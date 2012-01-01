Chesterton Girls Tennis wins Sectional Title

|
The Chesterton
girls tennis team won its first IHSAA Sectional title since 2012 with a
decisive 5-0 victory over arch-rival Valparaiso Saturday at Portage.
“We knew Meg
(Modesto) and Abby (Burke) had straight-set wins the first time we played
them, but it’s always hard to beat a good program twice in the same season,”
Chesterton coach Gretchen Shinn said. “We had a lot of confidence
after beating them earlier in the year. They had a lot of confidence and
energy.”
Modesto and Burke
cruised to victories to get the Trojans an early 2-0 lead. Modesto beat
Rachel Crookston 6-0, 6-1 at No. 1 singles, while Burke beat Madisen
Kammerer 6-0, 6-0 at No. 2.
Hannah Nabhan
completed the singles sweep with a 6-3, 5-7, 6-3 win at No. 3 over Julie
Wappel.
In doubles, the duo
of Kathryn Ausema and Natalie Petro won at No. 1 with a 6-4, 6-3 victory
over Ema Gilliana and Alexis Orlich, while Tara Schnadenberg and Andie
Kovach battled back from losing the first set to win 2-6, 6-3, 6-3 at No. 2.
The Trojans will
face South Bend St. Joseph’s in the IHSAA LaPorte Regional on Tuesday at
4:30 p.m. The Regional finals are scheduled for Wednesday at 4:30 p.m.
IHSAA Sectional
Championship
AT PORTAGE
Chesterton 5,
Valparaiso 0
SINGLES -- 1. Meg
Modesto (C) def. Rachel Crookston 6-0, 6-1; 2. Abby Burke (C) def. Madisen
Kammerer 6-0, 6-0; 3. Hannah Nabhan (C) def. Julie Wappel 6-3, 5-7, 6-3.
DOUBLES -- 1.
Kathryn Ausema/Natalie Petro (C) def. Ema Gilliana/Alexis Orlich 6-4, 6-3;
2. Tara Schnadenberg/Andie Kovach (C) def. Kareen Billetter/Keeley Evans
2-6, 6-3, 6-3.
Records --
Chesterton 11-5, Valparaiso 8-12.
Posted 5/26/2015