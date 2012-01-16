Chesterton Girls upset Michigan City 45-38

The Chesterton girls basketball team turned up the defensive heat and picked
up a 45-38 Duneland Athletic Conference upset of Michigan City on Friday
night.
The visiting Wolves built a 31-21 halftime lead only to see it cut to 31-27
after three quarters. Michigan City was held to 0 points in the third
quarter on 0-of-8 shooting from the field.
The Trojans took control offensively in the fourth quarter as Lindsay Gorman
scored eight of her team-high 20 points in the final stanza. Caroline
Puntillo scored seven points in the frame.
Puntillo and Jocelyn Lipscomb each scored nine points in the win, while
Annette Frank added five points. Kassidy Scott scored two points.
Chesterton 45,
Michigan City 38
AT CHESTERTON
Michigan City (14-17-0-7)
Garron 0-1 0-2 0, Murphy 3-11 4-4 11, Smith 0-0 0-0 0, Cooper 8-12 4-8 20,
Collins 2-7 0-0 4, Miller 0-10 2-2 2, Evans 0-3 1-2 1. Totals 13-44 11-18 38
Chesterton (10-11-6-18)
Sarah Richards 0-1 0-0 0, Kelsey Conway 0-1 0-0 0, Hannah McCafferty 0-0 0-0
0, Caroline Puntillo 3-9 3-5 9, Lindsay Gorman 6-12 6-8 20, Kelly Braun 0-2
0-0 0, Jocelyn Lipscomb 3-9 2-5 9, Annette Frank 2-5 1-2 5, Kassidy Scott
1-1 0-0 2. Totals 15-40 12-22 45.
3-point field goals: Michigan City 1-8 (Murphy 1-5, Miller 0-3); Chesterton
3-14 (Richards 0-1, Puntillo 0-1, Gorman 2-4, Braun 0-1, Lipscomb 1-6, Frank
0-1). Rebounds: Michigan City 37 (Cooper 11); Chesterton 30 (Puntillo 7).
Assists: Michigan City 1 (Cooper 1); Chesterton 3 (Richards 1, Gorman 1,
Braun 1). Steals: Michigan City 2 (Cooper 2); Chesterton 12 (Gorman 3).
Junior Varsity
Chesterton 38,
Michigan City 31
The Chesterton junior varsity outscored Michigan City 17-10 in the fourth
quarter and picked up a 38-31 Duneland Athletic Conference victory.
Jordan Wadding led the Trojans with 12 points, while McKenzie Sullivan and
Hayley Sekula each added eight points.
Beth Molnar and Mary Mochen had four points each with Kristen Homme rounding
out the scoring with two points.