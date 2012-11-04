Chesterton girls track team sweeps Michigan City and Valparaiso

The Chesterton girls track team opened the 2012 Duneland Athletic Conference with an impressive sweep of Valparaiso and Michigan City on Tuesday.

The Trojans beat Valparaiso 77-55, while also handling Michigan City 117-15.

Anna Raffin was the lone double winner for the Trojans with victories in the 100 (13.05) and the 400 (1:02.9). Other individual winners were Katie Urycki in the long jump (16-5) and Juli Sutter in the shot put (31-3 1).

Chesterton also won all three relays. The 4x800 group of Tori Schroeder, Rosie Biehl, Kristen Homme and Kassidy Scott won in 10:16.9, while 4x100 quartet of Claire Brady, Ari Mahaffey, Urycki and Tia Peters won in 53.37.

In the 4x400, the Trojans won in 4:20.7.