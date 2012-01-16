Chesterton Tribune

Chesterton Girls upset Michigan City 45-38

The Chesterton girls basketball team turned up the defensive heat and picked up a 45-38 Duneland Athletic Conference upset of Michigan City on Friday night.

The visiting Wolves built a 31-21 halftime lead only to see it cut to 31-27 after three quarters. Michigan City was held to 0 points in the third quarter on 0-of-8 shooting from the field.

The Trojans took control offensively in the fourth quarter as Lindsay Gorman scored eight of her team-high 20 points in the final stanza. Caroline Puntillo scored seven points in the frame.

Puntillo and Jocelyn Lipscomb each scored nine points in the win, while Annette Frank added five points. Kassidy Scott scored two points.

Chesterton 45, Michigan City 38

AT CHESTERTON

Michigan City (14-17-0-7)

Garron 0-1 0-2 0, Murphy 3-11 4-4 11, Smith 0-0 0-0 0, Cooper 8-12 4-8 20, Collins 2-7 0-0 4, Miller 0-10 2-2 2, Evans 0-3 1-2 1. Totals 13-44 11-18 38

Chesterton (10-11-6-18)

Sarah Richards 0-1 0-0 0, Kelsey Conway 0-1 0-0 0, Hannah McCafferty 0-0 0-0 0, Caroline Puntillo 3-9 3-5 9, Lindsay Gorman 6-12 6-8 20, Kelly Braun 0-2 0-0 0, Jocelyn Lipscomb 3-9 2-5 9, Annette Frank 2-5 1-2 5, Kassidy Scott 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 15-40 12-22 45.

3-point field goals: Michigan City 1-8 (Murphy 1-5, Miller 0-3); Chesterton 3-14 (Richards 0-1, Puntillo 0-1, Gorman 2-4, Braun 0-1, Lipscomb 1-6, Frank 0-1). Rebounds: Michigan City 37 (Cooper 11); Chesterton 30 (Puntillo 7). Assists: Michigan City 1 (Cooper 1); Chesterton 3 (Richards 1, Gorman 1, Braun 1). Steals: Michigan City 2 (Cooper 2); Chesterton 12 (Gorman 3).

Junior Varsity

Chesterton 38, Michigan City 31

The Chesterton junior varsity outscored Michigan City 17-10 in the fourth quarter and picked up a 38-31 Duneland Athletic Conference victory.

Jordan Wadding led the Trojans with 12 points, while McKenzie Sullivan and Hayley Sekula each added eight points.

Beth Molnar and Mary Mochen had four points each with Kristen Homme rounding out the scoring with two points.

　

 

