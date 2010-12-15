Chesterton girls swamp Valparaiso 131-55

The Chesterton girls swim team had little trouble in picking up another
Duneland Athletic Conference victory at Valparaiso 131-55.
Double individual winners for the Trojans included Julia Campbell and Olivia
Kabacinski. Campbell won the 200 IM in 2:28.79 and the 100 Back (1:08.51),
while Kabacinski won the 50 Free (27.42) and 100 Fly (1:07.47).
All races were in meters.
Other winners for Chesterton included Kate Curley (200 Free, 2:13.43),
Maddie Miller (100 Free, 1:01.55), Wendy Banta-Long (400 Free, 4:45.37) and
Mae Bass (100 Breast, 1:21.46).
The Trojans also swept all three relays including the 200 Medley with a
victory by Campbell, Miller, Meaghan McLaughlin and Madisyn Coudriet
(2:09.62).
CHS also got wins in the 200 Free Relay from Miller, Jessica Campbell,
Curley and Kabacinski (1:55.30) and the quartet of Julia Campbell,
McLaughlin, Lauren Foor and Kabacinski (4:09.87).
Chesterton 131, Valparaiso 55
AT VALPARAISO
(All races in meters)
200 Medley Relay – 1. Chesterton (Julia Campbell, Maddie Miller, Meaghan
McLaughlin, Madisyn Coudriet), 2:09.62; 2. Chesterton (Courtney O’Keefe,
Allison McAloon, Erin Socha, Mae Bass), 2:14.33; 3. Chesterton (Stephanie
Krause, Erin Kelley, Gena Banta-Long, Meagan Curley), 2:18.65.
200 Free – 1. Kate Curley ©, 2:13.43; 2. Lauren Foor ©, 2:19.63; 3. Jessica
Campbell ©, 2:20.62.
200 IM – 1. Julia Campbell ©, 2:28.79; 2. Maddie Miller ©, 2:28.85; 3. Mae
Bass ©, 2:36.92.
50 Free – 1. Olivia Kabacinski ©, 27.42; 2. Allie Lamberson (V), 28.45; 3.
Basia Niziolek (V), 28.89.
1-Meter Diving – 1. Khalela El-Naggar (V), 211.30; 2. Amanda Sorensen (V),
181.05; 3. Jacquelyn Kracich (V), 160.40; 4. Marissa Kroeger ©, 150.65; 5.
Cheyanne Comer ©, 122.10.
100 Fly – 1. Olivia Kabacinski ©, 1:07.47; 2. Kaitlyn Steffus (V), 1:10.48;
3. Erin Socha ©, 1:11.80; 5. Gena Banta-Long ©, 1:13.73.
100 Free – 1. Maddie Miller ©, 1:01.55; 2. Meaghan McLaughlin ©, 1:02.07; 3.
Allie Lamberson (V), 1:02.16; 4. Madisyn Coudriet ©, 1:05.87.
400 Free – 1. Wendy Banta-Long ©, 4:45.37; 2. Stephanie Krause ©, 4:51.61;
3. Kaitlyn Steffus (V), 4:53.80; 5. Meagan Curley ©, 5:00.47.
200 Free Relay – 1. Chesterton (Maddie Miller, Jessica Campbell, Kate
Curley, Olivia Kabacinski), 1:55.30; 2. Valparaiso, 1:58.18; 3. Chesterton (Madisyn
Coudriet, Courtney O’Keefe, Gena Banta-Long, Wendy Banta-Long), 1:59.92.
100 Back – 1. Julia Campbell ©, 1:08.51; 2. Lauren Foor ©, 1:12.37; 3.
Courtney O’Keefe ©, 1:13.14.
100 Breast – 1. Mae Bass ©, 1:21.46; 2. Kate Curley ©, 1:21.88; 3. Jessica
Campbell ©, 1:24.75.
400 Free Relay – 1. Chesterton (Julia Campbell, Meaghan McLaughlin, Lauren
Foor, Olivia Kabacinski), 4:09.87; 2. Chesterton (Wendy Banta-Long,
Stephanie Krause, Gena Banta-Long, Jessica Campbell), 4:20.93; 3.
Valparaiso, 4:21.71.