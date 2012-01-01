Chesterton Girls Tennis wins Sectional Title

“We knew Meg (Modesto) and Abby (Burke) had straight-set wins the first time we played them, but it’s always hard to beat a good program twice in the same season,” Chesterton coach Gretchen Shinn said. “We had a lot of confid

The Chesterton girls tennis team won its first IHSAA Sectional title since 2012 with a decisive 5-0 victory over arch-rival Valparaiso Saturday at Portage.

nce after beating them earlier in the year. They had a lot of confidence and energy.”

Modesto and Burke cruised to victories to get the Trojans an early 2-0 lead. Modesto beat Rachel Crookston 6-0, 6-1 at No. 1 singles, while Burke beat Madisen Kammerer 6-0, 6-0 at No. 2.

Hannah Nabhan completed the singles sweep with a 6-3, 5-7, 6-3 win at No. 3 over Julie Wappel.

In doubles, the duo of Kathryn Ausema and Natalie Petro won at No. 1 with a 6-4, 6-3 victory over Ema Gilliana and Alexis Orlich, while Tara Schnadenberg and Andie Kovach battled back from losing the first set to win 2-6, 6-3, 6-3 at No. 2.

The Trojans will face South Bend St. Joseph’s in the IHSAA LaPorte Regional on Tuesday at 4:30 p.m. The Regional finals are scheduled for Wednesday at 4:30 p.m.