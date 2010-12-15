Chesterton Tribune                                                                                   Adv.

Chesterton girls swamp Valparaiso 131-55

The Chesterton girls swim team had little trouble in picking up another Duneland Athletic Conference victory at Valparaiso 131-55.

Double individual winners for the Trojans included Julia Campbell and Olivia Kabacinski. Campbell won the 200 IM in 2:28.79 and the 100 Back (1:08.51), while Kabacinski won the 50 Free (27.42) and 100 Fly (1:07.47).

All races were in meters.

Other winners for Chesterton included Kate Curley (200 Free, 2:13.43), Maddie Miller (100 Free, 1:01.55), Wendy Banta-Long (400 Free, 4:45.37) and Mae Bass (100 Breast, 1:21.46).

The Trojans also swept all three relays including the 200 Medley with a victory by Campbell, Miller, Meaghan McLaughlin and Madisyn Coudriet (2:09.62).

CHS also got wins in the 200 Free Relay from Miller, Jessica Campbell, Curley and Kabacinski (1:55.30) and the quartet of Julia Campbell, McLaughlin, Lauren Foor and Kabacinski (4:09.87).

Chesterton 131, Valparaiso 55

AT VALPARAISO

(All races in meters)

200 Medley Relay – 1. Chesterton (Julia Campbell, Maddie Miller, Meaghan McLaughlin, Madisyn Coudriet), 2:09.62; 2. Chesterton (Courtney O’Keefe, Allison McAloon, Erin Socha, Mae Bass), 2:14.33; 3. Chesterton (Stephanie Krause, Erin Kelley, Gena Banta-Long, Meagan Curley), 2:18.65.

200 Free – 1. Kate Curley ©, 2:13.43; 2. Lauren Foor ©, 2:19.63; 3. Jessica Campbell ©, 2:20.62.

200 IM – 1. Julia Campbell ©, 2:28.79; 2. Maddie Miller ©, 2:28.85; 3. Mae Bass ©, 2:36.92.

50 Free – 1. Olivia Kabacinski ©, 27.42; 2. Allie Lamberson (V), 28.45; 3. Basia Niziolek (V), 28.89.

1-Meter Diving – 1. Khalela El-Naggar (V), 211.30; 2. Amanda Sorensen (V), 181.05; 3. Jacquelyn Kracich (V), 160.40; 4. Marissa Kroeger ©, 150.65; 5. Cheyanne Comer ©, 122.10.

100 Fly – 1. Olivia Kabacinski ©, 1:07.47; 2. Kaitlyn Steffus (V), 1:10.48; 3. Erin Socha ©, 1:11.80; 5. Gena Banta-Long ©, 1:13.73.

100 Free – 1. Maddie Miller ©, 1:01.55; 2. Meaghan McLaughlin ©, 1:02.07; 3. Allie Lamberson (V), 1:02.16; 4. Madisyn Coudriet ©, 1:05.87.

400 Free – 1. Wendy Banta-Long ©, 4:45.37; 2. Stephanie Krause ©, 4:51.61; 3. Kaitlyn Steffus (V), 4:53.80; 5. Meagan Curley ©, 5:00.47.

200 Free Relay – 1. Chesterton (Maddie Miller, Jessica Campbell, Kate Curley, Olivia Kabacinski), 1:55.30; 2. Valparaiso, 1:58.18; 3. Chesterton (Madisyn Coudriet, Courtney O’Keefe, Gena Banta-Long, Wendy Banta-Long), 1:59.92.

100 Back – 1. Julia Campbell ©, 1:08.51; 2. Lauren Foor ©, 1:12.37; 3. Courtney O’Keefe ©, 1:13.14.

100 Breast – 1. Mae Bass ©, 1:21.46; 2. Kate Curley ©, 1:21.88; 3. Jessica Campbell ©, 1:24.75.

400 Free Relay – 1. Chesterton (Julia Campbell, Meaghan McLaughlin, Lauren Foor, Olivia Kabacinski), 4:09.87; 2. Chesterton (Wendy Banta-Long, Stephanie Krause, Gena Banta-Long, Jessica Campbell), 4:20.93; 3. Valparaiso, 4:21.71.

　

