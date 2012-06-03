Chesterton Girls Track opens indoor season

The CHS girls track team started its 2012 indoor season in resounding fashion with success at two sites on Saturday.

At the Indian Open in Portage, the Trojans participated in a qualifier for the Hoosier Relays Indoor State Meet to be held on March 17 at Indiana Wesleyan.

The 4x400 relay team of Jordan Kincy, Katie Urycki, Tia Peters and Anna Raffin won in a time of 4:18.0, while the 4x800 team of Rosie Biehl, Kassidy Scott, Josie Tolin and Kristen Homme ran an 8:28 to also win.

Both squads hit the state cut time to advance to the State Finals.

Individually, Alexis Malay and Emily Kozak went 2-3 and hit the qualifying standard by clearing 9'6” and 9'. Urycki took second in the long jump with a 17'5" jump that currently ranks her fourth in the State.

Anna Raffin's 7.70 time in the 55 dash also qualified.

At Bishop Noll, a second squad competed at the Noll Relays against 10 local teams.

The Trojans were led by Kaitlin Loehmer's winning long jump of 14'4 1/2" and Kaylee Slont's win in the mile run (6:00).

Other Trojans placing included Katie Haggerty (2nd) and Brianna Stephan (3rd) in the high jump, Julie Sutter (2nd) and Carolyn Wheeler (6th) in the shot and Nora Schultz (2nd) in the 3,200.