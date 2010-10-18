Chesterton Girls Soccer wins Sectional Title

For the third time in four years, the Chesterton girls soccer team brought home a Sectional title, this time with a 7-0 victory over DAC foe Michigan City at Portage on Saturday morning.

“We’ve been slowly getting to the point where I think we can play with anyone in the State,” Chesterton coach David Galloway said. “We continue to grow and that’s good.”

The Trojans wasted little time in getting on the board as Ashton Balch took a pass from Victoria Schroeder just 3:31 into the game and beat City goalkeeper Betsy Carpenter.

“We talked about never overlooking an opponent,” Galloway said. “I thought we did a good job of being focused. The energy level was missing a little until we scored and then everything picked up.”

Rosie Biehl added a goal and then Balch scored again and just 7:33 into the match, the Trojans had a 3-0 lead. Balch scored six goals and had two assists during the three-game Sectional run.

“Ashton has really come on as of late after struggling with an (ankle) injury most of the year,” Galloway said. “She’s a competitor and really goes after the ball. She has a quick release on her shot.”

Balch then slid a pass to Nicki Kollar with 1:49 to play in the half for a 4-0 lead at the break.

Things picked up right where they left off after halftime as Schroeder send a cross to Amanda Kollar for the game’s fifth goal. Hannah Kollar found Bridget Brendza’s head for a 6-0 lead.

The final tally came as Hannah Kollar fired a shot that hit the post, bounced right back to her and she finished with the left foot with just 44 seconds left to set the final score.

“We’ve got to finish our shots,” a never satisfied Galloway said. “The technique we hit the ball with wasn’t really good today.”

City managed just three shots on goal as Carly Furto (2 saves) and Alex Bucko (1 save) combined for their third consecutive shutout in the post-season.

“The trio of Catherine (Pannekoek), Lauren (Seawright) and Katie (Behrendt) are just outstanding in the back,” Galloway said. “They’ve just been great in front of our (goal)keepers, but we do need to tighten up on defense. City had some balls drop in that we have to do a better of getting out.”

The Trojans will play Valparaiso beginning at 7 p.m. Wednesday night at Portage High School in the IHSAA Regional title game.

“It’s different playing on the turf,” Galloway said. “The ball gets to you a little faster and goes a little further. We have to learn the little things about playing on it. Three games here should help in the Regional Wednesday night.”