Chesterton Girls upset Michigan City 45-38

The Chesterton girls basketball team turned up the defensive heat and picked up a 45-38 Duneland Athletic Conference upset of Michigan City on Friday night.

The visiting Wolves built a 31-21 halftime lead only to see it cut to 31-27 after three quarters. Michigan City was held to 0 points in the third quarter on 0-of-8 shooting from the field.

The Trojans took control offensively in the fourth quarter as Lindsay Gorman scored eight of her team-high 20 points in the final stanza. Caroline Puntillo scored seven points in the frame.

Puntillo and Jocelyn Lipscomb each scored nine points in the win, while Annette Frank added five points. Kassidy Scott scored two points.