

Chesterton got second place finishes from Brianne Hendrix (10-6) in the pole vault and Marissa Crafton (17-0 3) in the long jump. Milana Socha also finished with a pair of third place finishes in the 800 (2:27.28) and the 1600 (5:15.96).

“Milana Socha had two tremendous runs in the 800 and 1600 to move on,” Kearney said.

Brianne Guardiola finished fourth and advanced to the Regional in the 100 hurdles (16.69) and the 300 hurdles (50.23), while Liz Koch finished fourth in the discus (103-10) and Foor was fourth in the 400 (1:01.95).

“Shauna Foor had a great night moving up in the 400 to earn a berth next week,” Kearney said. “Elise Gustafson coming out of the slow heat to finish fifth in the 300 hurdles and Liz Koch with a monster throw to get fourth in the discus were awesome.”

The final qualifiers for the Trojans came in the 4x100 relay with the quartet of Anna Raffin, Ari Mahaffey, Catherine Pannekoek and Katie Urycki finished second in 51.78.

“The 4x100 had a great night,” Kearney said. “Three weeks ago, there’s no way we could’ve expected this. That’s four young kids that have really worked and gotten better.”