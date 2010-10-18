Chesterton Girls Soccer wins Sectional Title

For the third time in four years, the Chesterton girls soccer team brought
home a Sectional title, this time with a 7-0 victory over DAC foe Michigan
City at Portage on Saturday morning.
“We’ve been slowly getting to the point where I think we can play with
anyone in the State,” Chesterton coach David Galloway said. “We continue to
grow and that’s good.”
The Trojans wasted little time in getting on the board as Ashton Balch took
a pass from Victoria Schroeder just 3:31 into the game and beat City
goalkeeper Betsy Carpenter.
“We talked about never overlooking an opponent,” Galloway said. “I thought
we did a good job of being focused. The energy level was missing a little
until we scored and then everything picked up.”
Rosie Biehl added a goal and then Balch scored again and just 7:33 into the
match, the Trojans had a 3-0 lead. Balch scored six goals and had two
assists during the three-game Sectional run.
“Ashton has really come on as of late after struggling with an (ankle)
injury most of the year,” Galloway said. “She’s a competitor and really goes
after the ball. She has a quick release on her shot.”
Balch then slid a pass to Nicki Kollar with 1:49 to play in the half for a
4-0 lead at the break.
Things picked up right where they left off after halftime as Schroeder send
a cross to Amanda Kollar for the game’s fifth goal. Hannah Kollar found
Bridget Brendza’s head for a 6-0 lead.
The final tally came as Hannah Kollar fired a shot that hit the post,
bounced right back to her and she finished with the left foot with just 44
seconds left to set the final score.
“We’ve got to finish our shots,” a never satisfied Galloway said. “The
technique we hit the ball with wasn’t really good today.”
City managed just three shots on goal as Carly Furto (2 saves) and Alex
Bucko (1 save) combined for their third consecutive shutout in the
post-season.
“The trio of Catherine (Pannekoek), Lauren (Seawright) and Katie (Behrendt)
are just outstanding in the back,” Galloway said. “They’ve just been great
in front of our (goal)keepers, but we do need to tighten up on defense. City
had some balls drop in that we have to do a better of getting out.”
The Trojans will play Valparaiso beginning at 7 p.m. Wednesday night at
Portage High School in the IHSAA Regional title game.
“It’s different playing on the turf,” Galloway said. “The ball gets to you a
little faster and goes a little further. We have to learn the little things
about playing on it. Three games here should help in the Regional Wednesday
night.”
Chesterton 7,
Michigan City 0
AT PORTAGE
Michigan City -- Betsy Carpenter 11 saves.
Chesterton -- Ashton Balch 2 goals, 1 assist; Hannah Kollar 1 goal, 1
assist; Rosie Biehl 1 goal; Bridget Brendza 1 goal; Amanda Kollar 1 goal;
Nicole Kollar 1 goal; Victoria Schroeder 2 assists; Stephanie Fisher 1
assist; Carly Furto 2 saves; Alex bucko 1 save.
Records -- Chesterton 18-1-1; Michigan City 7-9.