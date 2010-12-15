Chesterton girls swamp Valparaiso 131-55

The Chesterton girls swim team had little trouble in picking up another Duneland Athletic Conference victory at Valparaiso 131-55.

Double individual winners for the Trojans included Julia Campbell and Olivia Kabacinski. Campbell won the 200 IM in 2:28.79 and the 100 Back (1:08.51), while Kabacinski won the 50 Free (27.42) and 100 Fly (1:07.47).

All races were in meters.

Other winners for Chesterton included Kate Curley (200 Free, 2:13.43), Maddie Miller (100 Free, 1:01.55), Wendy Banta-Long (400 Free, 4:45.37) and Mae Bass (100 Breast, 1:21.46).

The Trojans also swept all three relays including the 200 Medley with a victory by Campbell, Miller, Meaghan McLaughlin and Madisyn Coudriet (2:09.62).

CHS also got wins in the 200 Free Relay from Miller, Jessica Campbell, Curley and Kabacinski (1:55.30) and the quartet of Julia Campbell, McLaughlin, Lauren Foor and Kabacinski (4:09.87).